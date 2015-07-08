Great news for those with Irish ancestors. The National Library of Ireland now has digitized microfilm of Irish Catholic Church registers online. The records are unindexed, but you can browse through the images for 1,086 individual parishes for free. They cover the 1740s to the 1880s and consist of mostly baptisms and marriages. You can find the registers online at:
Catholic Parish Registers at the National Library of Ireland
Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Irish Catholic Parish Registers Now Online
