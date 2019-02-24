Online Indexes for Death Records, Cemeteries and Obituaries (USA) - Latest Additions and Updates

The Online Searchable Death Indexes and Records Website (USA) has been updated with links to the following items...
Arizona
- Arizona Death Certificates, 1870-1968; and Birth Certificates, 1855-1943 (update: year 1968 added to the death records and year 1943 added to the birth records)
- Arizona Obituaries (a collection of over 85,000 transcribed Arizona obituaries, c. 2006-recent)
- Gila County Cemetery Records, 1927-1994 (from FamilySearch; for Dudleyville, Ft. Grant, Mammoth, Superior, Ray, and Hayden cemeteries; coverage may vary by cemetery)
- Pinal County GenWeb (includes some cemetery burials; death index, 1887-1908, and other items)
California
- Fresno County: Sanger/Del Rey Cemetery District Gravesite Locator
- Fresno County: Selma Cemetery District Burial Search
- Fresno County Cemeteries (has burial lists for Veterans Liberty Cemetery, Potters Fields, and Memorial Mausoleum interments at Ararat Armenian Cemetery)
- Kern County: Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemeteries Gravesite Locator (in Bakersfield, California)
- Kern County Cemeteries
- Kern County: Bakersfield Californian Obituaries Indexes, 2001-2002
- Los Angeles: California County Birth and Death Records at FamilySearch (includes some digitized Los Angeles death certificates from c.1905-c.1963) See: Online Los Angeles, California Death Records and Indexes
- Sacramento Cemetery Records, 1900-1959 from FamilySearch
- Sacramento County: Sylvan Cemetery Burials Search (Citrus Heights, CA)
- San Francisco County Genealogy Records, 1824-1997 from FamilySearch (includes coroner's records, probate indexes, marriage licenses, and other items; coverage varies by type of record)
Colorado
- Boulder County: Longmont Genealogical Society Projects (includes Shaw Mortuary Burial Records, Longmont Ledger Newspaper Index (births, marriages, and deaths), some cemetery burials, and other items)
- Denver County Probate Case Files, 1900-1925 at FamilySearch; digitized images only
- El Paso County: Roman Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs Sacramental Records, 1800-1967 (at Ancestry/requires payment) includes baptism, marriage and burial records for parishes in Colorado Springs and nearby cities; coverage varies by parish
Connecticut
- Connecticut Vital Records Prior to 1850 (Barbour Index) from FamilySearch
Delaware
- Delaware Vital Records Indexes, 1650-1974 at FamilySearch (includes birth, marriage, death, bible, and cemetery indexes; coverage varies by place and type of record; includes images of the index cards)
Georgia
- Georgia Death Certificates, 1928-1942 Index and Images at FamilySearch (update: years 1941 and 1942 added)
Hawaii
- Hawaii, Kauai County Obituaries, 1982-2010 from FamilySearch
Idaho
- Idaho: County Birth and Death Records, 1883-1929 at FamilySearch (Includes digitized birth and death registers for Ada, Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonner, Bonneville, Boundary, Canyon, Cassia, Clearwater, Elmore, Fremont, Kootenai, Latah, Nez Perce, Owyhee, Shoshone, Twin Falls and Washington counties. Coverage varies by county.)
- Idaho County Records from FamilySearch (for Butte, Cassia, Elmore, Gooding, Lemhi, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka and Twin Falls Counties; some of these have probate records or coroner's records or other items of genealogical interest; some of the records may not yet be indexed)
- Bonneville County: Rose Hill Cemetery Records, 1800-2007 (Idaho Falls) from FamilySearch
Illinois
- Cook County: Southern Cook County Obituaries, ca. 1970-1990 from FamilySearch; compiled by the South Suburban Genealogical and Historical Society
- LaSalle County: Local Newspaper Indexes (includes indexes for some deaths and obituaries; from the Peru Public Library)
- Macon County: Decatur Public Library Collections, 1879-2007 from FamilySearch (includes obituary indexes, 1879-2007)
- Madison County: Collinsville Herald Assorted Obituaries (date range not given)
- Marion County: Elmwood Cemetery Transcriptions, 1853-2009 from FamilySearch (in Centralia, Illinois)
- Marion County: Elmwood Cemetery Grave Listing (in Centralia, Illinois)
- McHenry Plaindealer Obituary Indexes, August 1875 through April 1890 (ongoing project); and 1949-1984 (1950 is missing); from the McHenry Public Library District
- Stephenson County: Cedarville Cemetery Record Index from FamilySearch
- Stephenson County: Lena Park Cemetery Transcriptions, 1854-1983 from FamilySearch
Indiana
- Adams County: Adams Public Library: Index for the Decatur Daily Democrat (includes obituaries)
- Lake County: Crown Point Community Library Obituary Index
- Ripley County: Greendale Cemetery Records, 1861-2007 (Osgood, Indiana) from FamilySearch
- Steuben County Obituaries (assorted)
Iowa
- Allamakee County Historical Society Genealogy Indexes (includes indexes for wills/probates and coroner's inquests)
- Monroe County: Card Index of Births, Deaths and Marriages from Newspaper Clippings, 1898-2015 from FamilySearch
Kansas
- Leavenworth County Deaths, 1891-1911 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
Kentucky
- Jefferson County: Louisville Cemetery Index Cards, 1840-1988 from FamilySearch
- Trimble County Obituaries, 1928-1989
Louisiana
- Louisiana Tombstone Inscriptions, 1812-1970 at FamilySearch (for assorted cemeteries in Louisiana; coverage varies by parish and cemetery)
Maine
- Knox County Cemetery Records, ca. 1800-2007 at FamilySearch
- Maine, Tombstone Inscriptions, Surname Index, 1620-2014 at FamilySearch (for assorted cemeteries in Maine; has 129,000 entries)
Maryland
- Baltimore, Loudon Park Cemetery Records, 1853-1986 at FamilySearch
Michigan
- Michigan Obituaries, 1820-2006 at FamilySearch (indexed collection of scanned obituaries from some public libraries in Michigan; has over 1 million images)
- Michigan Census Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880 at FamilySearch
Minnesota
- Minnesota: County Deaths, 1850-2001 at FamilySearch (coverage varies by county; some counties have very few or no records) (update: images have now been indexed)
- Clay and Steele County Obituaries, 1865-2006 at FamilySearch
- Wright County, City of St. Michael and Frankfort Township, Birth and Death Records, 1900-1953 from FamilySearch (includes some entries prior to 1900)
- Yellow Medicine County Death Records, 1872-1910
Montana
- Montana Genealogy Records for Various Counties from FamilySearch (for Beaverhead, Big Horn, Cascade, Chouteau, Flathead, Granite, Judith Basin, Lake, Meagher, Pondera, Rosebud, Sanders, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, and Yellowstone Counties; some of these have death certificates or probate records and other items of genealogical interest; some of the records have not yet been indexed)
- Deer Lodge County: Anaconda, Cemetery Records, 1878-2005 from FamilySearch
- Mineral County Obituaries, 1870-2010 from FamilySearch
New Hampshire
- Hillsborough County: Manchester Cemetery Records, 1800-2007 from FamilySearch
- Hillsborough County, Manchester, Obituaries, 1800-2007 from FamilySearch
- Hillsborough County: Woodlawn and Edgewood Cemetery Search (Nashua, NH)
- Merrimack County: Concord Public Library Obituary Index, 1971-recent
- Rockingham County: Derry News Obituary Index, c. 1880-recent (from the Derry Public Library)
- Strafford County: Rochester Public Library Obituary Indexes (for the Rochester Courier, 1884-1993; the Rochester Times, 1993-2017; and Fosters Daily Democrat, 2015-ongoing)
New Jersey
- New Jersey Death Records Indexes, May 1848-June 1899 from the NJ State Archives (update: July 1897-June 1899 added)
- Essex County: Bloomfield Public Library Obituaries Indexes, 1973-2015 (from the Independent Press and Bloomfield Life Newspapers; also has a PDF with "Bloomfield and Montclair Cemetery Inscriptions Before 1800")
- Hudson County: Holy Name Cemetery, Card Index of Interment, 1849-1984 from FamilySearch; Catholic Cemetery in Jersey City
New Mexico
- Grant County Catholic Church Records (and other records) (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
New York State
- New York State Genealogical Research Death Index, 1957 to 1968 (update: February to December 1968 added)
- New York State Death Index, 1880-1956 at Ancestry/requires payment (update: 1852-1944 added for the city of Buffalo)
- Chautauqua County Cemetery Indexes (also has newspaper indexes and census transcriptions)
- Jefferson County Vital Records, 1847-1849
- Tompkins County Cemeteries
- Yates County Cemeteries
North Carolina
- Duplin County Cemeteries
Ohio
- Carroll County Veteran Grave Registrations, 1817-1980 from FamilySearch
- Clark County: Ferncliff Cemetery Burials (in Springfield, Ohio)
- Clermont County: Mt. Moriah Cemetery Burials Search (in Union Township)
- Columbiana County: Salem News Obituaries Index 1936-2018, and Grandview Cemetery Association Burial Database (update: more years added to the obituaries index)
- Coshocton County: Coshocton Public Library Genealogy and Local History (includes Index of Estates, 1811-1960; and other items)
- Hamilton County, Ohio Morgue Records, 1887-1930
- Hamilton County: Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati Burials Database
- Hamilton County: Mt. Washington Cemetery Burials
- Hancock County Probate Court Search (includes estates and marriages)
- Licking County: Hartford (Croton) Township Records, 1881-1962 (Burial Records and Cemetery Deeds) from FamilySearch
- Lucas County: Toledo City Cemetery Records (includes Forest, Haughton, Stateline, Maplewood and Collingwood Cemeteries)
- Trumbull County: Bloomfield Township, Brownwood Cemetery Records, 1824-2012 from FamilySearch
- Washington County: Marietta Cemetery Records, 1788-2013 from FamilySearch
Oregon
- Deschutes County: Bend Bulletin Newspaper Indexes, 1903-1994 (update: more years added)
- Linn County Death Certificates, c.1903-1965 (indexed) includes digitized images of the death certificates (also has an index for obituaries and other items)
- Marion County: Oregon State Hospital List of Unclaimed Cremains
- Tillamook County Obituaries Index, 1871-recent (update: more years added)
- Umatilla County: Olney Cemetery Records (Pendleton, Oregon)
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Death Records Indexes, 1906-1968 (update: year 1968 added)
- Schuylkill County: Schuylkill Haven, Funeral Home Obituary Cards, 1914-2007 at FamilySearch
Texas
- Bexar County Vital Records Index (Births and Deaths) (Date range not given, but it appears to cover c.1940s-c.2000s for births and c.1960s-c.2000s for deaths.)
- Bexar County Cemeteries (some with burial indexes)
- Bexar County: San Antonio Cemetery Records, 1893-2007 from FamilySearch (includes records from the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Old City Cemetery, and San Jose Burial Park)
- Comanche County Records, 1858-1955 from FamilySearch (includes digitized death records, c.1904 to 1982 (not yet indexed), and other items)
- Harris County: Historic Hollywood Cemetery Records, 1895-2008 (Houston) from FamilySearch
- Mills County Clerk Records, 1841-1985 from FamilySearch (includes digitized death records, 1903-1985, and other genealogy records; many of the items are not indexed, but images of the records can be browsed)
- Swisher County Genealogy Records, 1879-2012 at FamilySearch (includes death records or registers, 1903-1989 with some years missing; an index to deaths, 1903-2012; and other items; coverage varies by type of record; not yet complete)
Utah
- Utah Death Certificates Index, 1905-1967 (update: year 1967 added)
Virginia
- Virginia Death Certificates, June 1912-1987 from FamilySearch
- Virginia Death Records Index, 1912-2014; and Death Certificates, 1912-1991 at Ancestry/requires payment (update: years 1988-1991 added to the digitized death certificates)
- Virginia, Jewish Cemetery Records Index, ca. 1800-1986 from FamilySearch
- Charlotte County Cemetery Indexes (also has other genealogy indexes; from the Charlotte County Historical and Genealogical Society)
- Fluvanna County: Colbert Funeral Home Records, 1929-1976 from FamilySearch
- Lynchburg: Diuguid Funeral Home records, 1820-1971 from FamilySearch (Index and images of records from Old City and Spring Hill Cemeteries, Lynchburg, Virginia)
Washington
- Washington (State) Death Certificates, 1907-1960 from FamilySearch (update: most entries now have images)
- Washington Death Certificates, 1907-1960 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
- Washington Death Index, 1960-1964 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch; surnames are arranged by Soundex code)
- Clallam County Genealogical Society Obituaries Database
West Virginia
- West Virginia Death Index, 1853-1970 at FamilySearch; includes statewide death index for 1917-1956, and a county death index for 1853-1970 (appears to end c. 1973); coverage for the county death index varies by county; entries in this database link to images offsite
- West Virginia Death Records and Index, 1853-1968; coverage varies by county (update: year 1968 added)
- Ohio County: Mount Wood Cemetery Records (Wheeling, West Virginia)
Wisconsin
- Winnefox Vital Records Index (indexes vital records from newspapers in Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Waushara, and Winnebago Counties; coverage varies by county)
- Manitowoc Genealogy and Local History Database (includes a death notice and obituary index, 2017-current, and other items; ongoing project)
- Manitowoc County: Cemetery Records of Manitowoc County, Wisconsin
- Waupaca County Cemeteries and Obituaries
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links for death records indexes at: Online Searchable Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
1 comment:
Thanks for all your work on updating your pages, Joe. Your sites are always mentioned in my general genealogy classes and presentations, with links in my syllabuses. They are such a gem!
Post a Comment