The Online Searchable Death Indexes and Records Directory has been updated with links to the following items...
California
- Los Angeles County: Antelope Valley Genealogical Society's Area Cemeteries (burials index for some cemeteries in Lancaster, Palmdale, Acton and Leona Valley)
District of Columbia
- District of Columbia Deaths, 1874-1961 at FamilySearch; includes index and digitized images of the death certificates (update: years 1960 and 1961 added)
Florida
- Nassau County: Fernandina Death and Burial Records, 1896-1916
Georgia
- Georgia Wills and Probate Records, 1742-1992 (at Ancestry/requires payment) coverage varies by county
Idaho
- Idaho Death Index, 1890-1964 (at Ancestry/requires payment) update: years 1963 and 1964 added
Illinois
- Illinois Wills and Probate Records, 1772-1999 (at Ancestry/requires payment) coverage varies by county
- Adams County: Card Index to Deaths, 1877-1990 (at FamilySearch)
- Cook County: Ancestry's (fee-based) probate database for Illinois includes indexed and digitized probate records for Cook County and Chicago c.1871-c.1923; See: Online Chicago and Cook County, Illinois Death Records and Indexes. Scroll down to the "Chicago and Cook County Probate Records and Indexes" section.
- Knox County: Galesburg Public Library Birth, Obituary, and Wedding Index, 2006-recent; from the Register Mail newspaper
- McLean County: Central Illinois Obituaries, 1850-1880 (from Bloomington, Illinois Newspapers)
- St. Clair County: Walnut Hill Cemetery Burials, 1855-2014 (Belleville, Illinois)
Indiana
- Benton County Cemeteries
- Grant County Death Certificates Index (from the Grant County Health Department)
- Greene County Death Records Index, 1895-1996
- Sullivan County Genealogy Indexes (Update: more indexes added, more years added to the obituary index)
Iowa
- Iowa Wills and Probate Records, 1758-1997 (at Ancestry/requires payment) coverage varies by county
- Boone County Cemeteries
- Dallas County Cemeteries
- Iowa County Obituaries Index (also has other genealogy indexes)
- Webster County Death Certificate Index, 1925-1933
Kansas
- Franklin County: Obituaries in Ottawa, Kansas Newspapers 1965-2003
- Republic County: Belleville City Cemetery Burials
Louisiana
- Louisiana Death Records Index 1911-1964 (update: year 1964 added)
Maine
- Waldo County: Births, Deaths and Marriages Recorded in Town Reports (from the Belfast Free Library)
Michigan
- Washtenaw County: University of Michigan, Alumni Records - Necrology File Index (for students who died prior to 1965)
Minnesota
- Germanic Genealogy Society of Minnesota Cemetery Transcriptions (includes transcriptions for 8 primarily German cemeteries in Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Scott and Todd Counties)
Mississippi
- Mississippi Wills and Probate Records, 1780-1982 (at Ancestry/requires payment) coverage varies by county
Missouri
- Missouri Wills and Probate Records, 1766-1988 (at Ancestry/requires payment) coverage varies by county
Missouri (St. Louis)
- St. Louis City Wills Indexes, 1816-1956 (update: more years added)
- Ancestry's (fee-based) Missouri Probate database includes indexed and digitized records for St. Louis City Probate Files c.1812-c.1898 and Wills c.1816-c.1967. See: Online St. Louis, Missouri Death Records, Indexes and Obituaries. Scroll down to the "St. Louis Probate Records and Wills" section.
Nebraska
- Cheyenne County: Greenwood Cemetery Burials (Sidney, Nebraska)
New Jersey
- New Jersey Probate Records, 1678-1980 at FamilySearch (free; browsable images only; not indexed; coverage varies by county; most end in 1920)
- New Jersey Wills and Probate Records, 1785-1924 (at Ancestry/requires payment) coverage varies by county
- Essex County: Glendale Cemetery Burials (Bloomfield, New Jersey)
- Morris County Probated Estates Search
New York (State)
- New York Wills and Probate Records, 1659-1999 (at Ancestry/requires payment) coverage varies by county
New York City
- New York Wills and Probate Records at Ancestry (requires payment; coverage varies)
- New York County, New York, Wills and Probate Records, 1658-1880 at Ancestry (requires payment; some volumes are missing)
- New York Probate Records at FamilySearch (unindexed; does not include the present day Bronx; coverage varies)
- Abstracts of Wills on File in the Surrogates Office, City of New York 1665-1801
See the "Probate Records and Wills" section at: Online New York City Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
North Carolina
- North Carolina Probate Records, 1735-1970 from FamilySearch (images only; not yet indexed; coverage varies by county; most records are from 1800-1930)
- North Carolina Wills and Probate Records, 1665-1998 (at Ancestry/requires payment) coverage varies by county
- Cumberland County Cemeteries
- Gaston County: Genealogy and Local History Indexes (includes: Early Church Histories and Cemeteries of Gaston and Lincoln Counties Index, and other items)
- Northampton County Burials Database (lists over 4300 burials in Northampton County)
Ohio
- Diocese of Cleveland Catholic Cemeteries Burial Search (update: 3 cemeteries added); See: Online Cleveland and Cuyahoga County, Ohio Death Records and Indexes
Oregon
- Clackamas County: Clackamas Review Obituary Index, 1926-April, 1999 (city of Milwaukie)
- Multnomah County: Assorted Death Indexes (includes indexes for Portland death certificates 1889-1902, Multnomah County probate cases 1852-1939, St. Mary's Cemetery burials (catholic cemetery in Portland), some obituaries, and other items)
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Wills and Probate Records, 1683-1993 (at Ancestry/requires payment) coverage varies by county
Tennessee
- Hamilton County: Chattanooga Public Library Newspapers Obituary Index 1897-2014 (updated: more years added)
Texas
- Williamson County Clerk Death Index Search (c. 1930s-recent; also has indexes for births and marriages)
Utah
- Utah Death Certificates Index 1905-1964; includes free downloadable images of the death certificates (update: years 1963 and 1964 added)
- Utah State Archives Online Death Indexes (includes Beaver County Death Registers Index, 1900-1905; Box Elder County: Garland City Cemetery Interment Registers Index, 1893-1961; Sanpete County Clerk Death Register, 1898-1905; Salt Lake County Coroners' Inquest Case Files Index, 1870-1871 and 1886-1937; Salt Lake County Probate Case Files Index, 1852-1896)
West Virginia
- West Virginia Wills and Probate Records, 1724-1978 (at Ancestry/requires payment) coverage varies by county
- Wood County Obituaries Indexes 1841-1900 (from the Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library)
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links for death records indexes at: Online Searchable Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
Sunday, October 18, 2015
Online Death Indexes, Obituaries, Cemeteries and Probate Records - Latest Additions and Updates
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment