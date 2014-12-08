For Genealogy Research
FamilySearch Genealogy Record Search
You'll find all sorts of free genealogy indexes and records here with more being added fairly often.
National Archives Online Public Access Search
Here you can search the online resources of the U.S. National Archives, including the Access to Archival Databases (AAD).
Online Searchable Death Indexes, Records and Obituaries
A list of indexes for death certificates, death records, newspaper obituaries, cemetery burials and probate records.
Online Birth and Marriage Records Indexes
A list of indexes for birth and marriage records.
Online Military Indexes and Records
A list of online military indexes from the Revolutionary War to Vietnam.
Ship Passenger Lists on the Internet
Internet sources for digitized and transcribed passenger records and indexes.
Online Naturalization Records and Indexes
A directory to help find USA naturalization records.
Bureau of Land Management (BLM), General Land Office (GLO) Records
Here you can search for some federal land records from the BLM.
Chronicling America: Historic American Newspapers
A growing collection of searchable digitized newspapers (1836-1922) from the Library of Congress.
Some Free Online Census Records and Indexes
A list of some free census records and indexes on the Internet.
10 Cool Places to Find Your Ancestors Online (USA)
