Online Military Records and Indexes Website (USA) - Latest Updates

The Online U.S. Military Records and Indexes website has been updated with links to the following items...

War of 1812
 - War of 1812 Index to Pension Application Files, 1812-1910 from FamilySearch
 - War of 1812 Pension Application Files at Fold3 (not yet complete; ongoing project)
 - Michigan: War of 1812 Pensioners Index, 1883

Spanish American War
 - Wisconsin Genealogy Spanish American War Database

Civil War
 - United States Veterans Administration Pension Payment Cards, 1907-1933 at FamilySearch
 - Kentucky: Battle of Perryville Casualty Database
 - North Carolina Confederate Soldiers Burial Database (ongoing project)
 - South Carolina: Confederate Rolls of South Carolina
 - Texas: United Confederate Veterans Robert E. Lee Camp No. 158 in Fort Worth (from the Fort Worth Library Digital Archives)
 - Washington: Civil War Veterans Buried In Washington State
 - Wisconsin Genealogy Civil War Database

World War I
 - Alaska WWI Military Service Records: Personnel Information and Death Statistics
 - Arkansas World War I Discharge Records Index
 - California: San Francisco World War I Enemy Alien Registration Affidavits, 1918, from FamilySearch
 - New York Soldiers of the Great War: Fallen New York Soldiers of World War One
 - Texas: A Short History and Photographic Record of the 359th Infantry Texas Brigade (scanned searchable book); primarily from 39 Northeast Texas counties, but some other counties are included

World War II
 - United States Marine Corps Casualty Card Databases (for World War II, the Interwar Period 1946-1950, and WWII War Dogs)
 - Arkansas First Registration Draft Cards, 1940-1945 from FamilySearch (index is not yet complete)
 - Louisiana First Registration Draft Cards, 1940-1945 from FamilySearch (not yet complete)
 - Michigan: World War II Honor List of Missing and Dead

Vietnam War
 - Indiana Vietnam War Deaths

This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more military indexes listed at: Online Military Indexes and Records

