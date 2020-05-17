Online Indexes for Death Records, Cemeteries and Obituaries (USA) - Newest Additions and Updates

The Online Searchable Death Indexes and Records Website (USA) has been updated with links to the following items...
Alabama
- Alabama Estate Files, 1830-1976 from FamilySearch; for various counties; coverage varies by county
- Shelby County Cemetery and Obituary Indexes
- Tuscaloosa Public Library: Tuscaloosa News Obituary Index and Alabama Citizen Obituary Index
Alaska
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: Probate Index and Nenana Cemetery Burials
Arizona
- Arizona Death Certificates, 1870-1969; and Birth Certificates, 1855-1944 (Update: year 1969 added to the death certificates, year 1944 added to the birth certificates.)
- Arizona: County Coroner and Death Records, 1881-1971 (at Ancestry/requires payment; for Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pima, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai, and Yuma Counties; coverage varies by county)
California
- Los Angeles, Angelus-Rosedale Cemetery/Crematory Records, 1884-2002 at FamilySearch
- Los Angeles, San Gabriel Cemetery Association, Cemetery Index 1872-2003 from FamilySearch
- Sacramento City Cemetery Burial Card Index, 1840-2001 at FamilySearch
- Sacramento Old City Cemetery Map with Burial Search
- Sacramento County Historic Burials/Deaths, 1850-1933
- San Benito County Registrar, Burial Permits 1911-1948 from FamilySearch
- San Mateo County, Colma, Italian Cemetery Records, 1899-2011 at FamilySearch
- Siskiyou County Death Index, c.1905-early 21st Century
- Solano County Genealogical Society, Burial Records at FamilySearch
- Sonoma County, Sebastopol, Evergreen Lawn Cemetery Burial Records, 1800-2010 at FamilySearch
- Stanislaus County, California Burial Permits, 1918-1947
- Tulare County, Visalia Cemetery Records, 1875-1990 from FamilySearch
Colorado
- Denver Public Library Obituary Indexes, 1913-2016 (Update: years 1913-1921 and 2015-2016 added)
Connecticut
- Windham County Cemetery Inscriptions and Vital Records
Delaware
- New Castle County: Wilmington Vital Records, 1847-1954 at FamilySearch; coverage varies by type of record
Georgia
- Chatham County: Catholic Diocese of Savannah Cemetery Records, 1853-1975 at Ancestry/requires payment
- Glynn County: Oak Grove Cemetery Burials (Brunswick, Georgia)
Hawaii
- Molokai: Hansen's Disease Records, Kalaupapa Vital Records Card Index, 1928-1947 at FamilySearch
Idaho
- Twin Falls County, Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery Records, 1937-1993 at FamilySearch
Illinois
- Illinois Firefighter Line of Duty Deaths
- Clinton County Veterans Memorial; has names and some short bios for those who died in 20th century wars
- Greene County, Vital Records Card File, ca. 1869-2007 (FamilySearch digitized microfilm of a newspaper index from the White Hall Township Library; browsable images - alphabetical by surname; indexes births, marriages and deaths)
- Jackson County Death Certificates, 1908-1917 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
- Morgan County Cemeteries
- Piatt County: Monticello Township Cemetery and Columb Cemetery Burials
- St. Clair County: O'Fallon City Cemetery Burials
- Will County: Joliet Herald-News Obituary Index, 1973-2012 (from the Joliet Public Library)
Indiana
- Bartholomew County, Columbus, Garland Brook Cemetery Interment Records, ca.1885-ca.2000 from Family Search
Iowa
- Iowa, Adjutant General's Office, Grave Registration Service, Cemetery Records, 1800-2000 at FamilySearch; for Iowa veterans who were buried out of state, at sea or in foreign countries
- Black Hawk County Cemeteries (also has Black Hawk County deaths 1935-1939, and other items)
- Black Hawk County: Cedar Falls Municipal Cemeteries Interactive Map (burials database) for Fairview Cemetery, Greenwood Cemetery and Hillside Cemetery
- Buchanan County Obituaries and Cemetery Records, ca.1796-1988 at FamilySearch
- Marshall County, Marshalltown, Riverside Cemetery Burial Records, ca.1800-ca.1975 at FamilySearch
- Marshall County, Iowa Death Register, 1880-1890
- Polk County, Cemetery Gravestone Records at FamilySearch
- Story County: Iowa State University Cemetery Burial Search (in Ames, Iowa)
- Story County: Ames Municipal Cemetery and Ontario Cemetery Maps and Records
- Story County: Roland Cemetery Burials
Kansas
- Crawford County, Frontenac, Funeral Home Records, 1905-2014 from FamilySearch
Kentucky
- Jefferson County: Louisville Newspaper Obituary Index, 1918-1987; Handwritten indexes arranged by first letter of the surname, then by year. Downloadable PDFs.
- Lawrence County: Big Sandy News Obituaries (work in progress, not complete; from the Lawrence County, Kentucky Genealogical and Historical Society)
- Warren County: Fairview Cemetery Online Burial Search (in Bowling Green, Kentucky)
Louisiana
- Orleans Parish Death Records and Certificates, 1835-1954 from FamilySearch
- Southwest Louisiana, Deaths Index, 1840-1906 (at Ancestry/requires payment) For these parishes: Calcasieu, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermillion. Most of the records indexed are for the years 1861-1865, 1873-1876, and 1879-1882. Coverage varies by parish.
Maine
- Cumberland County: Evergreen Cemetery Burials Finder Map (in Portland, Maine)
- Cumberland County, Westbrook, Woodlawn Cemetery, Burial Records, 1914-1992 at FamilySearch
- Cumberland Town Books: Cemeteries and Vital Records (includes Vital Records of Cumberland, Maine 1701-1892; Cemeteries of Cumberland, Maine; and other items)
Michigan
- Marquette County: City of Ishpeming Cemetery Burial Records
- Marquette County: Negaunee Cemetery Burials (in Negaunee, Michigan)
Minnesota
- Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Layman Cemetery Burial Records, 1860-1926 from FamilySearch
Mississippi
- Mississippi, Death Certificate Index, 1912-1943 at FamilySearch/from Reclaim the Records
- Copiah County Cemeteries
Missouri
- Missouri Death Certificates Index and Images, 1910-1969 (Update: year 1969 added)
- Atchison County: Hunter Cemetery Burials (Rock Port, Missouri)
- Atchison County Deaths/Burials Index
- Barry County Genealogy and Other Documents (includes funeral records, 1958-early 1974 and other items)
- Carroll County, Missouri, Cemetery Index, 1840-1966 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
- Clay County: Fairview and New Hope Cemetery Viewer (Interactive Map) in Liberty, Missouri
- Clay County, Missouri, Cemetery Index, 1844-1938 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
- Gasconade County Probate File Index
- Greene County: Ozarks Obituary Collection from the Ozarks Genealogical Society and the Springfield-Greene County Library District; has more than 115,000 obituaries from southwest Missouri newspapers
- Greene County: Ozarks News and Historical Index (searches births, deaths, marriages, divorces, and other items that appeared in Springfield newspapers 1900-present; also indexes Springfield newspaper articles, 1867-June 30, 2002)
- Jackson County Clerk Registers and Permanent Records of Births and Deaths, 1883-1895; digitized microfilm from FamilySearch; not indexed; death registers appear to end c. August 1890, with a few entries recorded after that.
- Jackson County: Union Cemetery Burials Database (for surnames A-N) in Kansas City, Missouri
- Jackson County: Woodlawn Cemetery Collection; includes digital images of death registers (June 1897 to August 1911), burial registers (June 1897 and May 1918), and lot sales (1865-1951); Independence, Missouri
- Linn County, Missouri, Cemetery Index, 1850-1962 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
- Macon County, Missouri, Cemetery Index, 1830-1963 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
- Shelby County Death Indexes (includes Shelby County Death Register, 1883-1886; Shelby County Burial Cards Index, 1890s-1930s, and other items)
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituary Index; Covers 1880-1930, 1942-1945, 1960-1970, and 1992-April 2020. (Update: August 2019-April 2020 added)
Montana
- Silver Bow County, Cemetery Indexes, 1880-2003 from FamilySearch
Nebraska
- Platte County: Columbus Telegram Obituary Index
- Platte County Genealogy Indexes; includes indexes for obituaries, cemetery burials, and other items
- York County: Greenwood Cemetery Burials, York, Nebraska
New Jersey
- New Jersey Death Index, 1901-2017 (at Ancestry/requires payment) Update: more years added, filling in previous gaps
- Essex County: Newark, Mount Olivet Cemetery Records, 1871-1984 at FamilySearch
- Essex County: Newark, Woodland Cemetery Records, 1895-1980 at FamilySearch
- Gloucester County, Clarksboro, Eglington Cemetery Records, 1880-1983 from FamilySearch
- Mercer County, Veteran's Service Office, Grave Registration Records, ca. 1770-ca.1979 from FamilySearch
New York City
- New York, New York, Index to Death Certificates, 1862-1948: at Ancestry/requires payment; includes date and place of death, names of parents, date and place (cemetery) of burial and other items for many of the entries; earlier records have less information; coverage is for: Bronx, 1898-1948; Brooklyn, 1862-1948; Manhattan, 1866-1867, 1870-1875, 1934-1948; Queens, 1898-1948; Richmond, 1898-1948
See: Online New York City Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
New York State
- Erie County: Lackawanna, Holy Cross Cemetery Records, 1855-1965 at FamilySearch
- Orange County: Goshen Public Library Obituary Index
- Orange County: Persons Buried in Old Town Cemetery, Newburgh, New York
- Suffolk County: Connetquot Public Library Obituary Index
North Carolina
- New Hanover County: Wilmington, Oakdale Cemetery Records, 1852-2005 at FamilySearch; includes digitized images of the burial registers
Ohio
- Ohio Death Index, 1908-1932 and 1938-2018 at Ancestry (requires payment) 1952-1955 is missing; (Update: years 2008-2018 added)
- Cuyahoga County: Erie Street Cemetery Burials and Removals, 1840-1918
- Cuyahoga County: Riverside Cemetery Burials Index (Cleveland, Ohio)
- Hamilton County: Vine Street Hill Cemetery Index of Burials, 1851-1986 (Cincinnati) from FamilySearch
- Lucas County: Toledo Library Digital Collections: Cemetery Records; includes: Northwestern Ohio Genealogical Society Cemetery Project (burials in more than 30 cemeteries in the Toledo area) and Lloyd Brothers Walker Monument Company Records
- Lucas County: Toledo, Historic Woodlawn Cemetery Index of Burials, 1877-1955 at FamilySearch
Oklahoma
- Tulsa County, Rose Hill Memorial Park Interment Records, ca.1915-ca.1982 from FamilySearch
Oregon
- Oregon Gravestone Photo Project (has over 140,000 entries)
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Death Records Indexes, 1906-1969 (update: year 1969 added)
- Pennsylvania Census Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880 from FamilySearch; list of persons who died in the year preceding the census
- Philadelphia, Greenmount Cemetery Records, 1880-1966 from FamilySearch
Rhode Island
- Providence County, Providence, Swan Point Cemetery Records, ca.1846-ca.1950 at FamilySearch
South Carolina
- South Carolina Death Certificates and Index, 1915-1968 (at Ancestry/requires payment) Update: 1966-1968 added
- South Carolina Probate Records, Files and Loose Papers, 1732-1964 from FamilySearch; images only
- Charleston County: Burial Records for the Evergreen (Grimball) Cemetery, James Island
South Dakota
- South Dakota, Grave Registration Records, Gathered by the WPA in 1940 and 1941 at FamilySearch
- Lawrence County: South Lead City Cemetery, Card Index of Deaths, 1912-1966 from FamilySearch
Tennessee
- Tennessee Death Records and Index 1908-1965 (except 1913) at Ancestry/requires payment; includes digitized death certificates (Update: years 1959-1965 added)
- Davidson County: Mount Olivet Cemetery Records, 1855-1906 (cemetery in Nashville)
- Davidson County, Death Records, 1900-1913 from FamilySearch; includes digitized images of the death certificates
Texas
- Bosque County Cemetery Burials Database
- Dallas County, Oakland Cemetery Interment Cards, 1891-1999 from FamilySearch
- Tarrant County: Stewart Title Company Abstracts of Probate Records, c.1850s-c.1950s
Utah
- Box Elder County: Brigham City Family History Center, Obituary Collection, 1930-2015 from FamilySearch
- Wasatch County Obituary Index, 2003-2012 from the Heber City, Utah Family History Center
- Wasatch County Index to Obituary Books, pre-1960 and 1960-2003
Virginia
- Virginia Death Certificates, 1912-1993 and Death Records Index, 1912-2014 (at Ancestry/requires payment) Update: years 1992 and 1993 added to the digitized death certificates
- Fredericksburg City: Virginia Historical Society Papers, 1607-2007 from FamilySearch; includes Fredericksburg City Death Records, 1853-1896
- Portsmouth Public Library Genealogy Records: includes Norfolk County District 1 deaths, 1886-1896 (except 1895); and Norfolk County District 2 deaths, 1891-1896 (except 1895); and burial indexes for 7 cemeteries in Portsmouth City; also has some birth and marriage indexes
- Southampton County Genealogy Indexes (incudes Will Books 1749-1881, Death Records 1853-1890, and other items)
Washington
- Clark County: Fern Prairie Cemetery Burials (in Camas, Washington)
- King County Online Records Search, 1976-present (indexes some death certificates, marriages, and other items; coverage varies by type of record)
West Virginia
- West Virginia Death Records and Index, 1853-1969; coverage varies by county; includes free downloadable images of the death records or certificates; also has birth and marriage records (update: year 1969 added)
Wisconsin
- Milwaukee, Holy Cross Cemetery, Interment Records, 1909-1979 at FamilySearch
- Milwaukee, Wanderer's Rest Cemetery Records, 1880-1979 at FamilySearch
Wyoming
- Sheridan Municipal Cemetery Burials
