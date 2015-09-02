In early September, Ancestry.com added some new U.S. databases with indexed and digitized wills and probate records for all 50 states. Coverage varies by county and not all counties are included. Access to this collection requires a fee-based subscription to Ancestry.com.
Ancestry's New Collection of U.S. Wills and Probate Records
