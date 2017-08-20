The Online Searchable Death Indexes and Records Website (USA) has been updated with links to the following items...
California
- Monterey County Herald Obituary Index, 1995 to Recent
- Sonoma County: Diocese of Santa Rosa Catholic Cemeteries Burial Search
Colorado
- Adams County: Rose Hill Cemetery Burials (Orthodox Jewish Cemetery in Commerce City, Colorado)
Illinois
- Illinois Gravestones (over 90,000 entries)
- Cook County: see the next section
- Jefferson County Genealogy Indexes (includes cemetery burials and other items)
- Madison County: Highland City Cemetery Burials
- McLean County: Some Old Gravestone Inscriptions in Bloomington and Randolph Townships
- Will County: Frankfort Area Obituary Index
- Williamson County: City of Marion Cemetery Burials Search
- Williamson County Illinois Historical Society Records (includes a Library Resource Index, which has cemetery burials; a Coroner's List Index, 1885-1904; and other items)
Illinois: Cook County
- Cook County: Graceland Cemetery Burial Search (in Chicago)
- Cook County: Bethania Cemetery Burial Records Search (in Justice, Illinois)
- Cook County: Park Ridge Public Library Obituaries Index
- Cook County Medical Examiner Virtual Cemetery (Includes names of indigent cremations and the burial locations of indigents buried by the Cook County medical examiner's office since 2012.)
See: Online Chicago & Cook County, Illinois Death Records & Indexes
Indiana
- Elkhart County Genealogical Society Indexes (includes indexes for deaths, cemetery burials, coroner's records, and other items)
- Lake County: Hammond Times Obituaries Index 1939-2016 (update: more years added)
- St. Joseph County: Cedar Grove Cemetery Burials (Notre Dame, Indiana)
- Wabash County Cemeteries
- Indiana Veterans' Grave Registrations (for several counties)
Iowa
- Iowa Census Mortality Schedules, 1850-1880 at FamilySearch (lists people who died in the year prior to when the census was taken)
- Bremer County: Obituary Records from the Waverly Phoenix of Waverly, Iowa, 1892-1924
- Jefferson County Genweb Genealogy Website (includes cemetery burials and recent obituaries)
- Polk County Probate Case Files Index, 1846-1925
- Woodbury County Cemeteries
Kansas
- Sedgwick County: Wichita Death Certificate Index, 1887-1910 (from the Wichita Genealogical Society)
- Sedgwick County Cemeteries (some with burials indexes)
- Sedgwick County: Calvary Catholic Cemetery Burials (Wichita); scanned book from FamilySearch
Kentucky
- Fayette County: Lexington Public Library Funeral Notices Collection, 1806-1887
- Fayette County: Lexington Public Library Local History Index (indexes some local newspaper articles, including some death and funeral notices for significant people)
- Fayette County: Old Union Christian Church Cemetery Burials (in rural Lexington, Kentucky)
- Lawrence County Public Library Genealogy Indexes (includes indexes for obituaries and DAR cemetery records)
Louisiana
- Louisiana Death Index from FamilySearch; covers 1911-1960 (update: years 1957-1960 added)
- Orleans Parish Vital Records, 1905-1913, 1955-1963 (from FamilySearch; includes births from 1905-1913, marriages for 1960, and deaths from 1955-1963; index and text-based results are available online; digital images of the records can be viewed at some LDS Family History Centers)
Maryland
- Baltimore: Suspicious Deaths in Mid-19th Century Baltimore (coroner's reports index from 1827, 1835-1860, 1864, and 1867)
- Baltimore: Mount Auburn Cemetery Burials (African American cemetery in Baltimore)
Michigan
- Cass County Cemeteries
- Midland Daily News Indexes (includes obituary indexes for some years)
- Midland County Cemeteries
- Midland County Obituary Index 1928-1950
- Monroe County Probate Court Search
- Wayne County: Detroit News Index (some obituaries c. 1980s-1990s are indexed here)
- Wayne County: Northville Historic Records (includes local history indexes and a Northville cemetery index)
See: Online Detroit and Wayne County Death Records & Indexes
Missouri
- Cole County: Old City Cemetery Burials (Jefferson City)
- Putnam County Cemeteries
Nebraska
- Dawson County: Historic Farnam Obituaries and Cemetery Burials
- Gage County: Southern Gage County Cemetery Burials (from the Wymore Public Library)
- Scotts Bluff County: Fairview Cemetery Directory Listings (in Scottsbluff, Nebraska)
New Jersey
- New Jersey Death Indexes, 1901-1903 at Archive.org/from Reclaim the Records; scanned images of the indexes for each year
New Mexico
- Some Cemetery Records from Chaves and Lincoln Counties, New Mexico; digitized microfilm from FamilySearch; (compiled by the Daughters of the American Revolution, Roswell Chapter)
- Assorted Cemetery Burials from the New Mexico Genealogical Society (includes: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Bernalillo County; Some Valencia County Cemeteries; Santa Barbara Cemetery, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Albuquerque; and Fairview Cemetery, Santa Fe)
New York State
- New York State Death Indexes, 1880-1956 (at Archive.org/from Reclaim the Records; scanned images of the indexes for each year)
- New York State Genealogical Research Death Index, 1957 to June 1967 (update: March-June 1967 added)
- Albany County: Albany Rural Cemetery Grave Search
- Nassau County: St. Paul's Presbyterian Church Cemetery Burials (in Elmont, New York)
- Saratoga County: St. Joseph's Cemetery Interment Records, 1862-2013 (Waterford, NY)
- Seneca County: Lake View Cemetery Burials (Interlaken, New York)
- Suffolk County: Southampton Town's Historic Cemeteries Project
New York City
- New York City Death Index, 1949-1965 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
See: Online New York City Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
Ohio
- Cuyahoga County: Diocese of Cleveland Catholic Cemeteries Burial Search (update: now includes all 19 diocesan cemeteries)
See: Online Cleveland & Cuyahoga County, Ohio Death Records & Indexes
- Seneca County: Greenlawn Cemetery Burials Search (in Tiffin, Ohio)
- Union County Obituary Indexes and Oakdale Cemetery Records (from the Union County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society)
- Union County: Index to Probate Will Records 1852–1919 (from the Marysville Public Library)
Oklahoma
- Oklahoma County Cemeteries
Oregon
- Clackamas County: Sacred Heart Cemetery (Catholic cemetery in Lake Oswego, Oregon; incudes a Cemetery Diagram PDF with names of the burials, but no dates)
- Clackamas County: Lake Oswego Newspapers Index
- Klamath County: Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery Burial Search (in Klamath Falls, Oregon)
Pennsylvania
- Cumberland County: Carlisle Indian School Cemetery Burials
- Franklin County: Coyle Free Library Obituaries Index, 1990-2008
- Fulton County Cemetery Burials Index
- Wayne County Veterans Burial Database
South Dakota
- Minnehaha County: Hills of Rest Cemetery Search (in Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
- Minnehaha County: Woodlawn Cemetery Burials (in Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
Texas
- Brown County Cemeteries (from the Pecan Valley Genealogical Society)
- Brown County Cemeteries (from the Brown County Historical Commission)
- McLennan County Records Search (indexes some births, marriages and deaths)
- Presidio County: Marfa Cemetery Burials (work in progress)
- Galveston County Death Index (c.1903-c.1970s)
- Wichita County: Wichita Falls Cemetery Burial Records (indexes for the four city owned cemeteries: Hillcrest, Lakeview, Riverside and Rosemont)
Virginia
- Accomac County: Gravestones of the Eastern Shore of Virginia (for Accomack County and Northampton County)
- New Kent County Death Index (also has indexes for marriages, church records and many other items)
- Shenandoah County Cemetery Inscriptions
Washington
- Washington Death Index 1965-2014 from FamilySearch
- Benton County: Tri-City Herald and Kennewick Courier Reporter Obituary Index from 1927-recent
- King County: Seattle Municipal Health Department Death Records, 1881-1907 (includes digital images of the death registers)
- King County Auditor Death Records, 1891-1907 (includes digital images of the death registers)
- Mason County: Shelton Memorial Park Cemetery Burials (Shelton, Washington)
- Snohomish County: Stillaguamish Valley Genealogical Society Death Index
- Whitman County: City of Pullman Cemetery Search
Wisconsin
- Milwaukee County: Town of Milwaukee Union Cemetery Burial Records, 1917-1988 (Whitefish Bay; downloadable scanned book)
- Milwaukee County: Good Hope Cemetery Burials (in Greenfield, Wisconsin)
- St. Croix County Cemetery Burials (for Hammond Cemetery, Baldwin Cemetery and Brookville Cemetery; from the Hammond Community Library)
Wyoming
- Wyoming Death Certificates Index from 1909 to more than 50 years ago (update: more names added)
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links for death records indexes at: Online Searchable Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
Sunday, August 20, 2017
Online Indexes for Death Records, Cemeteries and Obituaries (USA) - Newest Additions and Updates
