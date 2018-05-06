Online Military Records and Indexes Website (USA) - Latest Additions

Links to the items listed below have been added to the Online Military Indexes and Records Website (USA)...
Revolutionary War
- Massachusetts Revolutionary War Index Cards to Muster Rolls, 1775-1783 (from FamilySearch)
- North Carolina Troop Returns, 1747-1893
Civil War
- Alabama: Census of Confederate Veterans, 1907, 1921, 1927 (from FamilySearch)
- Georgia Confederate Muster Rolls
- Illinois: Register of Confederate Soldiers Who Died in Camp Douglas, 1862-65 and Lie Buried in Oakwoods Cemetery, Chicago, Ills., 1892 (scanned book at Archive.org)
- Iowa Grand Army of the Republic Membership Records, 1861-1949 (from FamilySearch)
- Maine Civil War Enlistment Papers, 1862-1865 (from FamilySearch)
- Pennsylvania: History of Pennsylvania Volunteers, 1861-5 by Samuel P. Bates (scanned searchable books; 5 volumes)
World War I
- Alabama World War I Service Cards
- Kentucky: Fallen Kentucky Soldiers in WWI
- Kentucky: Kenton County World War I Records
- Louisiana World War I Service Records, 1917-1920 (from FamilySearch)
- Maine: Record of Deaths in World War I
- Massachusetts: World War I Soldier Photographs (has 8500 digitized photographs of WWI soldiers from Massachusetts)
- North Carolina World War I Service Cards, 1917-1919 (from FamilySearch)
- South Carolina: The Official Roster of South Carolina Soldiers, Sailors and Marines in the World War, 1917-18 (from the South Carolina State Library)
World War II
- Minnesota: Duluth War Casualties Index: WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War - Duluth Public Library
- Missouri: St. Louis Post-Dispatch WWI and WWII Casualty Lists
- North Carolina: Guilford County Men and Women Who Served in World War II Index
- Ohio: Muskingum County: Schneider WWII Veterans Archive (scanned service cards)
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more military records links at: Online Military Indexes and Records
