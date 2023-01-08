Online Indexes for Death Records, Cemeteries and Obituaries (USA) - Newest Additions and Updates

The Online Death Indexes and Records Website (USA) has been updated with links to the following items...
Alabama
- Montgomery County Estate Files Index, 1820s to 1940s
Arizona
- Arizona Death Certificates, 1870-early 1972; and Birth Certificates, 1855-early 1947 (update: year 1971 added for deaths and year 1946 added for births)
- Maricopa County: Mt. Sinai Cemetery Burial Directory (Jewish Cemetery in Phoenix)
Arkansas
- Union County: Funeral Records of Rumph-Owers Funeral Home, El Dorado, Arkansas, 1940-1948
- Union County Cemeteries
California
- Alameda County: Oakland, Coroner Records Index, 1926-1994 from FamilySearch
- Orange County: Saddleback Valley News Vital Record Indexes, 1969-1989 (indexes births, marriages and deaths listed in the newspaper; from the South Orange County California Genealogical Society)
Georgia
- Evans County: African American Funeral Programs, 1960-2022 (earliest program is from 1961)
Illinois
- Illinois Statewide Death Records Index, 1951-1971 from the Illinois State Archives
- Boone County Genealogy Research Resources (includes Boone County death and probate indexes, and other items)
- Macoupin County: Gillespie City Cemetery Plot Locator from the Gillespie Public Library
- McHenry County: Woodstock Public Library Local History Index (indexes some obituaries in the Woodstock Sentinel and other items)
Indiana
- Indiana Death Certificates, 1899-2017 at Ancestry (requires payment) index and scanned images of the death certificates (update: years 2012-2017 added)
Iowa
- Poweshiek County: Hazelwood Cemetery Burials (Grinnell, Iowa)
Kansas
- Logan County: Oakley Cemetery Burials Directory (in Oakley, Kansas)
- Sheridan County Cemeteries
Kentucky
- Kentucky Death Records, 1911-1967 at FamilySearch (Update: years 1965 and 1966 added); includes digitized images of the death certificates
- Kentucky Death Index, 2000-2018 from the Boyd County Public Library (Update: years 2014-2018 added)
- Warren County: Bowling Green, Kentucky, Death Records, 1877-1913
Louisiana
- Louisiana Death Records Index, 1911-1971 from the Louisiana Secretary of State (update: year 1971 added)
- Beauregard Parish GenWeb Genealogy Indexes (includes: Cemetery Indexes; Death Index 1913-1929; Hixson Funeral Home Records Index; and other items)
- East Baton Rouge Parish Library: African American Funeral Programs Collection
- East Baton Rouge Parish: St. James Episcopal Church Registers (in Baton Rouge; includes burials)
- Union Parish Cemetery Indexes
Massachusetts
- Dukes County: Oak Grove Cemetery Burials (in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts)
- Middlesex County: Newton Cemetery Burial Search (Newton Centre, Massachusetts)
- Nantucket County: Prospect Hill Cemetery Interment Index, Nantucket, MA
- Suffolk County: Boston Catholic Cemetery Association's Online Burial Search
- Suffolk County: Holyhood Cemetery Association Burial Search (for Holyhood Cemetery in Chestnut Hill and St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury)
Minnesota
- Minnesota, Veterans Grave Registration Reports, 1930-1975 from FamilySearch
- Red Lake County: St. Anthony Cemetery Burials Index (cemetery in Terrebonne, Minnesota)
Missouri
- Missouri Death Certificates, 1910-1971 (free) from the Missouri State Archives (update: year 1971 added)
- Callaway County Probate Records Index, 1821-1950
- Clinton County: City of Cameron Cemeteries (has a searchable map of burials in Evergreen, Packard, Graceland and Graceland Memorial Cemeteries)
- Greene County: Hazelwood Cemetery Burials (cemetery in Springfield)
- Saline County: Paris M. Walker Funeral Home (Marshall, Mo.) Records, 1898-1934
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituary Index: Covers 1880-1931, 1942-1945, 1960-June 1971, and 1992-2022. (Update: more months added)
Montana
- Yellowstone Genealogy Forum, Yellowstone County Obituaries, 1955-1969 (from FamilySearch; includes digitized images of the obituaries clipped from the Billings Gazette)
New Hampshire
- Cheshire County: Genealogy of Births, Marriages and Deaths in the Town of Troy (also has Village Cemetery burials; from the Gay-Kimball Library)
- Hillsborough County: Town of New Boston, New Hampshire Cemetery and Burial Ground Records (PDF from the New Boston Historical Society)
New Jersey
- Union County: Elizabeth Public Library Genealogy Vertical File Index (A-Mclain only) indexes some obituaries and death notices (partial)
New York City
- New York City Historical Vital Records Project, 1855-1949 (free) currently 76% complete; includes birth certificates, marriage records, and death certificates; from the New York City Municipal Archives; coverage varies by type of record and borough.
- New York Times Obituaries Index, 1858-1968 (from the New York Genealogical & Biographical Society)
New York State
- Nassau County: Town of Oyster Bay, New York Death Index, 1847-1849 and 1881-1920
North Carolina
- Gaston County Cemetery Survey Records
- Guilford County: City of Greensboro Cemeteries Burial Index (for Forest Lawn, Green Hill, and Maplewood Cemeteries)
- Johnston County: Town of Clayton Cemeteries Burial Records Search
Ohio
- Fairfield County Obituary Index: 19th century through December 2021
- Geauga County: Western Reserve Memorial Gardens Burial Records Search (Chesterland, Ohio)
- Hamilton County: Springfield Township Cemeteries - Burials Search for Smiley Cemetery and Beech Grove Cemetery
Oklahoma
- Delaware County: Talbot Library and Museum Obituary Indexes (Colcord, Oklahoma)
Oregon
- Oregon Death Index, 1971-2008 from FamilySearch
- Washington County: Forest Grove Newspaper Obituary Index (for assorted years; from the Forest Grove City Library)
Pennsylvania
- Indiana County: Oakland Cemetery Burials (in Indiana, Pennsylvania)
- Indiana County: Cemetery Records of Indiana County, Pennsylvania (scanned book from FamilySearch)
- Schuylkill County: Schuylkill Memorial Park Burials Search (Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania)
Rhode Island
- Rhode Island Death Records, 1853-1937 -- digitized ledgers with death indexes for 1853-1920 and 1956-1971 (update: more years added)
South Carolina
- South Carolina Death Certificates and Index, 1915-1970 (at Ancestry/requires payment) (update: year 1970 added)
Tennessee
- Haywood County: African American Funeral Programs, 1958-2005
Texas
- Orange County Death Records Index, 1865-present (also has probate cases search, 1852-present)
Washington
- Washington State Department of Health, Death Certificates, July 1, 1907-1997 (free) includes images of the death certificates (Update: year 1997 added)
West Virginia
- West Virginia Death Records and Index, 1853-1971 (update: year 1971 added)
- West Virginia Death Indexes, 1917-1991 digitized microfilm from FamilySearch
Wisconsin
- Wood County Cemeteries from the Heart O' Wisconsin Genealogical Society
