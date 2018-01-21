The Online Searchable Death Indexes and Records Website (USA) has been updated with links to the following items...
Alaska
- Juneau: Evergreen Cemetery Grave Search
California
- Alameda County: Oakland Newspaper Record Collection, 1985-2011 from FamilySearch (includes obituaries, birth and wedding announcements, and anniversaries)
- Los Angeles County: Grand View Memorial Park Grave Search (in Glendale, California)
- Mendocino County Genealogy Indexes (includes indexes for deaths, cemetery burials, and other items)
- Stanislaus County Cemetery Indexes
- Tulare County: Visalia Cemetery Grave Locator
Florida
- Palm Beach County Genealogy Indexes (includes cemetery burials, death and obituary indexes, and more)
- Sarasota County Obituary Index, 2000-recent
Illinois
- Illinois Census Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880 at FamilySearch; lists of people who died June 1849 to May 1850, June 1859 to May 1860, June 1869 to May 1870, and June 1879 to May 1880
- Cook County: Indian Prairie Public Library Obituary Index, 1972-2016 (with gaps) for Burr Ridge, Darien and Willowbrook, Illinois
- Cook County: Melrose Park Local Death Notices Index
- Cook County Cemeteries, Compiled by Gertrude W. Lundberg (assorted burial listings for church cemeteries in towns outside of Chicago)
- Cook County: Chicago Fallen Police Officer Roll Call
- Kendall County Genealogy Indexes (includes cemetery burials; Kendall County Clerk Death Register, 1877-1903; and other items)
- Morgan County: City of Jacksonville Cemeteries (includes burial listings for Diamond Grove Cemetery and Jacksonville East Cemetery)
- Rock Island County Clerk's Office Genealogy Vital Records Index Search
For Cook County see: Online Chicago & Cook County, Illinois Death Records & Indexes
Indiana
- Dearborn County Death Index, 1882-1900
- Fountain County WPA Death Records Index, 1882-1920
- Fountain County Cemetery Inscriptions (at Ancestry/requires payment; scanned, searchable book)
- Ripley County Cemeteries
Iowa
- Hancock County Birth, Marriage, and Death Indexes (also has burial indexes and more)
Louisiana
- Louisiana Death Records Index 1911-1966 (update: year 1966 added)
Maryland
- Maryland Death Certificate Indexes, 1973-2014 (PDFs for each year; the years 1989 and 1996 are not included)
- Montgomery County: Judean Memorial Gardens and Norbeck Memorial Park Burials Search (in Olney, Maryland)
Michigan
- Bay County: Pinconning Press and Pinconning Journal Birth, Marriage, and Death Notices Index, 1906-2013
- Menominee County: Spies Public Library Genealogy Indexes (includes a Menominee County Journal Obituary Index, 1893-2016, and other items)
- Saginaw County Death Index, 1868-2015 (images of the death indexes only)
Minnesota
- Clearwater County: Burials in St. Joseph's and Our Lady of Victory Catholic Cemeteries (lists of names only, no dates)
Missouri
- Cedar County Cemetery Index, 1839-1970 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
Nevada
- Nevada: County Birth and Death Records, 1871-1992 from FamilySearch (includes images of the birth and death certificates or records; coverage may vary by county; for Douglas, Esmeralda, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lyon, Nye, Ormsby, Storey, and White Pine Counties)
New Hampshire
- Strafford County: Foster's Daily Democrat Obituaries Index (Dover, NH)
- Strafford County: Lake Region Tombstone Inscriptions: Whiteface Intervale, Sandwich; Perkins Ground, New Durham; Further Memorials of Meredith
New Jersey
- New Jersey Death Records Index, June 1878-June 1896 (update: July 1895-June 1896 added)
New Mexico
See: New Mexico Death Records Indexes and Cemetery Burials - Latest Additions
New York
- New York State Death Index, 1880-1956 (at Ancestry/requires payment) searchable name index
- New York State Genealogical Research Death Index, 1957 to October 1967 (update: July-October 1967 added)
- Erie County: Buffalo Death Indexes, 1852-1944 at Archive.org/from Reclaim the Records; scanned images of the indexes
- Erie County: Dziennik Dla Wszystkich Death Notice Database, 1911-1957 (Polish language newspaper from Buffalo, New York)
- Westchester County: Greenwood Union Cemetery Interment Search (in Rye, New York)
North Carolina
- Iredell County Records Search (includes births, marriages, deaths and some cemetery burials)
Ohio
- Ohio Soldier Grave Registrations, 1804-1958 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
- Franklin County: Central Ohio Grave Search
- Ross County Genealogical Society Obituaries Index
Oklahoma
- Okmulgee County Genealogical Society Obituary and Death Notices Index, 1920-Present
Oregon
- Clatsop County: Ocean View Cemetery Grave Locator (Astoria, Oregon)
- Deschutes County: Bend Bulletin Newspaper Indexes, 1903-1972 (includes some listings for deaths)
Pennsylvania
- Jefferson County: Brockway Record Index indexes weddings, obituaries and other items
Texas
- Harris County: Death Extractions from Houston Newspapers 1899-1909 (also has a Harris County Veteran Pension Records Index, 1978-2001, and other items)
- Potter County: Amarillo Globe-News Obituaries, 9 December 1996 to 17 July 2007
Virginia
- Augusta County: Local Cemetery Records (from the Augusta County Historical Society)
Washington
- King County: Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery Burials (Civil War Cemetery in Seattle)
Wyoming
- Fremont County: Mount Hope Cemetery Burials (Lander, Wyoming)
- Lincoln County: Star Valley Independent Obituaries, 1901-2015 (Afton, Wyoming) from FamilySearch
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links for death records indexes at: Online Searchable Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
