Sunday, October 23, 2016

Online Military Indexes and Records Website (USA) - Latest Updates

The Online Military Indexes and Records Directory (USA) has been updated with links to the following items...

Revolutionary War
 - New Hampshire Revolutionary War Records, 1675-1835 (at FamilySearch)
 - New Jersey Revolutionary War Damage Claims, 1776-1782
 - North Carolina Revolutionary Pay Vouchers, 1779-1782 (at FamilySearch)
 - Revolutionary War Soldiers of North and South Carolina

War of 1812
 - War of 1812 Index to Service Records, 1812-1815 (at FamilySearch)
 - North Carolina War of 1812 Pay Vouchers

Spanish American War
 - Michigan Spanish American War Medal Recipients

Civil War
 - Arkansas Ex-Confederate Pension Records, 1891-1939 (at FamilySearch)
 - Florida Confederate Veterans and Widows Pension Applications, 1885-1955 (at FamilySearch)
 - Illinois: Photographs of Civil War Soldiers (ongoing project; does not have photos of every soldier)
 - Kentucky Confederate Pension Applications, 1912-1950 (at FamilySearch)
 - Maine Civil War Era Soldiers (2500 digitized images of veterans of the Civil War from the Maine State Archives)
 - Massachusetts: Middlesex County: Civil War Soldiers and Sailors Mustered out from Lowell, Massachusetts; also has a list of Civil War veterans buried in Lowell Cemetery
 - Minnesota Grand Army of the Republic Membership Records, 1869-1940 (at FamilySearch)
 - Mississippi Confederate Veterans and Widows Pension Applications, 1900-1974 (at FamilySearch)
 - New Hampshire Civil War Service and Pension Records, 1861-1866
 - North Carolina Confederate Pension Applications, 1901
 - Pennsylvania Civil War Muster Rolls, 1860-1869 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
 - Pennsylvania Grand Army of the Republic Membership Records, 1865-1936 (at FamilySearch)

World War I
 - Kansas: Camp Funston Military Records, 1914-1919 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
 - Maine World War I Draft Registration Index, 1917-1919 (at FamilySearch)
 - Minnesota: YMCA World War I Service Cards, 1917-1919 (digitized index cards from FamilySearch)
 - New York: Roll of Honor: Citizens of the State of New York Who Died While in the Service of the United States During the World War [WWI]
 - Pennsylvania WWI Veterans Service and Compensation Files, 1917-1919, 1934-1948 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
 - Texas World War I Records, 1917-1920 at FamilySearch

  World War II
 - Fields of Honor Database (burials database for three American War Cemeteries in Europe: Ardennes and Henri-Chapelle -- both in Belgium, and Margraten in the Netherlands. Many of the listings include memorial pages with a photograph.)
 - Arizona World War II Draft Registration Cards, 1940-1945 (at FamilySearch)
 - Colorado World War II 4th Draft Registration Index
 - Iowa World War II Bonus Case Files, 1947-1954 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
 - Iowa World War II Bonus Case Files for Beneficiaries, 1947-1959 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
 - Missouri Reports of Separation Notices, 1941-1946 (at FamilySearch)
 - New Mexico World War II Records, 1941-1945 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
 - North Carolina: Discharge and Statement of Service Records, 1940-1948 (at FamilySearch; does not include all counties)
 - Ohio: Summit County World War II Database (indexes Summit County servicemen and women in the Akron Beacon Journal during WWII)

Vietnam War
 - United States Casualties of the Vietnam War, 1956-1998 (at FamilySearch; includes Vietnam War dead, missing and prisoners of war)
 - Arkansas Vietnam War Project: Killed in Action

This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links for military records and indexes at: Online Military Indexes and Records (USA)

