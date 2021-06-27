Online Indexes for Death Records, Cemeteries and Obituaries (USA) - Newest Additions and Updates

The Online Searchable Death Indexes and Records Website (USA) has been updated with links to the following items...
Alaska
- Anchorage: Angelus Memorial Park Cemetery - Search Burials
- Juneau Historical Files - People, 1890s-1950s: Biographical Information Arranged Alphabetically (includes some deaths)
California
- Alameda County Obituary Forms (index), 1968-1977 from the San Leandro Morning News and the Alameda Star Times newspapers
- San Diego: Mount Hope Cemetery Burial Registries and Indexes
- San Diego: Calvary Cemetery Tombstone Photos (Catholic Cemetery)
- San Francisco: Odd Fellows Cemetery San Francisco Registry, 1865-1906; A PDF that lists burials from the Odd Fellows memorial cemetery in San Francisco that were reinterred at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Colma, San Mateo County, California.
- San Francisco: Records From Tombstones in Laurel Hill Cemetery, 1853-1927
- San Mateo County Superior Court Records Index (indexes probate records and other court records)
- Sonoma County, Sebastopol, Evergreen Lawn Cemetery Burial Records, 1800-2010 at FamilySearch
Colorado
- Eagle County: Eagle Valley District Library Obituaries Search
- El Paso County: US Air Force Academy Cemetery Burials
- Kit Carson County Death Records Index, 1893-1907
- Kit Carson County: Fairview Cemetery Burials (Burlington, Colorado)
- Mesa County: Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado Honor Roll - In Memory of Our Interred Veterans, April 2020-recent (Grand Junction, Colorado)
Connecticut
- Connecticut Death Records Index, 1897-2001 from the Connecticut State Library (update: years 1969-2001 added)
Delaware
- Delaware, Wills and Probate Records, 1676-1971 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
- Delaware Church Deaths, 1750-1886 from FamilySearch; for the Christina Congregation, Trinity Church, Wilmington, Delaware
Idaho
- Idaho Death Records, 1890-1969 at Ancestry/requires payment (update: year 1969 added)
Illinois
- Bond County: City of Greenville Cemetery Database for Montrose and Lansing Cemeteries
- Bond County: Robinson Cemetery Database (in Pocahontas, Illinois)
- Brown County, Illinois Register of Deaths, Book 1, Dec. 1877-Oct. 1915; Indexes, 1878-1945 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
- Greene County Assorted Death Indexes (includes deaths reported in newspapers, 1899-1964; and other items)
- Henderson County Clerk Death Register, 1878-1902; and Index to Deaths, 1878-1900 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
- Kankakee County, Illinois Death Certificates, 1915-1951, Index, 1916-1958 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
- Macon County Clerk Death Records, 1877-1918; Index, 1877-1922 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
- Perry County Cemetery Burials (Includes these cemeteries: Chapman, Curlee, DeGroft, Dry, Huggins/Old Keene, John Hawkins, Nine Mile, and Swanwick Cemetery.)
- Perry County Cemeteries (scanned books from the Pinckneyville Public Library)
- St. Clair County: Marissa Township Cemetery Burials
- Tazewell County Clerk Vital Records, 1827-1922; digitized microfilm from FamilySearch; includes Index to Register of Deaths, 1877-1916, and other items
Indiana
- Clark County: Charlestown Library History and Genealogy Collection; includes indexes for James Funeral Home Records (Charlestown); Charlestown Cemetery lot listings; and other items
- Southern Indiana and Illinois Obituary Database (Includes these Indiana counties: Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Orange, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick; and these Illinois counties: Gallatin and White. Coverage varies by county.)
Iowa
- Van Buren County GenWeb Genealogy Indexes (includes Van Buren County Cemetery Burials Index, 1936 D.A.R. Grave Survey, Van Buren County SSDI, and other items)
Kansas
- Johnson County: Pleasant Valley Cemetery Burial Records (in Overland Park, Kansas)
- Sedgwick County: Wichita Eagle and Beacon Obituaries Indexes, 1955-2019 (update: years 2018 and 2019 added)
- Sedgwick County: City of Wichita Cemeteries - Burials (incudes Highland Cemetery and Jamesburg Park Cemetery)
- Sedgwick County: Tihen Notes: Wichita Newspaper Notes, 1872-1982 (includes some death notices and other items)
- Shawnee County: Security Benefit Association Cemetery Plat, Topeka, Kansas (The cemetery plots on the map show the name of the deceased and the year of death.)
- Shawnee County: Interactive Map of West Lawn Memorial Garden Cemetery (Topeka) includes burials search
Kentucky
- Western Kentucky Obituary Database from various sources for these counties: Breckinridge, Bullit, Butler, Crittenden, Daviess, Edmonson, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Henderson, Larue, Livingston, McLean, Meade, Muhlenberg, Nelson, Ohio, Union, and Webster
Louisiana
- Louisiana Death Records Index, 1911-1970 from the Louisiana Secretary of State (update: year 1970 added)
- Orleans Parish, State Museum Historical Center, Cemetery Records, 1805-1944 at FamilySearch (for 20 cemeteries)
Maryland
- Maryland Death Indexes (not complete - ongoing project; currently includes: Baltimore City, 1874-1962 with several gaps; all counties (except Baltimore City), 1969 -1972; and the state of Maryland, 1973-2014)
- Washington County: Antietam National Cemetery Burials (military cemetery that began during the Civil War)
Massachusetts
- Massachusetts Deaths, 1841-1915, 1921-1924 from FamilySearch; includes scanned images of the death registers and certificates (update: years 1921-1924 added)
Michigan
- Branch County: Oak Grove Cemetery Burial Search Map (in Coldwater, Michigan)
- Washtenaw County: Chelsea District Library Family History Index and Chelsea Register of Births and Deaths
Missouri
- Missouri Death Certificates Index and Images, 1910-1970 (update: year 1970 added)
- Buchanan County: St. Joseph Public Library Death Record Database, 1891-1900; and Obituary Database, 1951-2017 (update: death record database, 1891-1900 added; and 4 years added to the obituary database)
- Cape Girardeau County: City of Cape Girardeau Death Records, 14 April 1882 to 28 February 1934
- Greene County Coroner/Medical Examiner Name Index, 1834-1950; and Probate Name Index, 1833-1899
- Ray County Obituaries Indexes (indexes obituaries from the Excelsior Springs Standard (1888-present), and other obituary collections)
- Ray County: City of Excelsior Springs - Crown Hill and Hillcrest Cemetery Burials
Nebraska
- Nebraska, Index to Deaths, 1904-1955 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
Nevada
- Washoe County: Ross-Burke Funeral Records, Reno, Nevada, 1904-1919 at Ancestry/requires payment
New Hampshire
- New Hampshire Death Records, 1650-1969, Index and Images (at Ancestry/requires payment) includes digitized images of the death certificates or records
New Jersey
- Some Essex County Cemetery Burials -- for Woodland Cemetery (Newark), Clinton Cemetery (Irvington), Newark City Cemetery, and some defunct cemeteries; from the New Jersey Records Preservation Group
- Somerset County: Somerset Messenger Gazette Obituary Index, 1986-2012
- Union County: Rosedale and Rosehill Cemetery Burials (in Linden, New Jersey)
New Mexico
- Hidalgo County Probate Records Search
- Lincoln County Clerk Probate Records Search
New York State
- New York State Genealogical Research Death Index, 1957 to 50 years ago (update: year 1970 added)
- Monroe County: Maplewood Cemetery Burials (in Henrietta, NY)
- Orange County: Warwick Valley Genealogical Resources (includes cemetery and obituary indexes; from the Albert Wisner Public Library)
- Saratoga County Clerk Online Records Access (includes some wills and cemetery deeds)
Ohio
- Delaware County: Oak Grove Cemetery Burial Record Search
- Franklin County Probate General Case Index Search, c.1990s-present
- Lucas County: City of Toledo Cemetery Burials Search (for Forest and Collingwood Cemeteries)
- Muskingum County Chapter Ohio Genealogy Society: Cemetery Indexes
- Ottawa County: Put-in-Bay Township Cemetery Burials (includes Maple Leaf Cemetery, Crown Hill Cemetery, La Fluer Cemetery, and North Bass Cemetery)
- Ottawa County: Harris-Elmore Public Library Digital Collection (includes some obituaries)
- Summit County: Chestnut Hill Memorial Park Burial Records Search (in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
- Wayne County Cemetery Master Name Index
Oregon
- Lane County: Oak Hill Cemetery Burial Book (Eugene, Oregon)
- Lane County: Eugene Masonic Cemetery Burial List
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Death Records Indexes, 1906-1970 (index only) Update: year 1970 added; from the Pennsylvania State Archives
Rhode Island
- Rhode Island Death Registrations, 1853-1921 (digitized ledgers with an index for 1853-1900; also has Birth Registrations, 1853-1920; and Marriage Registrations, 1853-1920)
South Carolina
- South Carolina Death Certificates and Index, 1915-1969; at Ancestry/requires payment (update: year 1969 added)
Texas
- Dallas County: Oak Grove Memorial Gardens Burial Search (Irving, Texas)
- City of Houston, Texas Death Certificates, 1874-August 1900 (scanned books from FamilySearch)
- Index to City of Houston, Texas Death Certificates, 1874-August 1900 (scanned books from FamilySearch)
Utah
- Sanpete County: Ephraim City Park Cemetery and Historic Pioneer Cemetery Burials
Vermont
- Vermont Probate Files, 1800-1921 for Chittenden and Essex Counties; coverage may vary; from FamilySearch
Virginia
- Death Index of Virginia, July 1, 1853-1896 (for 34 Virginia cities and counties)
- Virginia Wills and Estate Records Index, 1633-1800 (from the will books of 51 Virginia counties and cities)
- Bristol Cemeteries Index (from the Library of Virginia)
- Petersburg Public Library Newspaper Index, 1797-1877 (indexes births, marriage, deaths, and other items; from the Library of Virginia)
- Petersburg: Poplar Grove National Cemetery - Civil War Burials
- Portsmouth Public Library Cemetery Burials Indexes for Lincoln (African-American) Cemetery and Olive Branch Cemetery
- Richmond Area: Henley Marriage and Obituary Index to Virginia Newspapers, 1736-1982 with emphasis on the years 1780 to 1910; from the Library of Virginia
- Wythe County Cemeteries from the Kegley Library
Washington
- Washington State Department of Health, Death Certificates, July 1, 1907-1960, 1963-1969, 1974, and 1993-1995 (free) includes images of the death certificates; not yet complete -- more years and images are being added
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links for death records indexes at: Online Searchable Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
No comments:
Post a Comment