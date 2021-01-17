Online Indexes for Death Records, Cemeteries and Obituaries (USA) - Latest Additions and Updates

The Online Searchable Death Indexes and Records Website (USA) has been updated with links to the following items...
Arizona
- Arizona Death Certificates, 1870-1970; and Birth Certificates, 1855-1946 (Update: year 1970 added for the death certificates; years 1945 and 1946 added for the birth certificates)
- Coconino County: Citizens Cemetery Burials (Flagstaff, Arizona)
California
- San Bernardino County: Yucaipa Valley Genealogical Society Obituary Surname Index
- San Diego County: El Cajon Cemetery Records (PDF from the San Diego Genealogical Society)
Colorado
- Colorado, Select County Death Records, 1986-2017 at Ancestry/requires payment; most are from Denver, Arapahoe and Jefferson counties, coverage varies by county, not all counties are included, has 169,000 entries, a small number of the entries include images of the death certificates
- Aurora Public Library Genealogy Indexes (includes Beacon Obituary Index, cemetery burials indexes, and more)
Connecticut
- Connecticut, Deaths, 1640-1955 at FamilySearch; "Index to selected death records."
- Connecticut, Charles R. Hale Collection, Vital Records, 1640-1955 at FamilySearch
Florida
- Florida Census Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880 (these list people who died in the year preceding the date the census was taken; coverage varies by county and census year)
- Manatee Genealogical Society Tombstone Inscriptions Surname Index
Georgia
- Georgia Death Certificates, 1928-1943, Index and Images at FamilySearch (update: year 1943 added)
- Bulloch County: African American Funeral Programs from the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center
- Fulton County: Atlanta African American Funeral Programs Collection; most are from the late 20th-early 21st centuries
- Thomas County: African American Funeral Programs from the Thomas County Public Library System; most are from the late 20th-early 21st centuries
- Thomas County Public Library African-American Obituaries Index; indexes 4200 obituaries
Hawaii
- Hawaii, Death Certificates and Indexes, 1841-1942 at Ancestry/requires payment; includes digitized copies of the death certificates; coverage varies by place
- Hawaii, Birth, Marriage, and Death Cards, 1850-1950 at Ancestry/requires payment; Digitized index cards extracted from Honolulu newspapers
Idaho
- Idaho Death Records, 1890-1968 at Ancestry/requires payment; includes digitized copies of the death certificates (update: year 1968 added)
- Franklin County Cemeteries
- Nez Perce County, Brower Wann Funeral Home Records, 1925-1986 at FamilySearch
Illinois
- Illinois Probate Records, 1819-1988 (browsable images only; coverage varies by county; at FamilySearch)
- Adams County: Quincy, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1875-1985 at FamilySearch
- Bureau County Online Genealogy Search -- Indexes birth certificates (75 years or older), marriage licenses (50 years or older), and death certificates (20 years or older)
- Cook County: Catholic Cemeteries of Chicago Database (from the Archdiocese of Chicago)
- Cook County: Pioneer Cemeteries of Palatine Township (includes burial lists for some of the cemeteries)
- Knox County Cemeteries
- Marion County: Patoka Cemetery Inscriptions and Genealogical Information
- Richland County: City of Olney Cemetery Burials (for Haven Hill, Memorial Gardens, and Maple Dale Cemeteries)
- Richland County: Index of Death Records 1878-1940; Death Records, 1877-1950; and Stillbirths, 1883-1904 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
- Vermilion County Clerk Register of Deaths, 1877-1903 (with index, 1877-1907); and Stillbirth Register, 1878-1917 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch; indexed)
- Whiteside County: Fulton Newspapers Indexes (indexes some deaths and obituaries)
- Winnebago County: Catholic Diocese of Rockford Cemetery Burials -- for Mount Hope Cemetery (Elgin) and Calvary Cemetery (Winnebago)
Indiana
- Harrison County, Index Cards to Corydon Democrat Newspaper Obituaries, 1861-2008 at FamilySearch
- Lake County Will Abstracts, 1855-1930s
Iowa
- Iowa Death Records, 1920-1967 at Ancestry/requires payment; includes images of the death certificates (update: years 1941-1967 added)
- Dallas County, Violet Hill Cemetery, Lot Records, 1846-1988 (in Perry, Iowa) from FamilySearch
- Lyon County, Cemetery Records, ca.1800- ca.2000 at Family Search
- Scott County: Fairmount Cemetery Burials (in Davenport)
- Scott County, Oakdale Cemetery, Interment Records, 1856-1989 (in Davenport) at FamilySearch
Kansas
- Kansas, Deaths, 1811-1940 at FamilySearch; for Atchison, Cherokee, Crawford, Elk, Kingman, Labette, Miami, Montgomery, Nemaha, Osage, Shawnee, Sherman, and Wyandotte Counties; coverage varies by county
- Kansas Genealogical Society and Online Library - Obituaries Indexes, 1870-2006 (has over 600,000 entries)
- Allen County: City of Iola Cemetery Burials (for Iola Cemetery and Highland Cemetery)
- Cowley County: Memorial Lawn Cemetery Records Search (in Arkansas City, Kansas)
- Douglas County: Lawrence City Cemetery Records, 1850-1988 at FamilySearch
- Douglas County Genealogical Society Indexes
- Riley County, Sunset Cemetery, Burial Index Cards, 1856-1998 at FamilySearch
Louisiana
- Louisiana Death Records Index, 1911-1969 from the Louisiana Secretary of State (update: year 1969 added)
- New Orleans, Louisiana, Index to Death Records, 1804-1964 at Ancestry/requires payment (update: years 1950-1964 added)
Maine
- Aroostook County: Cary Library Genealogy Database (Indexes birth, marriage, death and burial records from Houlton, Maine and surrounding communities in the Southern Aroostook County area.)
Michigan
- Allegan County Clerk Death and Marriage Search (includes death certificates index, 1867-recent)
Minnesota
- Minnesota, Death Records and Certificates, 1900-1955 from FamilySearch; you must be at a Family History Center or FamilySearch affiliate library to view the images
- Blue Earth County, Glenwood Cemetery, Burial Records, ca. 1869-1990 in Mankato, Minnesota; from FamilySearch
- Olmsted County, Oakwood Cemetery Records, 1863-1998 at FamilySearch
- Waseca County Historical Society, Burial Cards, ca.1860-1992 at FamilySearch
Mississippi
- Mississippi Index to Deaths, 1912-1943 at Ancestry/requires payment
- Hinds County: Mississippi Asylum Cemetery Records, November 1912 to March 9, 1935 (in Jackson, Mississippi)
Missouri
- Missouri Death Index, 1968-2015 from Reclaim the Records
- Missouri Census Records and Tax Lists (includes Mortality Schedules for the 1850, 1860, 1870, and 1880 censuses)
- Caldwell County, Missouri, Cemetery Index, 1864-1967 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
- Cass County Public Library Digital Collections (includes: Memorial Card and Obituary Collection; Runnenburger Funeral Home Records, 1901-1983; and other items)
- Jefferson County Permanent Record of Deaths, 1883-1892; digitized microfilm from FamilySearch; includes searchable name index
- Marion County: Sprague Funeral Home Ledgers (in Palmyra, Missouri)
- Marion County, Missouri, Cemetery Index, 1833-1967 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituary Index (Covers 1880-1930, 1942-1945, 1960-1970, and 1992-June 2020) Update: July-November 2020 added
- St. Louis City Probate Court Record of Wills, 1816-1928 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
- St. Louis City Probate Court Wills, 1917-1967 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
- St. Louis City: Smithers and Wagoner Funeral Home Records, 1865-1899 and 1934
- St. Louis County: Washington Park Cemetery Burial Card Index from the Missouri History Museum Archives (African-American cemetery in Berkeley)
- St. Louis County: St. Ferdinand Cemetery Burials, 1893 (Catholic Cemetery in Hazelwood, Missouri)
For the St. Louis items see: Online St. Louis, Missouri Death Records, Indexes & Obituaries
Nebraska
- Cedar County Genealogy Indexes (includes indexes for some probate records, cemetery burials, and Randolph Times obituaries)
- Lancaster County, Fairview Cemetery, Burial Records, 1864-1999 (in Lincoln) at FamilySearch
- Thayer County: Sacred Heart Cemetery Burials (in Hebron, Nebraska)
New Jersey
- Bergen County: Riverside Cemetery Grave Search (Jewish Cemetery in Saddle Brook, New Jersey)
New Mexico
- Bernalillo County: Sunset Memorial Park Burials Search (cemetery in Albuquerque)
- McKinley County Register of Deaths, 1907-1935; digitized book from FamilySearch (not indexed)
New York State
- Onondaga County: Diocese of Syracuse Catholic Cemeteries Search
- Rockland County Veterans Cemetery Search
- Suffolk County: Beth Moses Cemetery Burials (Jewish cemetery in West Babylon, New York)
- Suffolk County: Wellwood Cemetery Burials (Jewish cemetery in West Babylon, New York)
- Warren County Cemeteries (includes assorted cemetery transcripts and almshouse cemetery images)
- Westchester County: Yonkers Death Index and Registers, 1875-1889 at Archive.org/from Reclaim The Records; scanned books
- Westchester County: The Old Burial Grounds of the Town of North Castle, N.Y. (PDF of scanned book that lists burials)
- Yates County, Swann Vital Records Collection, 1723-2009 from FamilySearch
North Carolina
- North Carolina Digital Collections: Secretary of State Wills, 1663-1789 (Loose original wills probated in the province.)
- Davie County Genealogy Document Portal (includes scanned obituaries and some obituary indexes)
- Durham County, North Carolina Cemetery Burials
- Durham County Death, Birth, Marriage, and Divorce Announcement Indexes includes Durham County Obituaries Index, 1848-1927
North Dakota
- Burleigh County: Sunset Memorial Gardens of Bismarck Burial Locator
Ohio
- Ohio, Grave Registrations of Soldiers, 1810-1955 at FamilySearch
- Cuyahoga County Death Records, 1840-1908 (at Ancestry/requires payment; includes images of the death registers)
- Warren County: City of Lebanon Cemetery Burials
Oklahoma
- Comanche County, Highland Cemetery Records, 1901-1994 at FamilySearch
- Grant County Funeral Home Records Index for the Wilson Funeral Home and the Mills Funeral Home
- Noble County, Parker Funeral Home, Funeral Records, 1908-1982 (in Perry, Oklahoma) from FamilySearch
Oregon
- Columbia County: Rainier Cemetery District Burials Search
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Death Certificates, 1906-1968 (at Ancestry/requires payment); includes scanned copies of the death certificates (update: year 1968 added)
- Pennsylvania, Deaths, 1852-1854 (at Ancestry/requires payment) for 49 counties; includes images of the death records
- Adams County Historical Society Genealogy Indexes (includes indexes for estate files, tombstone inscriptions, and other items)
- Adams County Register of Deaths, 1893-1905 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
Rhode Island
- Rhode Island Town Deaths Index, 1639-1932 from FamilySearch; for all counties: Bristol, Kent, Newport, Providence, and Washington (coverage may vary by county)
Tennessee
- Greene County Genealogical Society Indexes (includes cemetery transcriptions; Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home Records, 1908-1949; and other items)
- Tennessee Valley Cemetery Relocation Files, 1933-1990 (at Ancestry/requires payment; includes digitized images of the files)
Texas
- Bexar County: African American Funeral Programs of San Antonio
- Frio County Cemeteries
- Hardin County Clerk, Death Records, 1908-1948 from FamilySearch
- Jefferson County: Port Arthur News Obituary Index, 1969-2020
- Jefferson County Historical Commission - Cemeteries
Utah
- Salt Lake City Cemetery Records, 1847-1976 from FamilySearch
Virginia
- Virginia, Bureau of Vital Statistics, Death Records, 1853-1912 at FamilySearch
- Richmond: East End Cemetery Burials and Searchable Map - Historic African-American Cemetery in Richmond
West Virginia
- West Virginia Death Records and Index, 1853-1970 (update: year 1970 added)
Wisconsin
- Dunn County Death Records Index, 1868-1979 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch; includes digitized death registers, 1868-1884)
- Dunn County Potter's Field List of Known Burials (near Menomonie, Wisconsin)
- Fond du Lac Public Library Records, 1848-1980 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch; includes a digitized Calvary Cemetery index, 1900-1980)
- Grant County: Hillside Cemetery Burials, Platteville
- Portage County: Stevens Point Area Genealogical Society Local Resources (indexes); includes: "1876-1907 Portage County Death Registrations," cemetery and obituary indexes, and other items
- Portage County: South New Hope Cemetery Plots (in Nelsonville, Wisconsin)
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links for death records indexes at: Online Searchable Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
