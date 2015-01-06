Tuesday, January 06, 2015

Online Indexes for Death Records, Cemeteries and Obituaries (USA) - Latest Additions

The Online Searchable Death Indexes and Records Website has been updated with links to the following items...

Arkansas
 - Arkansas Gravestone Photo Project (update: now has over 1 million entries)

California
 - Orange County Cemetery District - Burials (includes Anaheim Cemetery, El Toro Memorial Park, and Santa Ana Cemetery)
 - San Bernardino County: Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery Burials (Ontario, CA)

Connecticut
 - Fairfield County: Town of New Fairfield Cemetery Records
 - Hartford County: Windsor Veterans Cemetery Burials
 - New London County: East Lyme Cemeteries
 - Tolland County: Tolland County: Town of Mansfield Burial Records and Index of Vital Records 100 Years Old

Georgia
 - Chatham County: City of Savannah Burial Records Search (includes Bonaventure, Greenwich Colonial, Laurel Grove North and Laurel Grove South Cemeteries)

Illinois
 - Carroll County Genealogy Search - Estate Records (includes digitized copies of some estate files)
 - Cook County Cemetery at Dunning Database (Chicago); database of 7800 Cook County potters field (poor and indigent) burials; See: Online Chicago & Cook County, Illinois Death Records & Indexes
 - Madison County Illinois Circuit Clerk, Digitized Probate Documents (includes Probate Books, 1800-1976, and Probate Indexes)

Indiana
 - Decatur County: Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library Obituaries Index

Iowa
 - Scott County Iowa Cemetery Search (index of burials in 39 rural cemeteries; from the Scott County Library System)

Kansas
 - Chase County Death and Obituary Index 1863-2005

Maine
 - Nathan Hale Cemetery Collection, ca. 1780-1980 from FamilySearch
 - Cumberland County: The Cemeteries of Brunswick, Maine

Massachusetts
 - Middlesex County: Mount Auburn Cemetery Burials (Cambridge, MA)
 - Norfolk County: Pondville Cemetery Burials (in Norfolk, Massachusetts)
 - Norfolk County: Sharon Memorial Park Burial Search (Jewish Cemetery in Sharon, Massachusetts)
 - Plymouth County: Town of Plymouth Cemetery Burial Record Search
 - Worcester County Memorial Park Cemetery Burials (Paxton, MA)

Michigan
 - Genesee County: Flint Public Library Obituaries Indexes 2000-2013
 - Oakland County: Milford Times Obituary Index 1929-1949 (from the Milford Public Library)
 - Sanilac County Genealogy Indexes (includes Sanilac Jeffersonian Newspaper Index of Births, Deaths and Marriages 1876-1990 and Croswell Cemetery Data)

Mississippi
 - Jackson County: Cemeteries of West Jackson County, Mississippi

Missouri
 - Adair County: Forest-Llewellyn Cemetery Records (in Kirksville)
 - St. Louis City Wills Index, 1866-1932 (update: more years added)
 - St. Louis Circuit Court Probate Division Historical File Indexes
 - For the above two, see: Online St. Louis, Missouri Death Records, Indexes & Obituaries

New Jersey
 - Union County: Connecticut Farms Cemetery Burials

New York
 - Bronx County: The Hart Island Project (documents over 62,000 people who were buried at Hart Island since 1980); See: Online New York City Death Records Indexes
 - Ulster County Town Clerk Returns of Birth, Deaths and Marriages, c.(1847-1850, 1873-1884); also has other genealogy indexes

North Carolina
 - Catawba County Newspaper Obituaries 1993-2012 (update: more years added)
 - Craven County Cemetery Indexes (includes indexes for WPA burial records and some individual cemeteries)
 - Craven County Death Index 1914-2014 (update: more years added)
 - Craven County: New Bern Obituaries and Death Notices Index 1751-1928 and 1966-Recent  (update: more years added)
 - Johnston County: Smithfield Herald Obituaries 1801-present (update: more years added)
 - Randolph County: Asheboro Courier and Courier-Tribune Newspapers - Obituaries Index 1903-1999 (update: more years added)

Ohio
 - Ohio: County Death Records, 1840-2001 from FamilySearch (Most are pre-1908. Includes digitized images of the death registers from county courthouses. Images may not be available for all counties.)
 - Ohio Death Certificate Index 1913-1944 and 1954-1963 (update: 1954-1963 added)
 - Lawrence County Obituaries Indexes
 - Lawrence County: Health Department Births and Deaths Index 1909-2001 (birth dates after 10/19/1934 not included)
 - Lawrence County Cemetery Indexes
 - Tuscarawas County: City of Dover Cemetery Records Search

Pennsylvania
 - Pennsylvania Death Certificates 1906-1963 (at Ancestry/fee-based); includes scanned copies of the death certificates (update: years 1945-1963 added)
 - Butler County: Dengler Funeral Home Records Index, 1910-1921 and 1941-1945
 - Centre County: Centre Daily Times Obituaries Index 1937-2014 (update: more years added)
 - Crawford County: Conneaut Valley Area Historical Society Cemetery Indexes
 - Sullivan County: Sullivan Review Obituaries Index 1899-2013

Texas
 - Gazetteer of Deceased Texas Physicians, 19th and 20th Centuries (index to obituaries or other biographical resources for over 12,000 Texas physicians)
 - Bexar County: Obituaries Index for San Antonio Newspapers 1957-1960
 - Hopkins County Genealogical Society Indexes (includes births and cemetery burials)

Wisconsin
 - Dane County: Roselawn Memorial Park Burial Search (Monona, Wisconsin)
 - Rock County: Orfordville Lutheran Church Cemetery Records
 - Rusk County: City of Ladysmith Riverside Cemetery Burials

This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links for death records indexes at: Online Death Records Indexes, Obituaries and Cemeteries

Posted by Joe at 8:53 AM Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)