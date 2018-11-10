List of U.S. World War I Records and Indexes on the Internet - Latest Additions

The Online U.S. World War One Indexes and Records webpage has been updated with the following links...
World War I - New General Additions
- Burial Cards of World War I Soldiers -- Card Register of Burials of Deceased American Soldiers, 1917-1922 from the U.S. National Archives (NARA)
- Veterans Administration Master Index, 1917-1940 from FamilySearch (Indexes World War I veterans who made (or whose heirs made) pension or benefits claims of the Veterans Administration from 1917 to 1940.)
- World War I American Expeditionary Forces Deaths, 1917-1919 from FamilySearch
World War I - New Additions for Individual States
- Connecticut: World War I Military Census of Nurses, 1917 from FamilySearch
- Delaware World War I Servicemen Records, 1917-1919 from FamilySearch
- Florida World War I Navy Card Roster, 1917-1920 from FamilySearch
- Georgia World War I Statement of Service Cards Index, 1920-1929 from FamilySearch
- Illinois Digital Archives: World War I Documents
- Maine State Archive Collections, 1718-1957 (from FamilySearch; includes a World War I Card Index to Soldiers by Town, 1917-1919)
- Maine State Archives, World War I (WWI) Grave Cards, 1914-1950 at FamilySearch
- Mississippi World War I Service Cards, 1917-1919 from FamilySearch
- Missouri: World War I Biography and Service Records Index for Persons Who Enlisted in St. Louis City and County
- Oregon: World War I, Veteran State Aid Applications, 1921-1938 from FamilySearch
- Tennessee: Record of Ex-Soldiers in World War I, Tennessee Counties, 1917-1919
- Washington State - Spokane County War Committee, Veteran Service Record Cards, 1921-1922
- Wisconsin World War I Roster Database
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links to U.S. World War I records listed at: Online World War One Indexes and Records - WWI (USA)
