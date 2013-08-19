Links to the items listed below were recently updated or added to: Online Missouri Death Records Indexes, Obituaries and Cemeteries ...
Missouri Death Indexes - Newest Additions
- Missouri Death Certificates Index and Images 1910-1962 (update: year 1962 added)
- Franklin County Probate Index (c. 1818-1860s)
- Marion County: Grand View Burial Park Cemetery Index (in Hannibal, MO)
- Moniteau County Cemetery Burials and Death Indexes
- Newton County: Neosho Library Obituary Database
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituary Index (covers 1880-1930, 1942-1945, 1960-1970, and 1992-2011) update: year 1970 added; See: Online St. Louis, Missouri Death Records, Indexes and Obituaries
