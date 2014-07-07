Links to the items listed below were recently updated or added to: Online Pennsylvania Death Records Indexes, Obituaries and Cemeteries
Pennsylvania Death Indexes - Updates and Additions
- Pennsylvania Death Certificates 1906-1963 at Ancestry (fee-based) (Update: years 1925-1963 added)
- Allegheny Valley Daily News Obituary Indexes 1900-1953
- Allegheny County: The Homewood Cemetery - Burials Index (in Pittsburgh)
- Allegheny County: Smithfield East End Cemetery Burials (in Pittsburgh)
- Cambria County: Obituary and Death Notice Indexes for the Cambria Tribune, Johnstown Tribune and Tribune-Democrat (Johnstown, PA); and the Journal (Nanty Glo, PA)
- Centre County: Centre Daily Times Obituaries Index -- index covers 1937-2011; some scanned obituary images are available from April 1961-August 1985 (update: some scanned obituary images are now available online)
- Dauphin County Cemetery Database
- Delaware County: Cumberland Cemetery Burials (Media, Pennsylvania)
- Lancaster County: Lititz Public Library Obituary Index
- Montgomery County: Montefiore Cemetery Burials (Jewish Cemetery in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania)
- Northumberland County: Tifereth Israel Cemetery Burials (Jewish Cemetery in Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania)
- Warren County: Court House Vital Records -- Deaths 1893-1905 (not yet complete)
This article was updated on 29 October 2014
Monday, July 07, 2014
Pennsylvania Cemetery, Obituary and Death Records Indexes - Latest Additions
3 comments:
Here is a link to search burial records at Montefiore Cemetery in Jenkintown (Montgomery Co), PA http://montefiore.us/search.asp
Thanks for the suggestion, Sheryl. I have added the link to the Pennsylvania page.
The Pennsylvania Death Certificate collection on Ancestry has been updated to include deaths through 1963.
