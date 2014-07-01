The Online U.S. Military Records and Indexes website has been updated with links to the following items...
War of 1812
- War of 1812 Index to Pension Application Files, 1812-1910 from FamilySearch
- War of 1812 Pension Application Files at Fold3 (not yet complete; ongoing project)
- Michigan: War of 1812 Pensioners Index, 1883
Spanish American War
- Wisconsin Genealogy Spanish American War Database
Civil War
- United States Veterans Administration Pension Payment Cards, 1907-1933 at FamilySearch
- Kentucky: Battle of Perryville Casualty Database
- North Carolina Confederate Soldiers Burial Database (ongoing project)
- South Carolina: Confederate Rolls of South Carolina
- Texas: United Confederate Veterans Robert E. Lee Camp No. 158 in Fort Worth (from the Fort Worth Library Digital Archives)
- Washington: Civil War Veterans Buried In Washington State
- Wisconsin Genealogy Civil War Database
World War I
- Alaska WWI Military Service Records: Personnel Information and Death Statistics
- Arkansas World War I Discharge Records Index
- California: San Francisco World War I Enemy Alien Registration Affidavits, 1918, from FamilySearch
- New York Soldiers of the Great War: Fallen New York Soldiers of World War One
- Texas: A Short History and Photographic Record of the 359th Infantry Texas Brigade (scanned searchable book); primarily from 39 Northeast Texas counties, but some other counties are included
World War II
- United States Marine Corps Casualty Card Databases (for World War II, the Interwar Period 1946-1950, and WWII War Dogs)
- Arkansas First Registration Draft Cards, 1940-1945 from FamilySearch (index is not yet complete)
- Louisiana First Registration Draft Cards, 1940-1945 from FamilySearch (not yet complete)
- Michigan: World War II Honor List of Missing and Dead
Vietnam War
- Indiana Vietnam War Deaths
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more military indexes listed at: Online Military Indexes and Records
