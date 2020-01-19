Online Indexes for Death Records, Cemeteries and Obituaries (USA) - Latest Additions and Updates

The Online Searchable Death Indexes and Records Website (USA) has been updated with links to the following items...
Alabama
- Mobile County: Friends of Magnolia Cemetery, Funeral Books, 1911-1965 at FamilySearch
Arkansas
- Lee County Cemeteries
California
- Lassen County, State Board of Health, Burial Permits, 1931-1988 at FamilySearch
- Los Angeles: Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery, Deceased Card File Index, 1877-1989 from FamilySearch
- Marin County Genealogical Society Indexes (includes Coroner's Inquest Records Index, 1941-1967; Wills Index, 1856-1908; and Probate Records Index, 1850-1940)
- Mendocino County, Ukiah, Russian River Cemetery District, Index to Burials, 1850-1990 at FamilySearch
- Sacramento County: Fair Oaks Cemetery Burials
- San Francisco Death Records, 1865-1904 (digitized microfilm of mortuary or death registers/indexes, 1865-June 1904 with gaps; and death certificates, July-December 1904 only; from FamilySearch; images only/not searchable by name; some years are missing)
Colorado
- Elbert County Cemeteries
- Jefferson County: Wheat Ridge, Crown Hill Cemetery Records, 1900-1950 (searchable database from FamilySearch)
Connecticut
- Hartford County: Cedar Hill Cemetery Burials in Hartford, Connecticut
Delaware
- Delaware Vital Record Index Cards, 1680-1934 at FamilySearch
Florida
- Broward County: Dania Memorial Park (a/k/a) Woodlawn Cemetery Burials (from the Genealogical Society of Broward County)
- St. Johns County: List of deaths and/or burials, 1800-1899 in St. Johns County, Florida; and St. Johns County, Florida register of deaths occuring in or burial in for the period 1900-1949 (scanned book at FamilySearch)
Georgia
- Chatham County: Savannah, Laurel Grove Cemetery Record Keeper's Book, 1852-1942 at FamilySearch; African American cemetery in Savannah
- Morgan County: Madison, Georgia Historic Cemeteries (lists 4000 burials, some with links to obituaries)
- Muscogee County: Linwood and Porterdale Cemeteries, Interment Records, 1866-2000 at FamilySearch
Hawaii
- Hawaii, Death Records and Death Registers, 1841-1925 at FamilySearch
Illinois
- Christian County Death Records, 1878-1917; Index, 1878-1927 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
- DuPage County: Naperville Sun Index (includes obituary citations starting in 1997 up through much of 2006)
- Kane County: Elgin, Illinois Area Obituaries Index, Mid 1970s to 2011
- Kane County, Elgin, Gail Borden Public Library District, Local Newspaper Obituary Digital Index, 1922-2017 from FamilySearch
- Knox County: Linwood and East Linwood Cemetery Database (in Galesburg, Illinois)
- Peoria County Birth, Marriage and Death Records Before 1916 (includes scanned copies of the registers; for death records, coverage starts 12-28-1877)
- Randolph County Cemeteries
- Sangamon County: Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield Sacramental Records, 1853-1975 (at Ancestry/requires payment; includes baptism, marriage and death/burial records; coverage varies by parish)
- Winnebago County Death Certificates, ca. 1876-1943 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
Indiana
- Tippecanoe County Historical Association Genealogy Indexes (includes: Early Tippecanoe County Obituaries and Death Notices, 1830-1904; Index to Selected Death Records, 1830s-1960s; and Soldier Burials, 1889-1894)
Iowa
- Bremer County: Indexes to Obituaries in the Tripoli Leader, 1905-1999 (some years are missing)
Kansas
- Shawnee County Clerk: Births and Deaths from 1894-1911
- Shawnee County: Topeka Genealogical Society Surname Search (indexes some deaths, marriages and other items)
- Shawnee County: Rossville Community Library Genealogy (includes a database with obituaries and other items, plus burial lists for 5 cemeteries)
- Wilson County: Neodesha Cemetery and Neodesha Catholic Cemetery Burials
Louisiana
- New Orleans, Interment Registers, 1836-1972 at FamilySearch
Maine
- Cumberland County: Scarborough Historical Society Obituary Index Database (includes digitized copies of some of the obituaries -- ongoing project)
- Kennebec County, Togus National Cemetery Records from FamilySearch
Maryland
- Maryland, Wills and Probate Records, 1635-1777 at Ancestry/requires payment
- Maryland Probate Estate and Guardianship Files, 1796-1940 at FamilySearch
- Baltimore City Death Index, 1875-1880 and 1943-1949 (searchable database)
Massachusetts
- Massachusetts Delayed and Corrected Vital Records, 1753-1900 at FamilySearch
Michigan
- Huron County: Huron Daily Tribune Obituaries Index
Minnesota
- Minnesota Deaths, 1887-2001 at FamilySearch (free with registration; coverage may vary by county; you must be at a Family History Center or FamilySearch affiliate library to view the images)
Mississippi
- Mississippi Death Indexes, November 1912-1943 at Archive.org/from Reclaim the Records; scanned images
- Mississippi State Archives, Various Records, 1820-1951 at FamilySearch (includes indexed military grave registrations for Mississippi)
- Adams County, Natchez Death Index, 1835-1905 at FamilySearch
- Harrison County: Biloxi City Cemetery Burials
- Harrison County: Beauvoir Memorial Cemetery Burials (Civil War veterans cemetery in Biloxi, Mississippi)
Missouri
- Camden County: Index of Cemetery Burials
- Jasper County: Peace Church Cemetery Transcription in Joplin, Missouri
- Lafayette County: Tombstone Inscriptions of Lafayette County, Missouri (7 volumes/PDF files)
- Montgomery County Historical Society Cemetery Burials
- Pettis County: Crown Hill Cemetery Burials (City of Sedalia)
- Pettis County Cemeteries
- Pettis County, Missouri, Cemetery Index, 1812-1953 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
- St. Louis: Bellerive Gardens Cemetery Burials Search
Nebraska
- Nebraska Death Index, 1904-1968 (searchable by name from 1956-1968; browsable images from 1904-1955; from Reclaim the Records)
New Jersey
- New Jersey Death Index, 1901-2017 (with gaps) at Ancestry/requires payment; 1904-1919 and 1930-1948 are not included in this database; there may be other gaps
- New Jersey Death Records Indexes, May 1848-December 1900 (Update: June 1899-December 1900 added)
New Mexico
- Los Alamos County: Los Alamos Monitor Obituaries Index, 1963-2000
New York State
- New York State Genealogical Research Death Index, 1957 to 50 years ago (update: April-late 1969 added)
- New York State Death Index, 1880-1956 free from FamilySearch with images of the index from Reclaim the Records; Deaths for Yonkers, Buffalo and Albany are not included until 1915.
- Nassau County: West Hempstead Obituary Index
North Carolina
- North Carolina, Department of Archives and History, Index to Vital Records, 1800-2000 from FamilySearch (for births, delayed births, and deaths)
- North Carolina, Historical Records Survey, Cemetery Inscription Card Index (WPA) from FamilySearch; does not include all counties
- Columbus County Coroners' Inquest, 1914-1968, 1981 (gives name and year only)
- Wake County Death Records, 1900-1909 from FamilySearch
Oklahoma
- Oklahoma City, Rose Hill Burial Park, Interment cards, 1917-1982 at FamilySearch
South Carolina
- Anderson County Library Local Obituary Index (covers 1950-1954, 1980, and 2010-2018)
- Charleston City Death Records, 1821-1926 at FamilySearch
South Dakota
- South Dakota, Veteran Graves Registration Records Gathered by the WPA in 1940 and 1941 at FamilySearch (not complete)
Tennessee
- Davidson County: Nashville City Cemetery Records, 1843-1962 from FamilySearch
- Shelby County: Memphis, Board of Health Death Records, 1848-1913 at FamilySearch; includes digitized copies of the death certificates (called "burial permits")
Texas
- Erath County, Texas, Cemetery Inscriptions (Scanned books from FamilySearch; 3 volumes with indexes in the back of each)
Utah
- Utah Cemetery Abstracts from FamilySearch; compiled between 1953 and 1955; most entries appear to be for Salt Lake City
Vermont
- Searchable Index of Vermont Births and Deaths, 1909-recent, from the Vermont Department of Health
- Windsor County: Woodstock Cemetery records, 1793-1947 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
Wisconsin
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Deaths, 1854-1911 at Ancestry/requires payment; includes images of the death records
- Marinette County: City of Marinette Cemetery Burials (for Calvary Cemetery, Forest Home Cemetery, and Woodlawn Cemetery)
- Milwaukee, Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery, Interment Records, 1880-1979 at FamilySearch
- Shawano and Oconto County Indexes from FamilySearch (includes images of some obituaries and obituary indexes for Shawano County, mostly 20th century; not searchable by name)
Social Security Death Index Page
- Social Security NUMIDENT Files, 1936-2007 (from the National Archives/free to search)
For info, see: The Social Security Death Index: a Guide for Searching Online
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links for death records indexes at: Online Searchable Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
No comments:
Post a Comment