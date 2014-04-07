Links to the items listed below were recently added to: Online Connecticut Death Records Indexes, Obituaries and Cemeteries
Connecticut Death Indexes - Newest Additions
- Fairfield County: Fairfield Citizen News Obituaries Index 1982-2006 (from the Fairfield Public Library; some years missing)
- Fairfield County: Greenwich Publications Index (includes obituaries from February 1983 to present)
- Fairfield County: Stamford Obituary Index (includes the Stamford Advocate 1843-present and other area newspapers for earlier years)
- Fairfield County: Westport Library Obituaries Index
- Fairfield County: Pine Island Cemetery and Mill Hill Burying Ground Burials (Norwalk, Connecticut)
- Hartford County: Wethersfield Ancient Burying Ground and Village Cemetery (map and index of burials)
- Hartford County: Vital Records of Simsbury, Connecticut (includes indexes for burials in 3 cemeteries, death notices, probate notices and other items)
- Litchfield County: New Hartford Burial Records
- Litchfield County: Kent Headstone Inscriptions
- New Haven County: Beacon Falls Death Records Index and Cemetery Index
