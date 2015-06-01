As part of their subscription-based collection of genealogy records, Ancestry.com has a new database that indexes Virginia death records from 1912-2014. Included are digitized images of the death certificates from 1912-1987. See:
Online Virginia Death Certificates, Indexes and Records
Ancestry also now has a Virginia Birth Records Index from 1864-1999 (with images for 1864-1913), a Virginia Marriage Records Index, 1936-2014 (with images for 1936-1988), and a Virginia Divorce Records Index, 1918-2014 (with images for 1918-1988). These also require a subscription. See the Virginia section at:
Online Birth, Marriage and Divorce Records Indexes
Note that statewide registration for vital records in Virginia began in 1912. Early birth listings in Ancestry's database are delayed birth records filed later.
Monday, June 01, 2015
Virginia Death Certificates, 1912-1987 Now Online
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment