Online Indexes for Death Records, Cemeteries and Obituaries (USA) - Newest Additions and Updates

The Online Searchable Death Indexes and Records Website (USA) has been updated with links to the following items...
Illinois
- Adams County (and nearby): Obituaries of West Central Illinois and North Eastern Missouri, ca. 1959-1981 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
- Cook County: Register of Confederate soldiers who died in Camp Douglas, 1862-65 and lie buried in Oakwoods Cemetery, Chicago, Ills., 1892 (scanned book from the Internet Archive)
- Fulton County Pre-1916 Death Index
- Lee County Death Index, 1877-1999 (also has a cemetery burials index and other items)
- Peoria County, Illinois, Deaths, 1878-1915 at Ancestry/requires payment; includes digitized images of the death registers
- Peoria County: Springdale Cemetery Grave Finder (in Peoria, Illinois)
- Peoria County: City of Chillicothe Cemetery Burial Search
- Shelby County Death Records, 1878-1917 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
Indiana
- Jasper County Public Library Local Obituaries Indexes (for the Kankakee Valley Post and Rensselaer Republican newspapers)
- Jennings County GenWeb (includes cemetery burial indexes and probate indexes)
- Jennings County: Cemetery Records, Jennings County, Indiana, Marion and Spencer Townships (Scanned book at the Internet Archive)
Kansas
- Kansas, Leavenworth County, Cemeteries (scanned book on digitized microfilm from FamilySearch; compiled by the DAR from 1942-1947)
Kentucky
- Pendleton County Will Books Index and Cemetery Indexes
Maryland
- Baltimore City: New Cathedral Cemetery Burial Database Search (Catholic Cemetery in Baltimore)
Michigan
- Tuscola County: Elkland Township Cemetery Burial Records
Minnesota
- Brown County, Obituaries, 1855-1990 from FamilySearch
- Cottonwood County, Obituaries, 1850-1990 from FamilySearch
- Douglas County, Obituaries, 1860-1990 from FamilySearch
- Ramsey County: Elmhurst Cemetery Burial Search in St. Paul, Minnesota
Missouri
- Phelps, Crawford, Dent, and Washington Counties, Obituaries, 1880-1990 from FamilySearch; coverage varies by county
- Bollinger County Death Records (transcriptions), c. 1883-1891
- Johnson County, Missouri Cemetery Inscriptions digitized microfilm from FamilySearch
- Johnson County Deaths, 1883-1893
- St. Charles County: Black Walnut Cemetery Grave Sites
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituary Index; Covers 1880-1930, 1942-1945, 1960-Jan 1971, 1992-2020, and January-November, 2021. (update March-November, 2021 added)
- St. Louis County: Webster Groves, Missouri, Historical Records from the St. Louis Genealogical Society; includes Births and Deaths in Webster Groves, 1903-1909 (with digitized scans of the birth and death registers)
Nebraska
- Nebraska, Index to Deaths, 1904-1968 at Ancestry/requires payment (update: years 1956-1968 added)
New Jersey
- Cape May County Veterans Cemetery Plot Finder
- Sussex County Historical Society Genealogy Indexes (includes indexes for deaths, cemeteries, and probate records)
New Mexico
- San Juan County Probate Records Index (also has marriage licenses index)
New York State
- Rockland County: Ascension Cemetery Burials (Catholic Cemetery in Airmont, NY)
- Westchester County: Yonkers, Birth and Death Registration and Indexes, 1875-1916 from FamilySearch
- Westchester County: Gate of Heaven Cemetery Burials (Catholic Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY; Babe Ruth and Jimmy Cagney are buried here.)
New York City
- Manhattan: New York, New York, Bodies in Transit, 1859-1894 (at Ancestry/requires payment) transcriptions of transit permits for bodies of the deceased traveling in, out, or through Manhattan; includes death date and burial place for most of the entries
- Staten Island: Mount Richmond Cemetery Map with Burial Search (Jewish cemetery for indigent burials in Staten Island, NY)
- Staten Island: Resurrection Cemetery Burials (Catholic Cemetery in Staten Island, NY)
North Dakota
- North Dakota, State Death Certificates, 1908-2007 (indexed) at Ancestry/requires payment; includes scanned images of the death certificates. Note: The decedent's Social Security number and cause of death have been redacted from these certificates.
Ohio
- Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Decedent Search (requires registration)
- Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Unidentified Persons Search
- Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Coroner's Reports, 1833-1902 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
- Hamilton County: Cincinnati Newspapers Death Notices Indexes, 1818-1920 from the Hamilton County Genealogical Society
Oklahoma
- Delaware County: City of Grove Genealogy-Cemetery Transcription and Headstone Pictures for Buzzard and Olympus cemeteries; work in progress
- Garfield County, Obituaries, 1963-1986 from FamilySearch
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Death Records Indexes, 1906-1971 from the Pennsylvania State Archives (update: year 1971 added)
- Bucks County Register of Wills Case Search
- Cambria County: Johnstown Tribune-Democrat Obituaries, 1991-2018
- Lehigh County Civil War Grave Registrations (digitized grave registration forms of Civil War veterans buried in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania)
Texas
- Bexar County: Roman Catholic Archdiocese of San Antonio Sacramental Records, 1700-1995 at Ancestry/requires payment; includes baptisms, marriages and burials; coverage varies by parish
Utah
- Cache County: Providence City Cemetery Burials Search
Washington
- Pierce County: Artondale Cemetery Burial Records (in Gig Harbor, Washington)
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links for death records indexes at: Online Death Records Indexes, Obituary and Cemetery Indexes (USA)
