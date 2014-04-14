Monday, April 14, 2014

Catholic Cemeteries with Online Burial Databases in the US

Among the many items listed at the Online Death Indexes website you can find links for Catholic Cemeteries with burial searches in the following places...

California: Fresno Diocese Cemeteries, Orange County Catholic Cemeteries, and Holy Cross Cemetery in San Mateo County
Colorado: Diocese of Colorado Springs - Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery Burials (listed under Elbert County)
Delaware: Diocese of Wilmington (encompasses all of Delaware and 9 counties of the Eastern Shore of Maryland (listed under New Castle County, Delaware)
Florida: Palm Beach
Georgia: Archdiocese of Atlanta Cemeteries (Fulton County)
Illinois: Jackson County: St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery Burials
Indina Allen County: Fort Wayne Catholic Cemetery
Maine: Portland (Cumberland County)
Maryland: St. Joseph's and St. Mary's Catholic Cemeteries (in Baltimore)
Michigan: Mt. Elliott Cemetery Association (Detroit area)
Minnesota: St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery Association (Red Lake County) and Saint Vincent de Paul Cemetery Burials (Hennepin County)
Missouri: Archdiocese of St. Louis; and Catholic Cemetery Burials in Iron, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties
Nebraska: Omaha (Douglas County)
New Jersey: Newark (Essex County)
New York:
  • Brooklyn And Queens: Diocese of Brooklyn Catholic Cemeteries (includes burial indexes for cemeteries in Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County)
  • Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rochester, Ascension Garden in Henrietta, and St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Clarkson (listed under Monroe County)
North Dakota: Catholic Diocese of Bismarck: St. Mary's Cemetery Burials (listed under Burleigh County)
Ohio: Cincinnati (Hamilton County), Cleveland Diocese (Cuyahoga County) and Dayton (Montgomery County)
Oklahoma Resurrection Memorial Cemetery in Oklahoma City
Oregon: Eugene and Portland (listed under Multnomah County)
Pennsylvania: Diocese of Pittsburgh Catholic Cemeteries (listed under Allegheny County)
Rhode Island: Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence
Tennessee: Calvary Cemetery Burials - in Nashville (listed under Davidson County)
Texas: Catholic Cemeteries of the Victoria Diocese (several counties in South Texas; listed under Victoria County)
Washington: Archdiocese of Seattle (King County)
Wisconsin: Archdiocese of Milwaukee
Wyoming: Mount Olivet Cemetery in Cheyenne (Laramie County)

You can find links to the above databases at the Online Death Indexes website:

Online Searchable Death Records Indexes and Cemetery Burials

Click on the appropriate state, then scroll down to the city or county as listed above.

Even if a Catholic Cemetery doesn't have an online burials search you may still be able to contact the cemetery for information (sometimes a fee may be required). Try using Google to see if there is a website for the Catholic cemetery, diocese or archdiocese you need.

This article was updated on 20 January 2016

The Mt. Elliott Cemetery Association in Detroit, Michigan, has an online searchable database for six large Catholic cemeteries in the Detroit area.
http://www.mtelliott.com/genealogy/

Joseph

Thanks, Joseph. I have added the Mt. Elliott Cemetery Association to the listings.

