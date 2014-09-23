The Online Searchable Death Indexes and Records Directory has been updated with links to the following items...
California
- Santa Barbara County: Carpinteria Cemetery Burials
- Ventura County: Bardsdale Cemetery District Records (in Fillmore, California)
- Ventura County: Ivy Lawn Memorial Park Records (cemetery in Ventura, California)
Colorado
- Denver: Riverside Cemetery Burial Register Index, 1876-1963
- Denver Public Library Obituaries Indexes, 1924-2009 for the Denver Post and Rocky Mountain News (update: more years added)
- Douglas County Cemetery Photos (searchable database of headstones in Bear Cañon and Spring Valley Cemeteries)
- Lake County Cemetery Burial Indexes
District of Columbia
- The Oak Hill Cemetery Burials
Florida
- Hillsborough County: City of Tampa Cemetery Database (for Jackson Heights, Marti/Colon, Oaklawn, and Woodlawn Cemeteries)
- Hillsborough County: Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library History and Genealogy Records (includes Lord and Fernandez Funeral Home Records, and J L Reed Funeral Home Records)
Georgia
- Chatham County: Savannah, Georgia Vital Records Indexes and Cemetery Burials (at Ancestry/fee-based)
Idaho
- Idaho Death Records, 1890-1930 (at Ancestry/fee-based) includes scanned copies of the death certificates; most are for 1911-1930
- Ada County: Idaho Statesman Obituary Index 1959-Present from the Boise Public Library (update: more years added)
- Ada County: Dry Creek Cemetery Burials (Boise, Idaho)
Illinois
- Boone County: Ida Public Library Genealogy Indexes (includes Belvidere newspaper obituary index, Boone County death certificate indexes 1877-1955, and other items)
- Cook County Death Index 1878-1939, and Chicago Death Index 1959-1995 at FamilySearch (update: more years added). See: Online Chicago & Cook County, Illinois Death Records & Indexes
Iowa
- Iowa Gravestone Photo Project (update: now has over 1 million entries)
- Davis County Death Records Indexes, 1880-1900 (also has indexes for marriages and other items)
- Fayette County: Grandview Cemetery Records (from the Fayette Community Library)
- Linn County: Oak Hill Cemetery Burial Database (in Cedar Rapids)
- Polk County: Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery Burials (in Des Moines, Iowa)
- Polk County: Des Moines Municipal Cemeteries Interment Search
- Polk County: Des Moines Funeral Home Indexes and St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Cemetery Burials (from the Iowa Genealogical Society)
- Scott County: Pine Hill Cemetery Burials (in Davenport)
Kansas
- Johnson County: Olathe Memorial Cemetery Burials
- Osage County: Osage City Library Obituaries Index
- Riley County: Grave and Lot Locator for Sunrise and Sunset Cemeteries (in Manhattan, Kansas)
- Shawnee County: Historic Topeka Cemetery Burials Search
Kentucky
- Harrison County Funeral Home Indexes
Louisiana
- Louisiana Death Records Index 1911-1963 (update: year 1963 added)
- Calcasieu Parish Public Library Obituaries Indexes 2000-2012
Michigan
- Ottawa County: Holland Sentinel Vital Records and Obituaries Indexes (Vital records indexes include death notices, obituaries, birth announcements and other items.)
- Ottawa County: Grand Haven Genealogy Indexes (includes indexes for Grand Haven Tribune obituaries, Grand Haven cemeteries, Ottawa county death records and more; from the Loutit District Library)
Minnesota
- Otter Tail County Historical Society Cemeteries and Obituaries
Mississippi
- Mississippi Death Index, November 1912-1943 (not complete for 1912-1921)
Missouri
- Buchanan County: St. Joseph Public Library Obituary Database (covers 1953-2011, but some years have not yet been added)
- Jackson County: Elmwood Cemetery Family History and Burial Information (in Kansas City, Missouri)
- Marion County Library Master Cemetery Index
Montana
- Cascade County: Great Falls Genealogy Society Indexes (includes cemetery burials, coroner's records and more)
- Gallatin County: Sunset Hills Cemetery Interactive Map Burials Search (in Bozeman, Montana)
- Yellowstone County Gravesite Locator (includes the following cemeteries: Boothill, Castle Butte, Custer, Mountview, Riverside, Scandia and Yellowstone County Veterans Cemetery)
New Jersey
- New Jersey Death Records Index, June 1878-June 1892 (update: 2 more years added)
New Mexico
- Hidalgo County Cemeteries
- San Juan County: Aztec Cemetery Burials (in Aztec, New Mexico)
- Santa Fe County: Fairview Cemetery Burials (in Santa Fe, New Mexico)
New York
- Livingston County Historian Genealogy Records Index (includes burials up to 1885 and other items)
North Dakota
- Burleigh County: St. Mary's Cemetery Burials (Catholic Diocese of Bismarck; two-thirds of the burials are Catholics)
- Morton County: Mandan Union Cemetery Burials
Ohio
- Diocese of Cleveland Catholic Cemeteries Burial Search (requires free registration; currently includes 4 cemeteries with more being worked on). See: Online Cleveland & Cuyahoga County, Ohio Death Records & Indexes
Oregon
- Marion County: Willamette Valley Death Records, 1838-2006 (at Ancestry/fee-based; a collection of various death records, including scanned copies of obituaries, cemetery burials and death certificates)
- Marion County: Lee Mission Cemetery Burial Search (Salem, Oregon)
Pennsylvania
- Allegheny County: Diocese of Pittsburgh Catholic Cemeteries Search
- Allegheny Cemetery - Burials Search (in Pittsburgh)
- Allegheny County: Henderson Cemetery Burials (in Acmetonia, Pennsylvania near Harmarville)
- Columbia County Genealogy Indexes (includes indexes for death certificates, obituaries, death notices and other items; from the Columbia County Historical and Genealogical Society)
- Indiana County Historical and Genealogical Society Funeral Cards Index
- Lehigh County: Morning Call Online Obituary Index 1895-1983 (update: now complete) from the Allentown Public Library
Rhode Island
- Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence Cemetery Burials (update: 4 cemeteries added)
South Carolina
- Greenville County: Springwood and Richland Cemetery Viewer (City of Greenville); requires Flash; includes burials search
- Lexington County Public Library Obituary and Death Notice Index
Tennessee
- Davidson County: Calvary Catholic Cemetery Burials (Diocese of Nashville)
- Davidson County: Metropolitan Nashville/Davidson County Archives Genealogy Indexes; includes Wills Index 1783-1924, Nashville Globe Obituaries Index 1907-1918 (African American Newspaper), Birth and Marriage Indexes, and other items
Virginia
- Fauquier County: Fauquier Democrat/Times-Democrat Index (indexes births, marriages, deaths and other items; covers 1905-1983 with some years missing)
- Fredericksburg Historic Court Records (includes wills search 1782-1957)
- Loudoun County: Indexes for Births, Marriages, Deaths, Wills and other items (death index covers 1912-1917; wills index covers 1757-1946)
- Richmond City: Hollywood Cemetery Burials (also includes a database for Confederate soldiers buried in the cemetery)
Wyoming
- Wyoming Death Certificates Index (currently only includes last names A-E; work in progress)
- Big Horn Basin Cemeteries (includes cemetery burial listings in Big Horn County, Hot Springs County and Washakie County)
- Albany County: Greenhill Cemetery Burials (Laramie, Wyoming)
- Campbell County Cemeteries
- Johnson County Cemeteries and Obituaries (includes Willow Grove Cemetery burials and an index of obituaries published in the Buffalo Bulletin)
- Park County: Riverside Cemetery District Burials (in Cody, Wyoming)
- Platte County: Wheatland Cemetery Burials (includes gravestone photographs and PDFs of obituaries)
- Sublette County: Index to the Pinedale Roundup Newspaper of Sublette County, Wyoming 1904-1999
- Sublette County: Big Piney and LaBarge Area Cemeteries
- Sweetwater County: Rock Springs Cemetery Burials
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links for death records indexes at: Online Searchable Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Online Death Records Indexes, Obituaries and Cemeteries - Latest Additions and Updates
