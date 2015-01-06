The Online Searchable Death Indexes and Records Website has been updated with links to the following items...
Arkansas
- Arkansas Gravestone Photo Project (update: now has over 1 million entries)
California
- Orange County Cemetery District - Burials (includes Anaheim Cemetery, El Toro Memorial Park, and Santa Ana Cemetery)
- San Bernardino County: Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery Burials (Ontario, CA)
Connecticut
- Fairfield County: Town of New Fairfield Cemetery Records
- Hartford County: Windsor Veterans Cemetery Burials
- New London County: East Lyme Cemeteries
- Tolland County: Tolland County: Town of Mansfield Burial Records and Index of Vital Records 100 Years Old
Georgia
- Chatham County: City of Savannah Burial Records Search (includes Bonaventure, Greenwich Colonial, Laurel Grove North and Laurel Grove South Cemeteries)
Illinois
- Carroll County Genealogy Search - Estate Records (includes digitized copies of some estate files)
- Cook County Cemetery at Dunning Database (Chicago); database of 7800 Cook County potters field (poor and indigent) burials; See: Online Chicago & Cook County, Illinois Death Records & Indexes
- Madison County Illinois Circuit Clerk, Digitized Probate Documents (includes Probate Books, 1800-1976, and Probate Indexes)
Indiana
- Decatur County: Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library Obituaries Index
Iowa
- Scott County Iowa Cemetery Search (index of burials in 39 rural cemeteries; from the Scott County Library System)
Kansas
- Chase County Death and Obituary Index 1863-2005
Maine
- Nathan Hale Cemetery Collection, ca. 1780-1980 from FamilySearch
- Cumberland County: The Cemeteries of Brunswick, Maine
Massachusetts
- Middlesex County: Mount Auburn Cemetery Burials (Cambridge, MA)
- Norfolk County: Pondville Cemetery Burials (in Norfolk, Massachusetts)
- Norfolk County: Sharon Memorial Park Burial Search (Jewish Cemetery in Sharon, Massachusetts)
- Plymouth County: Town of Plymouth Cemetery Burial Record Search
- Worcester County Memorial Park Cemetery Burials (Paxton, MA)
Michigan
- Genesee County: Flint Public Library Obituaries Indexes 2000-2013
- Oakland County: Milford Times Obituary Index 1929-1949 (from the Milford Public Library)
- Sanilac County Genealogy Indexes (includes Sanilac Jeffersonian Newspaper Index of Births, Deaths and Marriages 1876-1990 and Croswell Cemetery Data)
Mississippi
- Jackson County: Cemeteries of West Jackson County, Mississippi
Missouri
- Adair County: Forest-Llewellyn Cemetery Records (in Kirksville)
- St. Louis City Wills Index, 1866-1932 (update: more years added)
- St. Louis Circuit Court Probate Division Historical File Indexes
- For the above two, see: Online St. Louis, Missouri Death Records, Indexes & Obituaries
New Jersey
- Union County: Connecticut Farms Cemetery Burials
New York
- Bronx County: The Hart Island Project (documents over 62,000 people who were buried at Hart Island since 1980); See: Online New York City Death Records Indexes
- Ulster County Town Clerk Returns of Birth, Deaths and Marriages, c.(1847-1850, 1873-1884); also has other genealogy indexes
North Carolina
- Catawba County Newspaper Obituaries 1993-2012 (update: more years added)
- Craven County Cemetery Indexes (includes indexes for WPA burial records and some individual cemeteries)
- Craven County Death Index 1914-2014 (update: more years added)
- Craven County: New Bern Obituaries and Death Notices Index 1751-1928 and 1966-Recent (update: more years added)
- Johnston County: Smithfield Herald Obituaries 1801-present (update: more years added)
- Randolph County: Asheboro Courier and Courier-Tribune Newspapers - Obituaries Index 1903-1999 (update: more years added)
Ohio
- Ohio: County Death Records, 1840-2001 from FamilySearch (Most are pre-1908. Includes digitized images of the death registers from county courthouses. Images may not be available for all counties.)
- Ohio Death Certificate Index 1913-1944 and 1954-1963 (update: 1954-1963 added)
- Lawrence County Obituaries Indexes
- Lawrence County: Health Department Births and Deaths Index 1909-2001 (birth dates after 10/19/1934 not included)
- Lawrence County Cemetery Indexes
- Tuscarawas County: City of Dover Cemetery Records Search
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Death Certificates 1906-1963 (at Ancestry/fee-based); includes scanned copies of the death certificates (update: years 1945-1963 added)
- Butler County: Dengler Funeral Home Records Index, 1910-1921 and 1941-1945
- Centre County: Centre Daily Times Obituaries Index 1937-2014 (update: more years added)
- Crawford County: Conneaut Valley Area Historical Society Cemetery Indexes
- Sullivan County: Sullivan Review Obituaries Index 1899-2013
Texas
- Gazetteer of Deceased Texas Physicians, 19th and 20th Centuries (index to obituaries or other biographical resources for over 12,000 Texas physicians)
- Bexar County: Obituaries Index for San Antonio Newspapers 1957-1960
- Hopkins County Genealogical Society Indexes (includes births and cemetery burials)
Wisconsin
- Dane County: Roselawn Memorial Park Burial Search (Monona, Wisconsin)
- Rock County: Orfordville Lutheran Church Cemetery Records
- Rusk County: City of Ladysmith Riverside Cemetery Burials
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links for death records indexes at: Online Death Records Indexes, Obituaries and Cemeteries
