The Online Death Indexes and Records website has been updated with links to the following items...
California
- Los Angeles County: Pasadena News Index (includes obituaries; most entries are from June 1996 to recent, but there is some earlier coverage)
- San Bernardino County: Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery Burials (City of Redlands)
- Ventura County: St. Mary's Cemetery Records (Ventura)
Connecticut
- Fairfield County: Wilton Cemeteries
- New London Vital Records and Cemetery Indexes
Georgia
- Muscogee County: Columbus Consolidated Government Public Services Department Cemetery Records (for Linwood, Riverdale, Porterdale and East Porterdale Cemeteries)
- Muscogee County: Historic Linwood Cemetery Burials (Columbus, Georgia)
Illinois
- DuPage County: Bronswood Cemetery Burial Index (Oak Brook, Illinois)
- Lee County: Dixon Telegraph Newspaper Index 1851-1947 (not complete)
Indiana
- Allen County Indiana Cemetery Project
- Allen County Genealogical Society of Indiana: Genealogy Records (includes indexes for cemeteries, funerals, probate records, vital records and more)
- Clark County: Walnut Ridge Cemetery Burials (Jeffersonville, Indiana)
- Jefferson County Public Library History Rescue Project - Genealogy Databases (includes indexes for deaths, Madison Courier Obituaries, cemeteries and more)
- Howard County Cemeteries, and Kokomo Tribune Obituary Index, 1894 and 1915-2013 (update: more years added to the obituary index)
- Miami County: Peru Obituaries Index (for assorted years beginning with 1975)
- Tipton County Genealogy Indexes (includes indexes for cemeteries, obituaries, marriages and Civil War soldier burials)
Iowa
- Johnson County: Oakland Cemetery Burials (in Iowa City)
- Madison County Genealogy Indexes (includes a death index 1880-1919, obituaries, over 28,000 cemetery burials, indexes for probate records, and more)
- Mitchell County Genealogy Indexes (includes burial notices, cemetery burials and other items)
Kansas
- Allen County: Mount Hope Cemetery Burials (Humboldt, Kansas)
- Grant County Cemetery District Burials
- Harvey County Genealogical Database (includes portraits, headstone photos, obituaries, news articles and biographical information submitted by Harvey County Genealogical Society members)
- Harvey County: City of Newton Cemetery Burials (for Greenwood and Restlawn Cemeteries)
- Lincoln County Obituary Index 1873-2012 (update: more years added)
- McPherson County Genealogy Indexes (includes indexes for births, marriages, deaths, obituaries and other items)
Kentucky
- Lincoln County Cemeteries
- McCracken County: Oak Grove Cemetery Burials (Paducah, KY)
Massachusetts
- Essex County: Town of North Andover Old Burial Ground Database
- Middlesex County: Lincoln Public Library Obituary Database
- Plymouth County: Cemetery Records from the Town of Carver
Michigan
- Calhoun County: Willard Library Newspaper Index, 1967-to March 2012 (includes obituaries)
- Chippewa County Cemetery Transcriptions
- Kalamazoo County: Riverside Cemetery Burials (in Kalamazoo, Michigan)
- Oakland County Historical Resources (includes some death notices, obituaries and cemetery burials)
Missouri
- Missouri Coroner's Inquest Database (historical) (update: more counties added)
- Adair County Cemeteries
- Audrain County Cemeteries
- Boone County Probate Indexes 1819-1981
- Ozark County Cemeteries
- St. Louis City Wills Index, 1877-1925 (update: more years added); See: Online St. Louis, Missouri Death Records, Indexes & Obituaries
Montana
- Gallatin County Genealogical Society Databases
- Missoula County Public Library Vital Records Index (from early newspapers); also has a newspaper index (1970s to recent)
New Hampshire
- New Hampshire Death Certificates, 1938-1959 from FamilySearch (images only, not indexed)
New Jersey
- New Jersey Death Records Index, June 1878-June 1890 (update: more years added)
New York
- Albany County: State Street Burial Grounds Index, Albany, New York
- Queens: Fresh Pond Crematory and Columbarium Interment Index (Middle Village, Queens, Long Island, New York); See: Online New York City Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
- Saratoga Springs Public Library - Index to the Saratogian, 1999-recent (indexes births, deaths, marriages and other items in the Saratogian newspaper)
- Suffolk County: Brookhaven Cemetery Burials (also has an index for Brentwood Cemetery)
- Yates County: Penn Yan Democrat Births, Marriages and Deaths Index 1899-1939
- Northern New York Genealogy (includes a cemetery burials database for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego Counties with 119,000 entries)
North Carolina
- Randolph County: Asheboro Courier and Courier-Tribune Newspapers - Obituaries Index 1903-1995 (update: more years added)
Ohio
- Mahoning County: Tod Homestead Cemetery Burials (City of Youngstown)
Pennsylvania
- Allegheny County: Mt. Vernon Cemetery Burials (McKeesport, Pennsylvania)
- Elk County Cemeteries
Rhode Island
- Providence County: Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence Cemetery Burials for St. Ann Cemetery (Cranston), Gate of Heaven Cemetery (East Providence), St. Francis Cemetery (Pawtucket) and Mt. St. Mary Cemetery (East Providence)
South Carolina
- South Carolina Death Index 1915-1962 (update: year 1962 added)
- South Carolina State Hospital Cemetery Records
- Greenville News Obituary Index 1910-current (update: more years added)
- York County Library News and Obituary Index
Virginia
- New River Notes: Genealogy Resources for the Upper New River Valley of North Carolina and Virginia (for counties in Southwestern Virginia and Northwestern North Carolina; includes cemetery burials and other items)
Washington
- Cowlitz County: Longview Library Obituaries Index 1871-recent
- Stevens County: Northeast Washington Genealogical Society Cemetery Indexes (includes three cemeteries in Colville, Washington)
Wisconsin
- Wisconsin Death Records Index, 1867-1907 from FamilySearch
- Waupaca County: Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery Database
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are links for many more death records indexes at: Online Searchable Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
Tuesday, January 07, 2014
Online Death Records, Indexes and Obituaries - Latest Additions and Updates
