The Online Death Records and Indexes Website has been updated with links to the following items...
California
- Contra Costa County Obituary Index 1855-1920, and Probate Indexes
- Orange County Catholic Cemeteries- Burial Search
- Stanislaus County: Genealogical Society of Stanislaus County Indexes (includes burial permits, probate abstracts and other items)
Colorado
- Elbert County: Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery Burials (Diocese of Colorado Springs)
- Montrose Genealogy Center Cemetery Transcriptions (also has some listings for Delta and San Miguel Counties)
- Montrose County: Cedar Creek Cemetery Burials (Montrose, CO)
Connecticut
- Middlesex County: Pine Grove Cemetery Burials (Middletown, Connecticut)
Florida
- Palm Beach: Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery Burial Records Search
Georgia
- Georgia Death Certificates 1928-1939 at FamilySearch (update: years 1931-1939 added)
- DeKalb County: Sylvester Cemetery Database, 1811-2002
- Fulton County: Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta Cemeteries (PDF files with burial listings for individual cemeteries)
Illinois
- DuPage County: Bloomingdale Public Library Obituary Index (includes PDFs for many of the obituaries)
- Jackson County: St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery Burials
- Lake County: Highland Park Obituary Index 1874-2009 (update: more years added)
- Cook County Death Index 1878-1922 and Chicago Death Index 1959-1994 at FamilySearch (update: years 1959-1994 for Chicago added) See: Online Chicago & Cook County, Illinois Death Records & Indexes
Indiana
- Warrick County Genealogy Indexes (includes WPA death records index 1882-1920, cemetery burials and more)
Iowa
- Iowa: County Death Records, 1880-1992 at FamilySearch
Kansas
- Cowley County: Arkansas City Public Library Obituary Index, 1993-2011, and Riverview Cemetery Burials
Kentucky
- Clark County: Winchester Cemetery Burial Records (Winchester, KY)
Massachusetts
- Bristol County: Swansea Cemeteries
- Essex County: Gloucester Cemetery Inventory
- Middlesex County: City of Waltham Cemetery Records Search (for Mount Feake and Grove Hill Cemeteries)
- Suffolk County: Boston Public Library Obituary Database 1932-1941 and 1953-2010; for the Boston Evening Transcript, Boston Globe, and the Boston Herald/Herald American (update: more years added)
- Worcester County: Town of Charlton Cemeteries
Michigan
- Alpena County Obituary and Cemetery Indexes (also has Alpena Catholic Church records indexes and other items)
- Emmet County: Greenwood Cemetery Burials (Petoskey, Michigan)
- Mason County: Lakeview Cemetery Burials (Ludington, Michigan)
- Oakland County: Rochester-Avon Historical Society Obituaries Index
- Oakland County: Royal Oak Public Library Obituary and Cemetery Indexes (has Daily Tribune Obituaries 2010-present, and Royal Oak Cemetery burials)
Minnesota
- Hennepin County: Saint Vincent de Paul Cemetery Burials (Catholic cemetery in Osseo, Minnesota)
Missouri
- Catholic Cemetery Burials in Iron, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties
Nebraska
- Knox County Cemeteries
New York
- Jefferson County Estate Claims Index
- Monroe County: Burials in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery (Clarkson, NY)
- New York City: Brooklyn Daily Eagle Newspaper 1841-1955 (update: several more years added)
- Saratoga County Cemeteries
- Schenectady County: Park View Cemetery Burials (Schenectady, New York)
- Schenectady County: Vale Cemetery Burials (Schenectady, New York)
- Westchester County: Field Library Obituary Index (index of death notices from Peekskill, New York newspapers from the mid-1800s to the present)
North Carolina
- Wake County: Raleigh News and Observer Newspaper Index 1926-1992 (includes death notices)
Ohio
- Montgomery County: Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery Burials (Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio)
- Tuscarawas County Genealogical Society Obituary Indexes (for the Dover Daily Reporter 1954-1967 and the Dover Times-Reporter 2003-2011)
Oklahoma
- McClain County: Hillside Cemetery Burials (Purcell, Oklahoma)
- Pottawatomie County: Fairview Cemetery Burials (Shawnee, Oklahoma)
- Sequoyah County: Sallisaw Memorial Cemetery Burials (Sallisaw, Oklahoma)
- Woods County: Alva Cemetery Burials (Alva, Oklahoma)
Oregon
- Multnomah County (and Lane County): Portland Catholic Cemeteries Burial Search (includes Mount Calvary and Gethsemani Catholic Cemeteries in Portland, and Mount Calvary Cemetery in Eugene)
Pennsylvania
- See: Recently Added Online Pennsylvania Death Records Indexes, Obituaries and Cemeteries
Rhode Island
- Rhode Island Historical Cemetery Commission Grave Search
Tennessee
- TNGenWeb Cemetery Database (has burial listings for several counties)
- Montgomery County Death Sources Database and Leaf-Chronicle Obituary Index
- Tipton County: Covington Leader Obituaries Index 1917-1953
Texas
- Harris County: Kingwood Observer Obituary File Index 1993-Feb 2013 (update: more years added)
Virginia
- Bristol Church and Family Cemeteries Index (includes entries from some nearby counties in Virginia and Tennessee)
Wisconsin
- Oneida County: Rhinelander Area Newspaper Obituary Index 1882-2006
- Rock County: Eastlawn Cemetery Burials (Beloit, Wisconsin)
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links for death records indexes at: Online Searchable Death Records Indexes, Obituaries and Cemeteries
Monday, July 14, 2014
Online Indexes for Death Records, Cemeteries and Obituaries - Latest Additions
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment