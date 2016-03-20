Listed below are the latest additions and updates to the Online Searchable Death Indexes and Records Directory...
Arizona
- Arizona Death Records Index 1870-1965 and Birth Index 1855-1940 (update: year 1965 added to the death index; year 1940 added to the birth index) includes PDF images of the birth and death certificates
California
- Humboldt County Wills Index, Feb. 26, 1855-Aug. 7, 1931
- San Francisco County: California Mortuary Records of Chinese Decedents, 1870-1933 (at Ancestry/requires payment)
Colorado
- Pueblo County: Roselawn Cemetery Burials (Pueblo, Colorado)
Connecticut
- Connecticut Death Records Index, 1897-1965 (from the Connecticut State Library)
- New London County: Norwich City Cemetery Burials
Florida
- Santa Rosa County Obituary Indexes
Georgia
- Houston County: Evergreen Cemetery Tombstone Transcriptions 1827-1997 (in Perry, Georgia)
Idaho
- Idaho Death Certificates Index, 1938-1961 from FamilySearch
- Ada County: Idaho Statesman Obituary Index 1957-Present (update: more years added)
Illinois
- Grundy County: Obituary and Cemetery Indexes (includes an obituary and death notice index from the Coal City Courant and other sources, and an index to the cemeteries of southern Will and Grundy Counties)
- Grundy County Cemeteries
- Logan County Cemetery Surname Index (from the Logan County Genealogical and Historical Society)
- Macon County: Decatur Public Library Herald and Review Obituary Database
- Pike County Cemeteries
Indiana
- Indiana Wills and Probate Records, 1798-1999 (at Ancestry/requires payment) coverage varies by county
- Lake County: Post Tribune or Gary Post Tribune Obituary Index, 1921-current (from the Lake County Public Library)
- LaPorte County Indiana Obituaries Indexes
- Madison County Pioneer Cemeteries
- Morgan County Public Library Obituary Finder and Cemetery Database (also has a partial probate index)
Iowa
- Decatur County Genealogy Indexes (includes indexes for deaths 1906-1921, and some cemetery burials)
- Lucas County: Chariton Newspaper Index 1867-2005 (indexes obituaries, weddings, deaths and other items; from the Chariton Public Library)
- Monroe County Genealogy Indexes (includes indexes for probate records, wills and cemetery burials)
Kansas
- Riley County Cemeteries (from the Riley County Genealogical Society)
Kentucky
- Kentucky Death Index 2000-2013 (update: year 2013 added)
- Kentucky Death Certificates and Records 1852-1963 (at Ancestry/requires payment) includes digitized Kentucky death certificates from 1911-1963, plus earlier records for some counties (update: digitized death certificates for 1954-1963 added)
Maine
- Hancock County Probate Index 1790-2000
Maryland
- Anne Arundel Genealogical Society Obituaries Index c.2004-c.2007
Massachusetts
- Middlesex County: Wakefield Death Record Search 1850-2014 (update: more years added)
- Middlesex County: Chelmsford Cemetery Archive
Michigan
- Michigan Death Records, 1867-1950 (at Ancestry/requires payment) includes scanned death registers from 1867-1897; and scanned death certificates from 1897-1941; 1942-1950 is index only
- Michigan Masonic Deaths, 1929-1937 (Extracted from Transactions and Proceedings of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of Michigan)
- Oakland County: Milford Times Obituary Index 1929-1959 (update: more years added)
Minnesota
- Minnesota Wills and Probate Records 1801-1999 (at Ancestry/requires payment) coverage varies by county
- Minnesota Death Search 1997 to Recent (You must know the person's date of birth or Social Security number to do a search.)
- Anoka County Genealogical Society Indexes (includes indexes for births, marriages, deaths and probate records)
- Meeker County Influenza Epidemic Deaths, 1916-1919
Missouri
- Missouri Deaths, 1883-1930 (for 15 Counties) at FamilySearch (images only; not yet indexed; for Andrew, Audrain, Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Clinton, Cole, Howard, Jefferson, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Scotland, Texas, and Warren counties. Coverage varies by county.)
- Jackson County: Midwest Genealogy Center Indexes; includes indexes for: Independence Examiner Newspapers -- birth, death, marriage, divorce, and other records 1900-1959 (some years are incomplete); Kansas City Star and Kansas City Times Obituaries 1975-2006 (not complete); Kansas City Call Newspaper Obituaries 1995-2001 (African American newspaper in Jackson County)
Missouri (St. Louis)
- St. Louis City Wills Indexes, 1816-1962 (update: more years added)
- St. Matthew Cemetery Burials (Cemetery in South St. Louis)
- United Hebrew Cemetery Burials
See: Online St. Louis Death Records and Indexes
Montana
- Montana: County Births and Deaths, 1840-2004 at FamilySearch (Includes registers and certificates from Broadwater, Deer Lodge, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Powell and Silver Bow counties. Coverage varies by county.)
New Jersey
- New Jersey Death Records Index, June 1878-June 1894 (update: one year added)
- Warren County: Belvidere Apollo/Intelligencer Obituary Index 1826-1953 (update: years 1915-1953 added)
New Mexico
- Lea County: Hobbs Public Library Obituaries Index
- Otero County Cemeteries
New York (State)
- New York State Genealogical Research Death Index, 1957-1965 (update: June-Dec 1965 added; does not include NYC)
- Allegany County: Burial Lists for 3 Cemeteries in Cuba, New York
- Hamilton County Cemeteries
North Carolina
- North Carolina Estate Files, 1663-1979 at FamilySearch (partially indexed; coverage varies by county)
North Dakota
- Emmons County Cemeteries and Burials
Ohio
- Ohio Wills and Probate Records, 1786-1998 (at Ancestry/requires payment) coverage varies by county
- Geauga County Cemetery Burials and Estate Records Index
- Lake County: Evergreen Cemetery Burials (in Painesville, Ohio)
- Mahoning County: Youngstown Vindicator Obituary Index Search, Nov. 2011 to Feb. 2014
Oklahoma
- Muskogee County: Greenhill Cemetery Online Burial Search (Muskogee, Oklahoma)
- Oklahoma County: Resurrection Memorial Cemetery Burials (Catholic Cemetery in Oklahoma City)
Oregon
- Douglas County Genealogical Society Indexes; includes indexes for some cemetery burials and other items
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Death Records Indexes 1906-1965 (update: year 1965 added)
South Carolina
- "CSI: Dixie" - South Carolina Coroners Reports, 1800-1900 (has 1,582 digitized coroners reports from Anderson, Edgefield, Greenville, Kershaw, Spartanburg and Union Counties)
Tennessee
- Tennessee Wills and Probate Records, 1727-2008 (at Ancestry/requires payment) coverage varies by county
Texas
- Caldwell County Genealogical and Historical Society Research Center Obituary Index (dates not given)
- Erath County: City of Stephenville Cemetery Burials (for West End Memorial Cemetery and East End Memorial Cemetery)
Utah
- Utah County: Salem City Cemetery Burials
Washington
- Spokane County: Eastern Washington Genealogical Society Indexes (includes obituaries, cemetery burials and other items)
Wisconsin
- Brown County: Bay Area Genealogical Society Gravesite Search
- Green County Obituaries Indexes and Cemetery Surname Indexes
- Winnebago County: Neenah Public Library Obituary Index, 1907-1910 and 1912-1943
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links for death records indexes at: Online Searchable Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
