Online Indexes for Death Records, Cemeteries and Obituaries (USA) - Newest Additions and Updates

The Online Death Indexes and Records Website (USA) has been updated with links to the following items...
California
- Contra Costa County: Walnut Creek, Oak Hills Park Chapel, Funeral Records, 1962-2018 from FamilySearch
- Los Angeles: Inglewood Park Cemetery - Search Deceased Records; also includes Park Lawn Cemetery
- Los Angeles, California, Coroner's Inquest Index, 1992-2024 at Ancestry/free to search (update: years 2017-2024 added)
- Los Angeles County Register of Cremations of Unclaimed, Indigent or Unidentified Decedents, 2012-2024 (update: years 2021-2024 added)
- Marin County and San Mateo County: Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of San Francisco - Burial Search; includes Catholic Cemeteries in San Mateo County and Marin County
- San Francisco, Area Funeral Home Records, 1835-1981 at FamilySearch
- San Luis Obispo County Genealogical Society Records; includes cemetery burial indexes and other items
Colorado
- Archdiocese of Denver Catholic Cemeteries Grave Search: For Mount Olivet and St. Simeon Cemeteries
- Mesa, Colorado, Obituaries, 1870-2023 Index at Ancestry/requires payment
- Weld County and Larimer County: Lakeview Cemetery Burial Records (Windsor, Colorado)
District of Columbia
- Washington, D.C., Death Certificates, 1874-1931 at Ancestry/requires payment
- Washington, D.C., Abstracts of Marriage and Death Notices from the National Intelligencer, 1800-1850 at Ancestry/requires payment
- Columbian Harmony and Payne Cemetery Burials, 1901-1959 at Ancestry/requires payment; African-American Cemetery in Washington, D.C.
- Prospect Hill Historic German-American Cemetery; Has a list of surnames of burials, and a list of Civil War soldiers buried at the cemetery.
Florida
- Santa Rosa County Cemeteries
Illinois
- DuPage County: City of West Chicago Cemeteries Burial Search - for Glen Oak Cemetery and Oakwood Cemetery
- Madison County: Alton Cemetery Registers (August 20, 1875 through September 13, 1903 and September 22, 1903 through January 30, 1926)
Louisiana
- Louisiana Death Records Index, 1911-1974 from the Louisiana Secretary of State (update: years 1973 and 1974 added)
- Ouachita Parish: Master Index of Obituaries From Monroe Newspapers from the Ouachita Parish Public Library
- Ouachita, Louisiana, Obituary Index, 1860-2022 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
Massachusetts
- Suffolk County: The Gardens Cemetery Burials Search (Boston)
Maryland
- Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Washington - Burials Search (Includes seven Catholic cemeteries in Maryland, and two Catholic cemeteries in Washington, D.C.)
Michigan
- Bay County: Pinconning Journal/Press Birth and Death Index; and Cemetery Indexes
- Cass County District Library Local Newspaper Obituary Indexes; also has some Connelly Funeral Home name listings
- Cass County: Riverside Cemetery Burials (Dowagiac, Michigan)
- Clinton County Death Records Search from Newspapers and Other Sources
- Clinton County: DeWitt Area Cemetery Records Indexes
- Ingham County Marriage and Death Records Search for marriages, 1968 to present; and deaths, 1986 to present.
Minnesota
- Winona County: Winona Public Library Obituary Indexes, 1974-2010; not complete
Mississippi
- Harrison County: The Mississippi City Cemetery Project (includes an index for some burials; from the Historical Society of Gulfport)
Missouri
- Missouri Death Certificates Index and Images, 1910-1974 (update: year 1974 added)
- Monroe County, Missouri Cemetery Records: Florida, Stoutsville, and South Fork Cemeteries (plus some smaller cemeteries) (scanned book from FamilySearch)
- St. Charles: St. John United Church of Christ Burials and Cemetery Records, 1868-2004
Nebraska
- Douglas County Death Register Indexes, 1873-1915 from the Omaha Public Library
New York State
- Schoharie County Cemeteries
North Carolina
- Wake County: Birth, Marriage and Death Certificates Index Searches
North Dakota
- North Dakota Birth, Death, Marriage and Divorce Indexes copies of the records can be purchased for a fee (with restrictions); death index covers c. 1892 to about a year ago; early period is incomplete
Ohio
- Ohio Death Index, 1908-1932 and 1938-2022 at Ancestry (update: years 2019-2022 added)
- Highland County: Interments of Hillsboro Cemetery
Oregon
- Lane County: Rest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery Burial Book (in Junction City, Oregon)
- Washington County: Hillsboro Pioneer Cemetery Burials
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Death Certificates, 1906-1971 (indexed) (at Ancestry/requires payment) Update: year 1971 added
- Pennsylvania Death Records Indexes, 1906-1974 from the Pennsylvania State Archives; Update: year 1974 added
- Allegheny County: Western Pennsylvania Genealogical Society Death and Burial Records (Some of the databases require membership in the Western Pennsylvania Genealogical Society to access. Includes: Registration of Deaths, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, 1893-1905; South Hills, Pittsburgh, Indexed Cemetery Records; and other items)
Rhode Island
- Rhode Island Death Records, 1853-1974 from the Rhode Island State Archives (update: years 1953-1974 added)
- Rhode Island Death Registrations and Records, 1852-1946 at Ancestry/requires payment; includes digitized images
South Dakota
- South Dakota State Archives Surname Research Form: Newspapers Index (indexes birth, marriage, death, and other notices in South Dakota newspapers up to about early 2017; not complete)
Tennessee
- Tennessee Death Certificates, 1965-1967 and 1972-1974; ongoing project from the Tennessee Virtual Archive
Texas
- African American Cemeteries Database Project -- from African American cemeteries in 7 counties: Dewitt, Gonzales, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Refugio, and Victoria.
- Calhoun County: Death Index, 1900-2011; also has indexes for births, probate records, and other items
- Denton County: Death Index from the Sanger Courier Newspaper
- Harris County: Houston Funeral Homes Archives Search; Indexes Fogle West Funeral Home records (approximately 1921-1975) and Boulevard Funeral Home records (approximately 1961-1967).
Virginia
- Virginia Death Certificates, 1912-1998 and Death Records Index, 1912-2014 (Update: images of the death certificates from 1995-1998 added); at Ancestry/requires payment
- Alexandria, Virginia, Alexandria National Cemetery Burials, 1862-2010 at Ancestry/requires payment; includes digital images of the gravestones
- Norfolk City Burial Records Search; for Calvary Cemetery, Elmwood Cemetery, Forest Lawn Cemetery, Hebrew Cemetery, Magnolia Cemetery, Riverside Memorial Park, and West Point Cemetery
Wisconsin
- Manitowoc County: Evergreen Cemetery Burials
Wyoming
- Laramie County: Lakeview Cemetery Interment Cards, 1875-1933 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links for death records indexes at: Online Searchable Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
