Online Indexes for Death Records, Cemeteries and Obituaries (USA) - Newest Additions and Updates

The Online Searchable Death Indexes and Records Website (USA) has been updated with links to the following items...
Alaska
- Anchorage Newspapers Obituary Indexes, 1915 to October 1, 2001 (update: years 1915-1980 added)
Arizona
- Arizona Death Records Index 1870-1967 and Birth Index 1855-1942; includes PDF images (update: year 1967 added to the death records; 1942 added to the birth records)
Arkansas
- Sevier County Death Records, 1914-1923 at FamilySearch (indexed)
- Sevier County Death Records, 1914-2014; digitized microfilm (unindexed)
California
- Orange County Digitized Cemetery Records Index, 1802-1978 (for Magnolia Memorial Park, St. John's Lutheran sections I and II, El Toro, Holy Cross, San Juan Capistrano Mission, Yorba, Anaheim, and Santa Ana Cemeteries; coverage varies by cemetery)
- Santa Cruz County Registrar’s Burial Permits, 1860s-1930s (for people buried in cemeteries in northern Santa Cruz County; Excel file)
- Solano Cemetery District Burials Search; for Rockville Cemetery and Suisun Fairfield Cemetery (both in Fairfield, California)
Connecticut
- Connecticut Death Records Index, 1897-1968 (update: years 1967 and 1968 added)
- New Haven County: Center Street Cemetery Burials (in Wallingford, Connecticut)
District of Columbia
- District of Columbia, Glenwood Cemetery Records, 1854-2013 (browsable images from FamilySearch)
Georgia
- Fulton County Records from the Atlanta History Center, 1827-1955 (from FamilySearch; includes some cemetery records and obituary abstracts; not all items are indexed; coverage varies)
Idaho
- Idaho Death Records, 1890-1967 (at Ancestry/requires payment) (update: years 1931-1967 added) includes digitized copies of the death certificates
Illinois
- Cook County: Blue Island Sun Standard Obituaries Index, 1919-1969 (has name and year of death for each entry)
- McLean County Genealogical Society Indexes (includes Elmer E. Garst's Little Black Book, containing the names, births, and deaths of residents of Stanford, Illinois)
- White County Death Register, 1878-1915; Index, 1878-1912 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
Indiana
- Hendricks County Archive Indexes (includes indexes for marriage licenses, wills and other items)
- Hendricks County: WPA Index to Deaths, 1882-1920
- Vigo County: City of Terre Haute Cemetery Burials (for Highland Lawn and Woodlawn Cemeteries)
Iowa
- Cerro Gordo County: Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery Burials Search (in Mason City, Iowa)
- Johnson County Local News Index, 1962-recent (indexes some obituaries from local newspapers; from the Iowa City Public Library)
- Tama County Cemeteries
- North Central Iowa Genealogy Society Obituary Database
Kansas
- Kansas Cemetery Abstracts at FamilySearch; includes some cemeteries in 60 Kansas counties (of 105)
Kentucky
- Kentucky Death Certificates and Records, 1852-1965; includes digitized Kentucky death certificates from 1911-1964 (at Ancestry/requires payment) update: year 1965 added to the death certificates
- Kentucky Death Records, 1911-1965 at FamilySearch (update: years 1964 and 1965 added)
Louisiana
- Louisiana Death Records Index 1911-1967 (update: year 1967 added)
- Assorted Louisiana Cemetery Burial Lists; Includes some (mostly small) cemeteries in Acadia Parish (1); Allen Parish (4); Ascension Parish (1); Beauregard Parish (several); Evangeline Parish (1); and St. John the Baptist Parish (4).
- Orleans Parish: Archdiocese of New Orleans Catholic Burial Records Search
- Orleans Parish: Greenwood Cemetery Burials (in New Orleans)
Maryland
- Baltimore: Lock Funeral Home Records, 1936-2007 (at FamilySearch)
Massachusetts
- Massachusetts Catholic Order of Foresters Mortuary Records Index (Irish fraternal life insurance society; FamilySearch has digitized copies of the records online)
Michigan
- Gladwin County Library Obituary Index
- Gladwin County Death Index, 1875-2000
- Gladwin County: Transcriptions of Some Obituaries from the Gladwin County Record
- Wayne County: Dearborn Area Deaths (index), c. 1930s-1950s (also has indexes for 3 Dearborn cemeteries; from the Dearborn Genealogical Society)
Missouri
- Missouri Death Certificates Index and Images 1910-1967 (update: year 1967 added)
- Greene County Area Deaths (from the Ozarks Genealogical Society)
- Maries County Obituary Indexes, 1989-2015 (also indexes marriage and birth announcements; also has obituary indexes for Osage County)
- St. Louis: Annual Reports of the Coroner and the Superintendent of the Morgue of the City of St. Louis Index, 1879-1897
- St. Louis County Coroner's Records, Indexes to Natural Deaths, 1953-1962
- Wright County Cemeteries
For the St. Louis items see: Online St. Louis, Missouri Death Records, Indexes & Obituaries
New Jersey
- New Jersey Death Index, 1901-2017 (with gaps) from Reclaim the Records (searchable from 2001-2017; browsable images from 1901-1903, 1920-1929, and 1949-2000; note: about half of 1920-1924 is missing)
- New Jersey Death Records Indexes, May 1848-June 1897 (update: May 1848-May 1878 and July 1896-June 1897 added)
- Mercer County: Princeton Cemetery of Nassau Presbyterian Church - Interment Records Search (in Princeton, New Jersey); Aaron Burr (of Hamilton fame) and Grover Cleveland are buried here.
New York
- New York State Genealogical Research Death Index, 1957 to January 1968 (update Nov 1967-Jan 1968 added)
North Carolina
- Davidson County Vital Records, 1867-2006 (from FamilySearch; images only; includes birth certificates, marriage licenses and death records; coverage varies by type of record)
- Person County WPA Cemetery Survey Records scanned searchable book; compiled in 1937
- Person County Cemeteries
- Randolph County: Asheboro Courier and Courier-Tribune Newspapers - Obituaries Index, 1903-2005 (update: more years added)
Ohio
- Crawford County Obituaries, 1860-2004 at FamilySearch
- Huron County Cemetery Inscriptions
- Washington County Newspaper Obituaries, 1884-2013 at FamilySearch
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Death Certificates 1906-1966 (at Ancestry/requires payment) (update: years 1965 and 1966 added)
- Pennsylvania Death Records Indexes 1906-1967 (update: year 1967 added)
- Pennsylvania Gravestone Photo Project
- Franklin County: Upper Path Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery Burials (in Spring Run, Pennsylvania)
- Indiana County: Oakland Cemetery Search (in Indiana, Pennsylvania)
- Lackawanna County: Washburn Street Cemetery Burials (in Hyde Park, Scranton, Pennsylvania)
Rhode Island
- Arnold’s Rhode Island Vital Records through 1850 (list of links to downloadable scanned volumes of the books)
- Providence Vital Records Indexes, 1851-1935 (list of links to PDFs of the books; includes deaths, 1851-1930)
South Carolina
- South Carolina Death Index 1915-1967 (update: years 1963-1967 added)
- South Carolina Probate Search for the following counties: Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Greenwood, Jasper, Kershaw, Marlboro, Newberry, Oconee, and Saluda (update: more counties added)
Tennessee
- Tennessee Death Records and Index 1914-1966 from FamilySearch (update: years 1956-1966 added)
- Hamilton County: Forest Hills Cemetery Burials (in Chattanooga, Tennessee)
Texas
- Bell County Cemeteries
- Cooke County Probate Records, 1849-1982 from FamilySearch
- Gonzales County Death Records, 1863-1970 from FamilySearch
Utah
- Utah Death Certificates Index 1905-1966; includes free downloadable images of the death certificates (update: year 1966 added)
- Box Elder County: Tremonton and Garland Obituaries, 1959-2013 from FamilySearch
- Salt Lake County Digital Archives: Records Online (includes: Salt Lake County Death Record Search, 1847-1949; Coroner's Record Book, 1858-1881; and more)
West Virginia
- West Virginia Death Records and Index 1853-1967; coverage varies by county (update: year 1967 added)
Wisconsin
- Washburn County: Spooner Cemetery Burials (does not include dates of death or burial)
Wyoming
- Albany County Obituary Index, 1958-1968
This is a list of the most recent additions and updates. There are many more links for death records indexes at: Online Searchable Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
No comments:
Post a Comment