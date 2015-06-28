The Online Searchable Death Indexes and Records Website has been updated with the following new links and updates...
Alabama
- Lawrence County Archives - Genealogy Indexes (includes indexes for cemeteries, marriages, wills and more)
- Mobile County: Magnolia Cemetery Interment Cards, 1836-1995
Alaska
- Alaska Deaths Index Database (derived from a variety of sources)
Arizona
- Arizona Death Records Index 1870-1964 and Birth Index 1855-1939 (update: year 1964 added to death records; year 1939 added to birth records)
California
- California Death Index 1905-1939 at FamilySearch (update: now indexed by name)
- Alameda County Cemeteries
Colorado
- Denver Public Library Obituaries Indexes 1923-2014 (update: years 1923 and 2010-2014 added)
Connecticut
- Connecticut Death Index, 1949-2012 (update: years 2002-2012 added; at Ancestry/requires payment)
Florida
- Escambia County: St. Michael's Cemetery Burials (Pensacola)
- Escambia County GenWeb Site - Genealogy Indexes (includes Pensacola News Journal obituaries indexes, Fisher-Pou Funeral Home index, probate indexes, and more)
- Pasco County: West Pasco Historical Society Obituary Database (also has a burial list for Pine Hill Cemetery)
Illinois
- Illinois, Soldier Burial Places, 1774-1974 from FamilySearch
- Cook County: see the next section
- Cumberland County Cemetery Burials (from the Cumberland County Historical and Genealogical Society)
- Kane County: Aurora Public Library Beacon Obituary Index
- Kane County: Elgin Newspapers Vital Records Surname Search
- Rock Island County: Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery Burials
- Winnebago County: Burials at Cedar Bluff Cemetery, Rockford, Illinois
Illinois: Cook County and Chicago
- Cook County Death Index 1878-1939 and 1955-1994 at FamilySearch (Update: more years added; 1910-1915 and 1955-1994 are for Chicago only)
- Cook County: Vital Records Index from Chicago Newspapers 1833-1851
See: Online Chicago & Cook County, Illinois Death Records & Indexes
Indiana
- Daviess County: Washington Times Herald Obituaries, 1984-2012 (from FamilySearch; includes obituaries from Daviess, Martin, Pike and Knox Counties)
- Fulton County: Akron Birth, Marriage and Death Indexes from Newspapers
- Hamilton County Cemetery and Newspaper Databases (the newspaper database indexes birth, marriage and death notices, and obituaries)
- Marion County Cemetery Burials Database (from the Genealogical Society of Marion County)
- Noble County Genealogy Indexes (includes births and deaths 1882-1938, cemetery burials, obituaries, wills and more)
Kansas
- Kansas Gravestone Photo Project
- Cherokee County Obituaries Index 1868-2007
- Leavenworth County Cemetery Burials Database
- Woodson County Death Index 1853-1926
Kentucky
- Kentucky Death Index 2000-2012 (this is a new index that adds 12 years to the already available indexes for Kentucky)
- Kentucky Probate Records, 1727-1990 from FamilySearch (browsable images; most of the images have not yet been indexed; wills from Caldwell, Henry, Hickman, Russell and Trimble counties are currently indexed.)
Maine
- Maine: Faylene Hutton Cemetery Collection, ca. 1780-1990 (from FamilySearch)
- Kennebec County: Albion Cemeteries Index
- Waldo County: Town of Unity Cemetery Search
Massachusetts
- Massachusetts State Vital Records, 1841-1920 from FamilySearch (includes births, marriages and deaths, 1916-1920, and state amendments to vital records, 1841-1920; not yet complete)
- Barnstable County: Burials in Cataumet and Pocasset Cemeteries (Bourne, Massachusetts)
- Barnstable County: List of Headstones in Old Town Burying Grounds (Sandwich, Massachusetts)
- Bristol County: Historic Cemeteries of Rehoboth
- Essex County: City of Amesbury Cemeteries (includes a database for burials at Union Cemetery and Mt. Prospect Cemetery)
- Essex County: Old Burial Hill Gravestone Index (in Marblehead, Massachusetts)
- Hampden County: Longmeadow Cemetery Records
- Middlesex County: Chelmsford Newspapers Obituary Search
- Norfolk County: Knollwood Memorial Park Burial Search (Canton, Massachusetts)
- Norfolk County: Village Cemetery and Brookdale Cemetery Burials (in Dedham, Massachusetts)
- Norfolk County: Weymouth Town Vital Records to the Year 1850 (includes births, marriages and deaths)
- Suffolk County: St. Michael Cemetery Burials (Boston)
- Worcester County: Inscriptions from the West Street Cemetery in Fitchburg, Massachusetts (1798-1879)
Michigan
- Michigan Death Records 1897-1952 from the Archives of Michigan (update: 1921-1952 added) includes images of the death records from 1897-1939
- Michigan Gravestone Photo Project
- Eaton County: Charlotte Shopping Guide Obituaries 1997-2013 (from the Charlotte Community Library)
- Eaton County Genealogical Society Databases (includes cemetery burials, probate packet files index and other items)
- Livingston County: Village of Pinckney Cemetery Burials
- Otsego County: City of Gaylord Cemeteries (includes burial indexes for Fairview Cemetery and Bagley Cemetery)
Minnesota
- Minnesota: County Deaths, 1850-2001 at FamilySearch (not yet indexed; some counties not included; coverage varies by county)
Missouri
- Missouri Death Certificates Index and Images 1910-1964 (update: year 1964 added)
- Barry County Cemeteries
- Cape Girardeau Municipal Cemeteries (includes burial indexes for Fairmount, New Lorimier and Old Lorimier Cemeteries)
- Jefferson County Probate Files Index (date range not given)
- St. Louis: see the next section
- Warren County Probate Files Listing to 1900
Missouri: St. Louis
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituary Index (covers 1880-1930, 1942-1945, 1960-1970, and 1992-2014) (update: years 2012, 2013 and 2014 added)
- St. Louis County: Greenwood Cemetery Burials 1874-1908 (in Hillsdale, Missouri)
- St. Louis City Wills Indexes, 1852-1946 (update: years 1852-1866 and 1932-1946 added)
See: Online St. Louis, Missouri Death Records, Indexes & Obituaries
Nebraska
- Jefferson County Genealogy Indexes (includes a Funeral Register from Fairbury, Nebraska, and other items)
New Hampshire
- Grafton County: Lebanon Public Library Valley News Obituary Index, July 1997 to present
New Jersey
- Morris County: Presbyterian Church in Morristown Historic Graveyard Burials
- Sussex County: Old Newton Burial Ground Transcript
New Mexico
- Catron County: Mogollon Cemetery Archives
New York
- New York State Genealogical Research Death Index 1957-1964; does not include New York City (update: May-Dec 1964 and Jan-May 1965 entries added)
- Erie County: Forest Lawn Group of Cemeteries Search (includes Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo; St. Matthew's Cemetery in West Seneca; Lakeside Cemetery in Hamburg; Williamsville Cemetery; and cremations at Buffalo Cremation)
- Genesee County Obituary Indexes (for assorted years 1898-2008)
- New York City: see the next section
- Suffolk County: Index to Birth, Marriage and Death Announcements in The Long Island Advance, 1879-1926 (from the Patchogue-Medford Library)
- Suffolk County: Mattituck-Laurel Library Genealogy Resources (includes Suffolk Times Obituary Index, Gildersleeve Scrapbook Obituaries Index, and other items)
New York City
- All Boroughs: New York City Municipal Deaths, 1795-1949 from FamilySearch (includes Manhattan 1795-1949, Bronx 1898-1948, Brooklyn 1847-1949, Queens 1898-1949, and Richmond 1898-1949)
- Brooklyn and Queens: Diocese of Brooklyn Catholic Cemeteries (includes burial indexes for two cemeteries in Queens, one in Brooklyn and one in Nassau County)
See: Online New York City Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
Ohio
- Columbiana County: Salem News Obituaries Index 1943-2014, and Grandview Cemetery Association Burial Database (update: more years added to the obituaries index)
- Licking County Infirmary Burial Index
- Summit County Cemetery Records
Oklahoma
- Oklahoma On Demand Court Records (includes indexes for probate records and marriage licenses for many Oklahoma counties)
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Death Records Indexes 1906-1964 (update: year 1964 added)
- Lancaster County: Mounty Bethel Cemetery Burials (Columbia, Pennsylvania)
Rhode Island
- Newport County: Little Compton Cemeteries Index
- Newport County: God's Little Acre Colonial African Cemetery - Burial Markers
- Washington County: Charlestown Index of Births, Deaths and Marriages, 1738-1849
- Washington County: North Kingstown Standard-Times Obituary Index
South Carolina
- South Carolina Death Index 1915-1964 (update: year 1964 added)
Utah
- Utah Death Certificates 1904-1962 (update: year 1962 added; also has unindexed images for 1963)
Vermont
- Addison County Cemetery Indexes
- Franklin County: Town of Fairfax Cemeteries
- Orange County: Town of West Fairlee Cemetery Plot Report (includes burials and plot owners)
- Washington County: Town of Barre Cemeteries (includes cemetery inscriptions for Wilson and Maplewood Cemeteries)
- Windsor County: Bridgewater Cemeteries
- Windsor County: Hartland Cemeteries
- Windsor County: Woodstock Cemetery Index
Virginia
- Virginia Death Records Index, 1912-2014 (at Ancestry/requires payment) includes images of the death certificates from 1912-1987. Ancestry also has Virginia Birth Records, 1864-1999, and Virginia Marriage Records, 1936-2014 (with images for some years).
Washington
- King County: Lake View Cemetery Burials Index (Seattle)
Wyoming
- Natrona County: Highland Cemetery Burial Records Search (in Casper, Wyoming)
This is a list of the most recent additions and updates. There are many more links for death records indexes at: Online Searchable Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
