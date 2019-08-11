Online Indexes for Death Records, Cemeteries and Obituaries (USA) - Newest Additions and Updates

The Online Searchable Death Indexes and Records Website (USA) has been updated with links to the following items...
Arizona
- Maricopa County: Mesa LDS Family History Center, Obituary Index, 1959-2014 from FamilySearch
California
- Alameda County: Mountain View Cemetery Records, 1857-1973 (Oakland, CA) from FamilySearch
- Napa County: Pioneer Cemetery Burials (in Calistoga, California)
- Napa County: Saint Helena Cemetery Burials (in St. Helena, California)
- Napa County: Treadway & Wigger Mortuary Records, 1902-2014 (in Napa, California)
- Nevada County: Historic Cemeteries
- Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Search Recorded Documents (includes some affidavit of death and affidavit of estate documents; begins with 1987)
- Nevada County Mortuary Records Indexes (from the Nevada County Genealogical Society)
- Placer County Cemetery District Number One Burial Search (for Lincoln Cemetery, Sheridan Cemetery, Manzanita Cemetery, and Santa Clara Memorial Park)
- Santa Clara County, San Jose, Oak Hill Cemetery Headstone Inscriptions, 1838-1985 from FamilySearch
- Santa Clara County: Los Gatos Memorial Park Cemetery Card Index to Burials, 1889-1989 from FamilySearch
- Santa Clara County: Mission City Memorial Park Burials Index (in Santa Clara, California)
- Tuolumne County: City of Sonora Cemetery Burials (includes Old City Cemetery and Hebrew Cemetery)
Colorado
- Jefferson County: Crown Hill Cemetery List of Burials, 1908-1950 in Wheat Ridge, Colorado
- Larimer County: Greenlawn Cemetery Burials (in Berthoud, Colorado)
- Pueblo County: Mountain View Cemetery Burial Index (in Pueblo, Colorado)
Florida
- Florida Death Records Index, 1877-1939 from FamilySearch (update: now includes digitized images of the death certificates)
- Hillsborough County Cemeteries
- Hillsborough County: Zion Cemetery Burials, 1913-1920 (African American Cemetery in Tampa; list was compiled by the Tampa Bay Times from 382 death certificates)
Georgia
- Georgia Probate Records, 1742-1990 (at FamilySearch/free with registration) coverage varies by county; browsable images (indexed by name for Houston County only)
- Bibb County: Rose Hill Cemetery Burials (in Macon, Georgia)
- Carroll County Georgia Cemeteries - Tombstone Transcriptions
- Carroll County Obituary Index, 1872-2008 from the Carroll County Genealogical Society
Illinois
- Illinois Deaths and Stillbirths, 1916-1947 at FamilySearch (Update: some entries include images of the death certificates -- you must be at a Family History Center or FamilySearch affiliate library to view the images)
- Sangamon County: Roselawn Memorial Park Burials (in Springfield, IL)
Kansas
- Rawlins County Cemeteries
- Saline County: Smoky Valley Genealogical Society Indexes (includes cemetery burials, census mortality schedules and more)
Louisiana
- Louisiana Death Records Index, 1911-1968 (update: year 1968 added)
Massachusetts
- Massachusetts Death Certificates, 1916 (from the Massachusetts Archives Digital Repository's Registers of Vital Records Series; currently available for the year 1916; ongoing project
- Essex County: Hamilton Cemetery Burial Records Search
- Suffolk County: Boston Public Library Obituary Database (indexes obituaries in the Boston Evening Transcript, Boston Globe, and the Boston Herald/Herald American from 1932-1941 and 1953-2010)
Michigan
- Michigan Death Records, 1867-1952 at Ancestry (requires payment) includes scanned death registers from 1867-1897; and scanned death certificates from 1897-1943; 1944-1952 is index only (update: years 1942 and 1943 added to the scanned death certificates; 1951 and 1952 added to the index)
Minnesota
- Minnesota Death Index, 1908-2017 at Ancestry/requires payment (update: years 2003-2017 added)
Missouri
- Missouri Death Certificates Index and Images 1910-1968 (update: year 1968 added)
- New Madrid County: City of New Madrid Cemetery Transcriptions (includes some cemeteries outside of the city)
- Perry County Wills and Probate Indexes
- Pike County Cemeteries
- St. Charles County: Sage Chapel Cemetery Burials (African American Cemetery in O'Fallon, Missouri)
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituary Index; covers 1880-1930, 1942-1945, 1960-1970, and 1992-April 2019 (update: 2015-April 2019 added)
Montana
- Montana State Deaths, 1907-2016 (at Ancestry/requires payment) coverage varies by county (update: year 2016 added; and now includes digitized images of the death certificates for some entries)
Nebraska
- Box Butte County, Funeral Home Records, 1919-1976 at FamilySearch
New Hampshire
- Carroll County: Brookfield Vital Records (includes indexes for burials, burial permits, marriages, and other items)
New Jersey
- New Jersey Death Index, 1901-1903 from FamilySearch/Reclaim the Records
- Essex County, Superintendent of Soldiers' Burials, 1776-1979 from FamilySearch
New York State
- New York State Genealogical Research Death Index, 1957 to March 1969 (update: Jan-March, 1969 added)
- New York, Cemetery Abstracts, 1800-1965 from FamilySearch; miscellaneous collection of cemetery records from New York State; has 175,000 entries
- Nassau County: Glen Cove Public Library Obituaries Index
- Washington County: Salem Bancroft Public Library Cemetery Archives (also includes some cemeteries in Bennington County, Vermont)
- Washington County Genealogy Indexes (includes Fort Ann Deaths, 1860-1894; Death Records from the Salem Press, January 2, 1874 to January 28, 1948; and other items)
New York City
- Richmond County: Staten Island, Moravian Cemetery Interment Records, 1866-1967 from FamilySearch
North Dakota
- North Dakota Cemetery Records, 1877-1999 from FamilySearch (cemetery transcriptions compiled by the Red River Valley Genealogical Society in West Fargo, North Dakota; has over 200,000 entries)
Ohio
- Athens County, Deceased Veteran Grave Registration Card File Index, 1819-1936 from FamilySearch
- Franklin County: Union Cemetery, Burial Records, ca. 1878-1980 (Columbus, Ohio) at FamilySearch
- Marion County: Marion Public Library Obituary Database
- Summit County, Coroner Inquests, Hospital and Cemetery Records, 1882-1949 from FamilySearch (includes burial permits, 1915-1947 for Briar Hill Cemetery; coroner's inquest books, 1882-1922 for Summit county; and some records for Edwin Shaw Hospital)
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Death Certificates, 1906-1967 at Ancestry/requires payment (update: year 1967 added)
- Pennsylvania Death Records Indexes, 1906-1968 (update: year 1968 added)
- Allegheny County: Allegheny Cemetery Burials, 1845-1960 (in Pittsburgh) from FamilySearch
- Berks County, Reading, Charles Evans Cemetery and Crematory Burial Records, 1887-1979 from FamilySearch
- Carbon County: Jim Thorpe, Cemetery Records, 1747-2007 from FamilySearch
- Northumberland County: Sunbury City Cemetery Burial Documents (digitized images)
- Washington County: Monongahela Cemetery Records Search
Utah
- Utah Death Certificates Index, 1905-1967 (update: year 1967 added)
Vermont
- Bennington County: Salem Bancroft Public Library Cemetery Archives (includes 4 listings for Bennington County: Beartown Cemetery, Castleton Cemetery Inscriptions, Fair Haven Village Cemetery, and West Sandgate Cemetery; also includes some cemeteries in Washington County, NY)
Virginia
- Danville City Cemetery Records, 1833-2006 at FamilySearch; coverage varies by cemetery
Washington
- Washington (State) Death Certificates, 1907-1960 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
- Washington Death Index, 1960-1964 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch; surnames are arranged by Soundex code)
- Clallam County Genealogical Society Obituaries Database
- King County: Mountain View Cemetery Burials (in Auburn, Washington)
- Spokane County: Episcopal Diocese of Spokane Church Records, 1870-1947; at Ancestry/requires payment; includes baptisms, marriages and deaths; coverage varies by parish
Wyoming
- Wyoming, Reclaim the Records, State Archives Vital Records Indexes, 1908-1966 at FamilySearch; includes a Wyoming death index, 1939-1952; also has indexes for marriages (1941-1966), and divorces (1941-1952)
