Tuesday, November 19, 2019

NARA's Online Social Security Numident Files Database Has Extractions from Some SS-5 Forms

The Social Security Numident Files Database (1936-2007) from the National Archives (NARA) now includes some "Application (SS-5) Files," which have information extracted from the form the person filled out when they applied for a Social Security Card (the SS-5 form). For some of the entries this includes some key information that genealogists are often looking for: names of the person's parents, and the person's place and date of birth.

Note that you will not find a text-based SS-5 in the Numident database for everyone who is in the Social Security Death Index (SSDI). The database is free to use at NARA's website. Ordering copies of SS-5 forms from the Social Security Administration requires a fee.

Many of the "Application (SS-5) Files" in the Numident database contain:
  • Name
  • Social Security Number
  • Date and Place of Birth
  • Names of Parents
Some of the items listed above may be not be included on all Numidents.

Some of these files may also contain:
  • "Other Last Name" -- this is usually a woman's maiden name. Note that this is not included on a standard SS-5.
SS-5 Forms usually contain:
  • Name
  • Social Security Number
  • Date and Place of Birth
  • Names of Parents (may be redacted)
  • Address
  • Name and address of present employer
  • Sex and Color/Race
  • Date signed
Note that SS-5 forms may vary slightly over time.

Here is a comparison between the Numident application file from NARA and the SS-5 obtained from the Social Security Administration for actor Gregory Peck, who died in 2003.

The basic information given in the Numident application file for Gregory Peck:
  • Name: Eldred Gregory Peck
  • Social Security Number: 547-16-9811
  • Birth: 5 April 1916, San Diego, California
  • Parents: Bernice M. Ayres and Gregory P. Peck
The basic information given on the SS-5 form for Gregory Peck (see image below):
  • Name: Eldred Gregory Peck
  • Social Security Number: 547-16-9811
  • Birth: 5 April 1916, San Diego, California; Age: 21
  • Parents: Bernice Mae Ayres and Gregory Pearl Peck
  • Date signed: 20 December 1937
  • Employer: The Marston Co, 5th and C streets, San Diego
  • Sex: male; Color: white
  • Signature

NARA's Numident database also contains "Death Files," which is similar to the SSDI, but with fewer entries. And "Claim Files," which include brief information about when a person made a claim for Social Security benefits, including death claims.

If the person you're looking for is not in NARA's Numident database, you can try ordering a copy of the SS-5 from the Social Security Administration.

NARA's Numident database is online at: Social Security Numident Files Database from the National Archives.

For information about the online Social Security Death Index and related databases, along with information about how to order a copy of an SS-5 form, see:

The Social Security Death Index and Related Databases - Information for Online Searching


Here's a copy of Gregory Peck's SS-5 form (click on it to see a larger view).

Gregory Peck - Social Security SS-5 form
