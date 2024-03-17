Online Indexes for Death Records, Cemeteries and Obituaries (USA) - Latest Additions and Updates

The Online Death Indexes and Records Website (USA) has been updated with links to the following items...
Arkansas
- Pope County: Oakland Cemetery Burials (Russellville, Arkansas)
California
- Fresno County: Parlier Cemetery Burial Search
- Los Angeles County: Artesia Cemetery Grave Locator (in Cerritos, California)
- San Joaquin County: Park View Cemetery Search (in Manteca, California)
Connecticut
- The Connecticut Genealogy Index for Births, Marriages and Deaths (Indexes marriages and deaths from mid-1897 to December 31, 2017; and births from July 1, 1897 to December 31, 1917.)
- Connecticut, County Coroner's Records, 1883-1934 (from FamilySearch; coverage varies by county; not all counties included)
Florida
- Florida, Funeral Home Records, 1887-1971 from FamilySearch; includes 5 funeral homes in Tampa and 1 in Panama City (Bay County); coverage varies by funeral home; indexing may not be complete; images of the records are restricted
- Hillsborough County: Tampa Bay Obituary Index, 1855-1990 (indexes obituaries in the Tampa Tribune and other Tampa-area newspapers; coverage varies by newspaper)
Georgia
- Fulton County: Atlanta, Georgia, Archdiocese of Atlanta Sacramental Records, 1840-1980 (at Ancestry/requires payment; coverage varies by parish)
Idaho
- Idaho Death Records, 1890-1971 at Ancestry/requires payment (updated: years 1970-1971 added)
Illinois
- Illinois Statewide Death Records Index, 1916-1972 (update: year 1972 added)
- Henry County Cemetery Indexes for North Cemetery and Oakwood Cemetery (both in Geneseo, Illinois)
- Kane County: Lincoln Memorial Park Burial Records Search (Aurora, Illinois)
- Madison County: Cemetery Census, St. James Cemetery, Edwardsville, Illinois (scanned book from FamilySearch)
- Rock Island County Clerk's Office - Genealogy Vital Records Indexes
- Rock Island County, Illinois Will Abstracts, 1837-1891; scanned books from FamilySearch
- Rock Island County, Index to Deaths, 1878-1921; Deaths, 1877-1891; digitized microfilm from FamilySearch
- Whiteside County Cemeteries (scanned book at the Internet Archive; compiled by the Daughters of the American Revolution, 1959)
- Will County: Catholic Diocese of Joliet, Illinois, Sacramental Records, 1800-1976 at Ancestry/requires payment
- Will County: Plainfield Enterprise Obituary Database, 1893-present (also has a Plainfield Township Cemetery Database, 1836-2000; from the Plainfield Area Public Library)
Indiana
- Grant County: Ferguson and Glancy Mortuary Records, 1900-2022 (Van Buren Township) from FamilySearch; Most of the records are permits for removal and burial.
- Howard County Newspaper Indexes, c.2003 to recent (for births, divorces, marriage licenses, obituaries and other items; from the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library)
- Madison County: Central Christian Church Collection (Anderson, Indiana; includes digitized funeral records, marriage records and more; from the Midwest Genealogy Center)
- Marion County: The Greenlawn Cemetery Project - African American Burials; cemetery in Indianapolis; includes a spreadsheet for City Cemetery Black Burials, 1872-1881
- Marion County: Indiana African American Genealogy Group Memorials (Funeral Programs); most are from the Indianapolis area
Iowa
- Iowa Death Records, 1904-1951 from FamilySearch (update: years 1943-1951 added)
- Iowa Death Records, 1888-1904 from FamilySearch
Kentucky
- Kentucky Death Index, 2000-2021 from the Boyd County Public Library (update: years 2019-2021 added)
Louisiana
- Louisiana Death Records Index, 1911-1972 (update: year 1972 added)
Maryland
- Maryland Death Certificates, 1898-2012 statewide (digital copies at the Internet Archive; from Reclaim the Records)
- Baltimore City Death Certificates, 1875-1972 (digital copies at the Internet Archive; from Reclaim the Records)
- Carroll County Genealogical Society Indexes (has indexes for cemetery burials, will and probate records, African American death notices and death certificate abstracts, and many other items)
- Frederick County: Death and Burial Notices of African Americans in Frederick County, Maryland
- Harford County Cemetery Records Index (also has indexes for marriages and other items)
Massachusetts
- The Catholic Cemetery Association of the Archdiocese of Boston Burial Search (has Catholic Cemeteries in Essex and Middlesex Counties, and one in Boston)
Minnesota
- St. Louis County: Greenwood Pauper Cemetery Burials Index (Duluth, Minnesota)
Missouri
- Missouri Death Certificates Index and Images, 1910-1973 (update: year 1973 added)
- Missouri Death Index, 1968-2022 from Reclaim the Records (update: years 2016-2022 added)
- Christian County Missouri Indexes and Transcribed Records (includes PDF indexes for obituaries and other items; from the Midwest Genealogy Center)
- Jackson County: Salem Cemetery Burials Search (Salem Cemetery is located just east of Independence, Missouri)
- Jackson County: Salem Cemetery Association Records (digitized journals from the Midwest Genealogy Center)
- Monroe County: Walnut Grove Cemetery Burials Listing (Paris, Missouri)
- St. Louis: Concordia Cemetery Burial Records (Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery)
Montana
- Lake County: Polson, Tribal Obituaries, 1870-1995 at FamilySearch; scanned and indexed obituary clippings from the Polson, Montana, area on the Flathead Indian Reservation
Nebraska
- Adams County: Parkview Cemetery Burials (Hastings, Nebraska)
- Madison County: Norfolk Regional Center Cemetery Records, 1888-1954
New Hampshire
- Hillsborough County: Saint Joseph Cemetery Burials Archive (Catholic Cemetery in Bedford, New Hampshire)
New Mexico
- New Mexico, Catholic Church Records, 1701-1956 from FamilySearch; not indexed; baptisms, marriages, and deaths for some parishes in Bernalillo, Colfax, Doña Ana, Mora, Rio Arriba, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Socorro, Taos, and Valencia Counties; coverage varies by parish and county
New York City
- New York City - Potters Field (Hart Island) Cemetery Records, c.1869-c.1983 (not indexed)
New York State
- New York State Genealogical Research Death Index, 1957 to 50 years ago (update: years 1971 and 1972 added)
- Albany County: Town of Guilderland, NY Cemetery Burials from the Guilderland Public Library
- Cayuga County: St. Joseph's Cemetery Burials (in Auburn, New York)
- Onondaga County: Genealogy Databases; includes a necrology (deaths) database, obituary clippings, Woodlawn Cemetery burials, and other items; from the Onondaga County Public Libraries
- Ontario County: Town of Gorham Historical Society Surname Index (indexes some cemetery burials and other items)
North Dakota
- Sioux County: Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, Vital Records, 1880-1942 at FamilySearch
Ohio
- Ohio, Stillbirths, 1918-1953 from FamilySearch
- Union County Veterans Graves Registration Cards, 1820-2011
Oklahoma
- Comanche County: Native American Obituary Index, early 1900s to 2010 (not complete; also has a Highland Cemetery Map with a burials search; from the Lawton Public Library)
Oregon
- Oregon State Deaths, 1864-1971 at Ancestry/requires payment (update: 1969-1971 added)
- Marion County: Silverton Obituaries, 1893-1912 from FamilySearch
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Death Certificates, 1906-1970 (at Ancestry/requires payment); includes scanned copies of the death certificates (update: years 1969 and 1970 added)
- Pennsylvania Death Records Indexes, 1906-1973 (update: years 1972 and 1973 added)
- Cambria County Genealogy Indexes (includes indexes for births, marriages, cemetery burials, obituaries, and other items; from the Cambria County Library)
Rhode Island
- Rhode Island Death Records, 1853-1952 -- digitized death registration ledgers for the early years, and digitized death certificates for the later years (update: years 1938-1952 added)
South Carolina
- South Carolina Death Certificates and Index, 1915-1971 at Ancestry/requires payment (update: year 1971 added)
- Charleston African American Funeral Programs (from the International African American Museum)
South Dakota
- Corson County: Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, Vital Records, 1880-1942 at FamilySearch
Texas
- Fort Bend County Clerk Indexes (includes indexes for births, marriages, deaths, and other items)
- Marion County Deaths, 1860-2005 from FamilySearch
- Montgomery County Clerk Public Records Search (includes an index for deaths, 1930-recent)
- Tarrant County: Fort Worth, Texas, Episcopal Church Records, 1851-1981 (at Ancestry/requires payment; includes some baptisms, marriages, and burials)
Utah
- Utah Office of Vital Records and Statistics Death Certificates, 1905-1969 (this updates a previous database by adding 1968 and 1969)
- Utah Fetal Death Certificates, 1964-1968
- Utah Military Death Certificates, 1941-1953
Vermont
- Vermont, Death Index, 2008-2019; at Ancestry/requires payment; index only
- Chittenden County and Essex County, Vermont, Probate Files, 1800-1921 from FamilySearch; coverage varies by county
Virginia
- Richmond Enquirer/Visitor Marriage and Obituary Index, 1804-1860
Washington
- Washington State Department of Health, Death Certificates, July 1, 1907-1999 (update: year 1999 added)
- Pierce County, Washington, Will Journals, 1854-1950 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
- Skagit County: Northern State Hospital Death Records, 1911-1963 (in Sedro-Woolley, Washington)
- Skagit County: Northern State Hospital Cemetery Burial and Cremation Records (in Sedro-Woolley, Washington)
- Spokane County: Catholic Diocese of Spokane Church Records, 1850-1971; at Ancestry/requires payment; includes baptisms, marriages and deaths; coverage varies by parish
West Virginia
- West Virginia Death Records and Index, 1853-1972 (update: years 1972 and 1973 added)
- Lynchburg, Virginia Obituary Index, 1837-2019 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
Wisconsin
- Washington County: St. Boniface Cemetery (Germantown) and St. Mary Cemetery (Richland) Interments
Wyoming
- Wyoming Death Records, 1909-1971 at Ancestry/requires payment (update: now includes images of the death certificates; years 1970 and 1971 added)
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links for death records indexes at: Online Searchable Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
