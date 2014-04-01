The Online Death Indexes and Records website has been updated with links to the following items...
Arizona
- Arizona Death Records Index 1844-1963 & Birth Index 1855-1938 (update: year 1963 added to the death index; year 1938 added to the birth index)
Arkansas
- Saline County Library Obituaries Index
California
- Alameda County: Berkeley Daily Gazette Obituary Index (for assorted years 1894-1979)
- Alameda County: Tri-Valley Newspapers Index of Obituaries 1874-2004 (Livermore area)
- Amador County Cemeteries
Connecticut
- See: Recently Added Connecticut Cemetery, Obituary and Death Records Indexes
Delaware
- Delaware Genealogy Collections Gateway: Death and Probate Records Indexes (includes indexes for death registers, coroner records, probate records and more)
- New Castle County Wills Search
Georgia
- Hall County: Alta Vista Cemetery Burials (Gainesville, Georgia)
Illinois
- Kane County Genealogy Indexes (for Birth Certificates 75 years or older; Marriage Licenses 50 years or older; and Death Certificates 20 years or older; requires free registration; copies of the records can be ordered online for a fee.)
- Lake County Genealogical Records Index (indexes birth, marriage and death records prior to January 1, 1916)
- Note: there are now 4 Illinois Counties with vital records databases (like the one for Kane County mentioned above). These are for Cook County (including Chicago), DeKalb County, Kane County and Kankakee County. See: Online Illinois Death Records and Indexes
Kansas
- Phillips County: Fairview Cemetery Records (Phillipsburg, Kansas)
- Shawnee County: Mount Auburn Cemetery Burials (Topeka, Kansas)
Kentucky
- Boyle County Genealogy and Vital Records Indexes (includes indexes for deaths, obituaries, cemeteries, marriages and more; also has some genealogy indexes for Casey County)
Massachusetts
- Hampden County: Springfield Vital Records, 1638-1887 from FamilySearch
- Worcester County: Worcester City Death Certificates Search 1978-present
Michigan
- Kent County: Burials in 8 Grand Rapids City Cemeteries
- Ottawa County: Pilgrim Home Cemetery and Graafschap Cemetery Burials (Holland, Michigan; the city of Holland is in Ottawa and Allegan Counties)
Minnesota
- Wilkin County Historical Society Obituaries Index
Mississippi
- Alcorn County Cemeteries
- Prentiss County Obituaries and Cemeteries
- Tishomingo County: Cutshall Funeral Home Records (Iuka, Mississippi); for assorted years 1929-1990
Missouri
- Missouri Death Certificates Index and Images 1910-1963 (update: year 1963 added)
Nebraska
- Douglas County: Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Omaha Genealogy Lookup
New Jersey
- New Jersey Death Records Index, June 1878-June 1890 (update: more years added)
New York
- New York State Genealogical Research Death Index 1957-1963; does not include New York City (update: year 1963 added)
- Monroe County: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Burials (in Rochester, New York) and Ascension Garden Burials (in Henrietta, New York)
North Carolina
- North Carolina WPA Cemetery Survey Records - Tombstone Transcription Project
Ohio
- Ohio Obituaries Index 1810s-recent from the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Center (update: several more counties added)
- Ashtabula County Genealogical Society Gravestone Photos Project
- Preble County: Mound Hill Cemetery Burials (Eaton, Ohio)
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Death Records Indexes 1906-1963 (update: year 1963 added)
- Bucks County Genealogical Society Database (includes births, baptisms, marriages, deaths and burials)
- Montgomery County and Bucks County: Mennonite Heritage Center Cemetery Database (has nearly 86,000 burial records from 125 cemeteries)
South Carolina
- South Carolina Death Index 1915-1963 (update: year 1963 added)
South Dakota
- Minnehaha County: Dell Rapids Cemeteries
Texas
- Bexar County: San Antonio Death Records 1873-1926 and Birth Records 1896-1936 (includes scanned copies of the birth and death registers)
Wisconsin
- Chippewa County: St. Joseph Cemetery Burials (Boyd, Wisconsin)
- Richland County Cemeteries (also has Richland Observer Obituary Index 1970 to recent)
- Richland County: Richland Center Cemetery and Bowen Cemetery Burials (Richland Center, Wisconsin)
- Sheboygan County: Greenlawn Memorial Park Burials (Kohler, Wisconsin)
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are links for many more death records indexes at: Online Searchable Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
Tuesday, April 01, 2014
Online Death Records, Indexes, Obituaries and Cemeteries - Latest Additions and Updates
