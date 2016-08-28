The Online Searchable Death Indexes and Records Directory has been updated with links to the following items...
California
- Monterey County: Cementerio El Encinal Burial Search
- San Bernardino County: Ontario City Library Newspaper Index (includes obituaries and birth and marriage announcements)
Colorado
- Routt County: Bud Werner Library Genealogy Database (indexes some cemetery burials and obituaries; has some entries for Grand Junction; also has separate PDF files of deceased Steamboat Springs Veterans)
Connecticut
- Connecticut Death Records Index, 1897-1966 (update: year 1966 added)
- Fairfield County: Oak Lawn Cemetery Burials (Fairfield, Connecticut)
- Fairfield County: Shelton Cemetery Transcriptions
- Litchfield County: Sharon People Index and Cemetery Headstone Transcriptions
- New Haven County: Pine Grove Cemetery Burials in Ansonia, Connecticut
- New Haven County: Evergreen Cemetery Burial Records Search (New Haven, Connecticut)
- New London County: Gales Ferry Cemetery Burials (Ledyard, Connecticut)
- New London County: Stonington Cemetery Plot Owners
- Tolland County: Bolton Center and Belknap (Quarryville) Cemetery Indexes
- Tolland County: Old North Burial Ground (Vernon, Connecticut)
- Windham County: Thompson Cemeteries and Headstone Inscriptions
Florida
- Orange County: Orlando Sentinel Obituary Indexes, 1949-1991
- Putnam County Cemeteries
Georgia
- Georgia Death Certificates 1928-1940 Index and Images (update: year 1940 added)
- Oconee County Probate Death Certificates Index, 1927-2010 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
Illinois
- Lake County: Mount Olivet Cemetery Burials (Zion, Illinois)
- Ogle County: Byron Obituary Listing, 1874-2000
- Will County: Compiled Records from Lockport Area Genealogical and Historical Society, 1811-1990 (at Ancestry/requires payment); includes cemetery books, church records, and other items
Indiana
- Indiana Death Certificates 1899-2011 at Ancestry (requires payment) index and scanned copies of the death certificates
- Dearborn County Newspaper Indexes, 1820s-1870s (indexes birth, marriage and death notices)
- Monroe County Death Records Index, c.1882-2014 (also includes a probate index and other items)
- Ohio County: Rising Sun Newspaper Index 1833-1860 (indexes births, marriages, divorces and deaths in Rising Sun newspapers)
Iowa
- Mahaska County: Forest Cemetery Burial Records (Oskaloosa, Iowa)
- Sioux County: Grace Hill Cemetery Burials (in Hawarden, Iowa)
Louisiana
- Louisiana Death Records Index 1911-1965 (update: year 1965 added)
- Louisiana Statewide Death Index 1900-1964 (at Ancestry/requires payment) also has some entries from 1819-1899 (update: more years added)
- Orleans Parish: New Orleans Times-Picayune Obituary Indexes (for various years; some years incomplete)
Maine
- Androscoggin County: Lewiston Area Cemetery Records
- Kennebec County: Burials in Augusta City Cemeteries
Massachusetts
- Middlesex County: Burials of St. Peter's Cemetery 1900-1913 (Lowell); also has Civil War Veterans Buried in Lowell Cemetery, and other items
- Middlesex County: Mount Auburn Catholic Cemetery (Sand Banks Cemetery) Burials and Veterans Graves (Watertown, Massachusetts)
- Middlesex County: Arlington Cemetery Burials (Watertown)
Michigan
- Eaton County: Delta Township Cemetery Burials
- Detroit: Death Certificates Index for Armenian Immigrants through 1925 (most are from Detroit and Highland Park, Michigan; and Brantford, St. Catharines, and Hamilton, Ontario, Canada); See: Online Detroit and Wayne County Death Records & Indexes
Missouri
- Missouri Death Certificates Index and Images 1910-1965 (includes free downloadable images of the death certificates) update: year 1965 added
- Andrew County Tombstone Transcriptions
- Buchanan County: Northwest Missouri Genealogical Society Indexes (includes Atchison County Deaths, 1878-1888; Births and Deaths from the St. Joseph Gazette for assorted years in the 1950s, Deaths from Catholic Tribune, 1889-1894, and other items)
- Buchanan County: Mount Mora Cemetery Burials (in St. Joseph, Missouri)
- Callaway County Probate Records Indexes
- Callaway Obituary Index, 1990-mid 2012
- Cass County Cemetery Burials Index
Montana
- Ravalli County: Riverview Cemetery Interments (in Hamilton, Montana)
Nebraska
- Butler County Tombstones
- Douglas County: Omaha Area Cemetery Burials (has over 200,000 entries)
- Douglas County: Prospect Hill Cemetery Markers (Photos) in Omaha
- Pottawattamie County: Death, Cemetery and Obituary Indexes
Nevada
- Nevada Death Records, 1911-1965 (at Ancestry/requires payment) includes digitized copies of the death certificates
New Hampshire
- New Hampshire Death Certificates, 1938-1959 from FamilySearch (includes digitized images of the death certificates) update: collection is now indexed
- Carroll County: Lakeview Cemetery Burials (in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire)
New Jersey
- New Jersey Deaths (index), 1670-1988 at FamilySearch (indexes selected death records; not complete but has 650,000 entries)
New Mexico
- New Mexico Wills and Probate Records, 1801-1993 (at Ancestry/requires payment) for Sandoval, Soccoro and Valencia Counties; coverage varies by county
New York
- New York State Genealogical Research Death Index, 1957-July 1966 (update: entries for January-July, 1966 added)
- Allegany County Historical Society Genealogy Indexes (includes cemetery burials and obituaries)
- Cattaraugus County: Olean Public Library Obituary Database (for the 1980s and 1990s; not complete)
- Herkimer County: Herkimer Evening Telegram Obituary Index
- Niagara County: Lockport Union Sun and Journal Obituary Index, 1900-1903 and 2007-2011
- Ontario County: Woodlawn Cemetery Burials (Canandaigua, New York)
- Oswego County: Town of Granby Cemeteries
- Rensselaer County: Town of Nassau Cemeteries
- Rensselaer County: Stephentown Cemeteries Name Index
North Carolina
- Alamance County Area Obituary Indexes and Abstracts (has indexes for 1875-1914 and abstracts for 1915-1929)
Ohio
- Carroll County: Obituary Indexes, 1844-1868 and 1876-1880; and Cemetery Burials
- Clermont County Genealogical Society Death Index
- Licking County: Hartford Cemetery Burials
- Lucas County: Toledo-Lucas County Public Library - Blade Obituaries Index 1837-Present (update: more years added)
- Mahoning County: Poland Township Cemeteries
- Mahoning County Genealogy Indexes (includes Coroners Inquests, Estates Decedent Index, Youngstown City Death Records, 1892-1904, and other items)
- Pendleton County Birth, Marriage and Death Records Indexes (includes cemetery burials, obituaries and other items)
- Summit County: Glendale Cemetery Burials (in Akron)
- Summit County: Burials in East Liberty and Greensburg Cemeteries (Green, Ohio)
- Summit County: Mount Peace Cemetery Burials (in Akron)
- Summit County: Oakwood Cemetery Records (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio)
- Trumbull County: Hubbard Obituary Index (from the Hubbard Public Library)
Oklahoma
- Jackson County: City of Altus Cemetery Database
- Jackson County Probate General Index, 1907-1920
Pennsylvania
- Lancaster County Archives Online Genealogy Indexes (includes indexes for death registers, coroner's inquests, veteran burials, wills and other items)
- Lancaster County: Old Chestnut Level Cemetery Burials (Drumore Township)
South Carolina
- South Carolina Death Records and Index 1915-1965 from FamilySearch; includes digitized images of the death records (update: more years added)
- South Carolina Probate Search (for the following counties: Barnwell, Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Jasper, Marlboro, Newberry, Saluda and York)
- Lexington County Public Library Newspaper Obituary/Death Notice Index
South Dakota
- South Dakota Death Index 1879-1955 (at Ancestry/requires payment) update: more years added
Texas
- Potter County Probate Index, 1901-2013 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
Utah
- Utah Death Certificates Index 1905-1965; includes free downloadable images of the death certificates (update: year 1965 added)
Vermont
- Washington County: Berlin Cemetery Indexes
Virginia
- Williamsburg: Virginia Gazette Obituary Index, 1930-2015 (from the Williamsburg Regional Library; includes PDF images of the obituaries; covers Williamsburg City, James City County, and York County)
Washington
- Washington Death Certificates Index 1907-1960 and 1965-2014 from the Washington State Digital Archives (update: years 1965-2014 added)
- Island County: Camwood Obituary Project (indexes obituaries from the Stanwood/Camano News)
West Virginia
- West Virginia Will Books, 1756-1971 (from FamilySearch; coverage varies by county; index is 20% complete)
- Wirt County Cemetery Burials and Obituaries
Wisconsin
- Barron County Cemeteries
- Dane County: Blooming Grove Cemetery Burials
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links for death records indexes at: Online Searchable Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
Sunday, August 28, 2016
Online Death Records, Indexes, Obituaries and Cemeteries - Latest Additions and Updates
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment