The Online Searchable Death Indexes and Records Website (USA) has been updated with links to the following items...
Alaska
- Alaska Vital Records, 1816-1959 from FamilySearch -- index and digital images of births (1816-1912), marriages (1816-1959), and deaths (1816-1959) from the Alaska State Archives; not yet complete
Arizona
- Arizona Death Records Index 1870-1966 and Birth Index 1855-1941 (Update: year 1966 added to the death records and year 1941 added to the birth records)
- Maricopa County: Mesa City Cemetery Records, 1885-1960 (from FamilySearch; includes digitized images of the records)
Arkansas
- Pulaski County: Oakland and Fraternal Historic Cemetery Records, 1867-2013 (in Little Rock, Arkansas; from FamilySearch)
California
- Riverside County: Hemet-San Jacinto Genealogical Society Obituaries Index
- San Bernardino County Historical Archives Online Catalog - Arrowhead (indexes deaths, probates, coroner's inquests, births, marriages, and other items; coverage varies by type of record)
- San Bernardino County: Agua Mansa Pioneer Cemetery Burials (in Colton CA)
- California Cemetery Transcriptions, 1850-1960 (at FamilySearch; Includes some cemeteries in Amador, Fresno, Los Angeles, Mariposa, Merced, Napa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Siskiyou, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tulare, Yolo, and Yuba counties. Coverage varies by cemetery.)
Colorado
- Denver Public Library Obituary Indexes 1922-2014 (update: year 1922 added)
- El Paso County: Pikes Peak Genealogical Society Cemetery Database
Georgia
- Georgia's Virtual Vault (includes Colonial Estate Records, Colonial Will Books, Colonial Wills, and other items)
Illinois
- Cook County: Archdiocese of Chicago Cemetery Records, 1864-1989, from FamilySearch
See: Online Chicago & Cook County, Illinois Death Records & Indexes
Indiana
- Allen County and Fort Wayne, Indiana Databases (update: more years added to the Fort Wayne and Allen County Area Obituary Index, 1837 to October 20, 2016)
- Allen County: St. John Cemetery Burials (Lutheran Cemetery in Fort Wayne)
- Hamilton County: Compiled Records From Hamilton East Public Library (at Ancestry/requires payment) includes Evans-Godby-Trout Funeral Home Records
- Pike County Cemeteries
Iowa
- Iowa Death Records, 1921-1940 from FamilySearch
- State Historical Society of Iowa Death Indexes c.1917-c.1939; PDF files for many Iowa counties; coverage varies by county (update: year 1939 added for some counties)
- Iowa Armed Forces Grave Registrations, ca. 1835-1998 from FamilySearch
- Lee County: Indexes for Deaths, Obituaries and Cemeteries
Kansas
- Cowley County: Arkansas City Traveler Digital Archives (includes obituaries)
Kentucky
- Kentucky Death Certificates and Records 1852-1964 (at Ancestry/requires payment) includes digitized Kentucky death certificates from 1911-1964 (update: year 1964 added)
Massachusetts
- Massachusetts Town Clerk, Vital and Town Records, 1626-2001 at FamilySearch; coverage varies by town
Michigan
- Macomb County: Mt. Elliott Cemetery Association Genealogy Search (in Clinton Twp, Michigan; for Mt. Elliott, Mt. Olivet, Resurrection, All Saints and Guardian Angel Cemeteries)
Missouri
- Missouri Death Certificates Index and Images 1910-1966 (update: year 1966 added)
- Saline County Cemeteries
- Saline County: Ridge Park Cemetery Burials (Marshall, MO)
- Saline County, Missouri Cemetery Index, 1840-1963 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
- St. Louis City Wills Indexes, 1816-1967 (update: more years added)
New Jersey
- New Jersey Death Records Index, June 1878-June 1895 (update: July 1894-June 1895 added)
- New Jersey Death Index, 1901-1903 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
New York
- New York State Genealogical Research Death Index, 1957-March 1967 (update: entries for January 1966 to March 1967 added)
- Tompkins County: Ithaca City Cemetery Records
- Ulster County: Poorhouse Burial Records Database (New Paltz, New York)
- Ulster County: Old Dutch Church Genealogy Records (First Reformed Protestant Dutch Church of Kingston, New York; includes graveyard burial records, 1696-1880, and other items)
North Carolina
- Cabarrus County: Independent Tribune Obituary Index 2001-2014 (also has indexes for delayed birth certificates, marriages and other items)
- Harnett County: Greenwood Cemetery Burials Search (Dunn, North Carolina)
Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State Vital Records Index - Births and Deaths (indexes births more than 20 years ago and deaths more than 5 years ago; copies of the records can be ordered for a fee if eligibility requirements are met)
Oregon
- Oregon Death Index, 1877-1952 (from FamilySearch; indexes selected death records from Oregon)
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Death Certificates 1906-1964; at Ancestry/requires payment (update: year 1964 added)
- Pennsylvania Death Records Indexes 1906-1966 (update: year 1966 added)
- Adams County Library System Index of Local Obituaries
- Northumberland County Cemeteries
Rhode Island
- Rhode Island Vital Records, 1846-1898, 1901-1953 (from FamilySearch; includes deaths, 1901-1953)
South Carolina
- Richland County: Indexes of Local History and Genealogy (includes South Carolina State Hospital Cemetery Survey Index, and Randolph Cemetery Survey -- African American Cemetery in Columbia, South Carolina)
- Richland County: Randolph Cemetery Burials (African American Cemetery in Columbia)
Tennessee
- Anderson County: City of Oak Ridge Public Library Obituary Index, September 1943-Recent (from the Oak Ridge Journal and Oak Ridger newspapers)
- Bradley County Obituary Index 1865-Current (from the Cleveland Bradley County Library)
- Hawkins County Cemetery Burials
- Knox County Cross Index Search (indexes obituaries, wills, marriages and other items)
- Sullivan County Obituary Index 1990-1999
Texas
- Dallas County Probate Records, 1846-early 1900s (digitized images from the microfilm)
- Nolan County: Cemetery Burials and Other Genealogy Indexes
- Wise County: Cemetery Burials and Other Genealogy Indexes
- Yoakum County Cemeteries
Virginia
- Carroll County Death Register, 1855-1896
Wisconsin
- Door County Genealogy Indexes (includes a death index, 1857-1933, and some cemetery burials)
Social Security Death Index Page
- Social Security NUMIDENT Files, 1936-2007 from the National Archives
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links for death records indexes at: Online Searchable Death Records Indexes and Obituaries (USA)
Sunday, May 21, 2017
Online Indexes for Death Records, Cemeteries and Obituaries (USA) - Latest Additions and Updates
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment