The Online Military Indexes and Records Directory (USA) has been updated with links to the following items...
Revolutionary War
- New Hampshire Revolutionary War Records, 1675-1835 (at FamilySearch)
- New Jersey Revolutionary War Damage Claims, 1776-1782
- North Carolina Revolutionary Pay Vouchers, 1779-1782 (at FamilySearch)
- Revolutionary War Soldiers of North and South Carolina
War of 1812
- War of 1812 Index to Service Records, 1812-1815 (at FamilySearch)
- North Carolina War of 1812 Pay Vouchers
Spanish American War
- Michigan Spanish American War Medal Recipients
Civil War
- Arkansas Ex-Confederate Pension Records, 1891-1939 (at FamilySearch)
- Florida Confederate Veterans and Widows Pension Applications, 1885-1955 (at FamilySearch)
- Illinois: Photographs of Civil War Soldiers (ongoing project; does not have photos of every soldier)
- Kentucky Confederate Pension Applications, 1912-1950 (at FamilySearch)
- Maine Civil War Era Soldiers (2500 digitized images of veterans of the Civil War from the Maine State Archives)
- Massachusetts: Middlesex County: Civil War Soldiers and Sailors Mustered out from Lowell, Massachusetts; also has a list of Civil War veterans buried in Lowell Cemetery
- Minnesota Grand Army of the Republic Membership Records, 1869-1940 (at FamilySearch)
- Mississippi Confederate Veterans and Widows Pension Applications, 1900-1974 (at FamilySearch)
- New Hampshire Civil War Service and Pension Records, 1861-1866
- North Carolina Confederate Pension Applications, 1901
- Pennsylvania Civil War Muster Rolls, 1860-1869 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
- Pennsylvania Grand Army of the Republic Membership Records, 1865-1936 (at FamilySearch)
World War I
- Kansas: Camp Funston Military Records, 1914-1919 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
- Maine World War I Draft Registration Index, 1917-1919 (at FamilySearch)
- Minnesota: YMCA World War I Service Cards, 1917-1919 (digitized index cards from FamilySearch)
- New York: Roll of Honor: Citizens of the State of New York Who Died While in the Service of the United States During the World War [WWI]
- Pennsylvania WWI Veterans Service and Compensation Files, 1917-1919, 1934-1948 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
- Texas World War I Records, 1917-1920 at FamilySearch
World War II
- Fields of Honor Database (burials database for three American War Cemeteries in Europe: Ardennes and Henri-Chapelle -- both in Belgium, and Margraten in the Netherlands. Many of the listings include memorial pages with a photograph.)
- Arizona World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945 (at FamilySearch)
- Colorado World War II 4th Draft Registration Index
- Iowa World War II Bonus Case Files, 1947-1954 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
- Iowa World War II Bonus Case Files for Beneficiaries, 1947-1959 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
- Missouri Reports of Separation Notices, 1941-1946 (at FamilySearch)
- New Mexico World War II Records, 1941-1945 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
- North Carolina: Discharge and Statement of Service Records, 1940-1948 (at FamilySearch; does not include all counties)
- Ohio: Summit County World War II Database (indexes Summit County servicemen and women in the Akron Beacon Journal during WWII)
Vietnam War
- United States Casualties of the Vietnam War, 1956-1998 (at FamilySearch; includes Vietnam War dead, missing and prisoners of war)
- Arkansas Vietnam War Project: Killed in Action
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links for military records and indexes at: Online Military Indexes and Records (USA)
Sunday, October 23, 2016
Online Military Indexes and Records Website (USA) - Latest Updates
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment