Alabama
- Alabama: County Marriages, 1809-1950 at FamilySearch (not yet fully indexed)
Arkansas
- Carroll County Marriage Indexes
California
- California: County Marriages, 1850-1952 at FamilySearch
See: Online California Vital Records Indexes
Colorado
- Colorado Marriage Records Index 1859-1939, and Divorce Index 1861-1941 (from the Denver Public Library)
- Colorado Statewide Marriage Index 1853-2006 at FamilySearch (update: more years added)
- Denver Marriage Records Index 1940-1974 (from the Denver Public Library)
- El Paso County Marriage Licenses and Marriage/Civil Union Records Index Search, 1940-current
- Larimer County Marriage Index, 1858-1910
See: Colorado Genealogy Records and Indexes on the Internet
Florida
- Florida Marriages, 1830-1993 at FamilySearch
See: Online Florida Vital Records Indexes
Illinois
- Illinois: County Marriages, 1810-1934 at FamilySearch (coverage varies by county; does not include all counties)
Indiana
- Indiana Marriage Records Index 1811-1959 from FamilySearch; assorted counties (update: more counties added)
- Indiana Marriage Index 1958-2012 from the Indiana State Library (update: more years added)
- Floyd County Marriage License Search (includes PDF copies of the marriage licenses)
- Howard County Marriage Record Books 1844-1945
See: Online Indiana Vital Records Indexes for Birth, Marriage & Death Records
Kansas
- Harvey County Marriage License Index 1872-April 1913
Kentucky
- Morgan County Marriage Index 1823-1950
Maryland
- Maryland Marriage References Index (some of these were extracted from the Hodges Marriage References Index, 1674-1851)
- Maryland Marriage Licenses and Records Index, 1649-1886
Michigan
- Michigan Marriage Records, 1867-1952 (at Ancestry/requires payment) includes digitized images of the marriage certificates or registers
- Genesee County Marriage Index, 1867-1934 and Birth Index, 1878-1907 (works in progress from the Flint Genealogical Society)
- Jackson County Online Marriage Records Search 1800s to Present
Minnesota
- Yellow Medicine County Birth Records 1870-1910 (large Excel file)
See: Minnesota Vital Records Indexes on the Internet
Missouri
- Missouri Marriage Records Indexes - 6 Counties (for Crawford, Franklin, Jefferson, Iron, St. Francois, and Washington Counties; circa early 1800s to early 1900s; coverage varies by county)
See: Online Missouri Vital Records Indexes for Birth, Marriage & Death Records
Nebraska
- Greater Omaha Genealogy Society Marriage Indexes -- has some marriage indexes for Brown County, Cass County, Dodge County, Douglas County (Omaha), Hall County, Rock County, Sarpy County, Thurston County, and Wayne County; also has indexes for Omaha Births and Omaha Obituaries
Nevada
- Carson City Marriage Records Index
New York
- New York State: County Marriages, 1847-1848; 1908-1936 at FamilySearch (coverage varies by county; some counties not included; does not include New York City)
- Ulster County Marriage Record Index Search 1908-1935; and Ulster County Town Clerk Returns of Birth, Deaths and Marriages c.(1847-1850, 1873-1884)
See: New York Vital Records Indexes & Genealogy Records on the Internet
North Carolina
- North Carolina Marriage Records 1741-2011 (at Ancestry/requires payment) includes images of the marriage registers or records; for 87 North Carolina counties (of 100); coverage varies by county
- North Carolina County Records Finding Aids (includes indexes for: Caldwell County Marriage Licenses, 1878-1882; Haywood County Marriage Licences, 1857-1925; Lenoir County Divorces 1880-1914, 1922-1969; and many other items
See: North Carolina Vital Records Indexes on the Internet
North Dakota
- Stutsman County Marriage Index July 1, 1884 to 1925
Oklahoma
- Hughes County Marriage Index 1907-1968
Oregon
- Oregon Marriage Records Search (indexes marriage records for various years for the following counties: Columbia, Coos, Crook, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Lake, Lane, Polk, Tillamook, Umpqua and Washington; coverage varies by county)
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Birth Indexes, 1906-1909 (update: year 1909 added)
- Pennsylvania Birth Records, 1906-1908 (at Ancestry/requires payment) includes digitized copies of the birth certificates
See: Online Pennsylvania Vital Records Indexes for Birth, Marriage & Death Records
South Dakota
- South Dakota Marriages, 1905-2013 (at Ancestry/requires payment) (update: more years added)
Tennessee
- Hamilton County Marriage License Index Search (includes Chattanooga; covers 1857-1927 and 1979-present) update: more years added
Wyoming
- Laramie County Marriage Indexes before 1985
Sunday, April 26, 2015
Online Indexes for Birth and Marriage Records (USA) - Latest Additions and Updates
