Ancestry has been working with the Pennsylvania State Archives to digitize Pennsylvania death certificates and put them online. Scanned death certificates covering 1906-1963 are available now (fee required). See:
Online Pennsylvania Death Certificates, Indexes and Records
Ancestry is has now completed the database to 1963...
1925-1944 -- now available (added June 24, 2014)
1945-1963 -- now available (added October 24, 2014)
If you are a resident of Pennsylvania you may be able to access these Pennsylvania death certificates for free. See: Ancestry.com Pennsylvania for more information.
This article was updated on October 24, 2014.
Thursday, April 17, 2014
Pennsylvania Death Certificates 1906-1963 Now Online
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment