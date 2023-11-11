Saturday, November 11, 2023

Lizzie Beine, the Forgotten Mother

In 1889, two young German immigrants met each other in St. Louis, Missouri. She was Catholic and nineteen. He was Lutheran and ten years older than her. They never married. She became pregnant and died in childbirth. He disappeared. Using records from archives and libraries, I found some buried details of their lives and wrote this story.

Continue reading here...
Lizzie Beine, the Forgotten Mother


The door of the church in Essen-Stoppenberg, Germany where Lizzie was baptized.
Posted by at
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)