New Mexico Death Indexes - Newest Additions
- New Mexico Death Certificates, 1927-1945; scanned microfilm from FamilySearch
- New Mexico Certificate and Record of Death, 1889-1942; scanned microfilm (with gaps) from FamilySearch
- New Mexico Tombstone Transcription Project
- Bernalillo County: San Felipe de Neri Catholic Church Records, Albuquerque -- includes deaths 1727-1956 (plus some baptisms and marriages); scanned microfilm from FamilySearch; some records are indexed
- Dona Ana County Clerk Online Documents Search (includes probate records, marriage licenses, and other items)
- Otero County Probate Search (c. 1970s-recent)
- Santa Fe County: Archdiocese of Santa Fe Catholic Cemetery Association Burials Database (for Rosario Cemetery, Mt. Calvary Cemetery, and Gate of Heaven Cemetery)
- Santa Fe Catholic Cathedral of San Francisco de Asis: Deaths, 1852-1956 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch; some years missing; not indexed)
- Sierra County Clerk Probate Search (recent)
- Socorro County Death Certificates Index, 1936-1938
- Socorro County Death Certificates Index for 1948 (list of names by date)
- Socorro County: San Miguel Catholic Church Records, 1821-1956 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
- Valencia County Register of Deaths, 1907-1928 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
- Valencia County: Nuestra Senora de Belen Catholic Church Records, 1793-1956 (digitized microfilm from FamilySearch)
Saturday, January 20, 2018
