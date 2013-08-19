The Online Death Indexes and Records website has been updated with links to the following items...
Arizona
- Arizona Death Records 1844-1962 & Birth Records 1855-1937 (update: year 1962 added to death records and year 1937 added to births)
California
- Los Angeles County: Downey Cemetery District Records (from the City of Downey, California); See: Online Los Angeles, California Death Records and Indexes
- San Mateo County: Union Cemetery Burials (in Redwood City, California)
- Santa Clara County: Los Gatos Death Certificates 1868-1930 (update: more years added)
Colorado
- Foothills Genealogical Society: Genealogy Indexes (assorted indexes for Clear Creek County, Gilpin County, Jefferson County and Park County, including cemetery listings for the first 3 of those counties)
Connecticut
- New Haven County: Waterbury Cemeteries
Delaware
- Delaware Death Records and Index 1855-1961 at FamilySearch (update: more years added)
Florida
- St. Johns County Deaths 1800-2011 (also has other genealogy indexes; from the St. Augustine Genealogical Society)
Georgia
- Cobb County: Marietta City Cemeteries (includes burial listings for Marietta City Cemetery and the Marietta Confederate Cemetery)
- Lumpkin County: Chestatee Regional Library System Genealogy Indexes (includes some obituary indexes for Dawson County and Lumpkin County)
Illinois
- Cook County: Maywood Herald Obituary Card Index, 1885-2002 from FamilySearch
See: Online Chicago and Cook County Death Records and Indexes
- Rock Island County Historical Society Obituaries Index
- Rock Island County Genealogical Society Indexes (includes recent obituaries and funeral memorial cards)
- Tazewell County: Pekin Times Obituary Search
- Southern Illinois Obituaries (Alexander, Pulaski and Union Counties; includes obituaries and death notices from: Cairo, Illinois Newspapers 1848-1905; Pulaski County Newspapers 1905-1925; and the Jonesboro Gazette 1858-1939)
Indiana
- Henry County: Banner Newspaper Obituary Index 1908-2000 (Knightstown, Indiana)
- Lake County: Hammond Times Obituaries Index 1939-1991 and 1998-2012 (update: more years added)
- Rush County Genealogical Society Obituary Index (from the Rushville Republican Newspaper)
- Indiana Resources from the Allen Public Library Genealogy Center (update: more counties added)
Kentucky
- Hardin County: Elizabethtown Cemetery Database
- Henderson County Public Library Obituary Finder 1963-present (update: more years added)
Maine
- Maine Veterans Cemetery Records, 1676-1918 from FamilySearch
- Waldo County: Grove Cemetery Burials (Belfast, Maine)
Michigan
- See: Recently Added Michigan Death Records and Obituaries Indexes
Missouri
- See: Recently Added Missouri Death Records and Obituaries Indexes
Nebraska
- Lincoln-Lancaster County Genealogical Society Index (indexes probate, mortuary and marriage records, and other items for assorted years)
- Lincoln County: North Platte City Cemetery Burials
- Washington County Genealogical Society Indexes (includes obituaries and marriages)
New Mexico
- Taos County Genealogy Indexes (includes indexes for deaths, cemeteries, obituaries and other items)
New Jersey
- Middlesex County: Willow Grove Cemetery Burials (New Brunswick, New Jersey)
New York
- New York State Genealogical Research Death Index 1957-early 1963 -- does not include New York City (update: entries for early 1963 added; ability to search online added)
- Bronx County: Hart Island Cemetery - NYC's Public Burial Ground Database (for deaths 1977 and later); See: Online New York City Death Records Indexes and Obituaries
- Erie County: Deaths and Obituary Indexes from the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library
North Carolina
- County Records in the North Carolina State Archives: Estate and Wills Indexes (update: more counties added)
- Onslow County Genealogy Indexes (includes Onslow County Cemetery Index, and many other items)
Ohio
- Cuyahoga County: Cleveland Cemetery Interment Records, 1824-2001 (from FamilySearch)
- Cleveland Jewish Cemeteries Database
- For the above two items see: Online Cleveland and Cuyahoga County, Ohio Death Records Indexes
- Scioto County: Portsmouth Public Library Genealogy Indexes (includes a cemetery search, plus indexes for early deaths, marriages and wills, and other items)
Oklahoma
- Oklahoma County: Obituaries Index, Death Registers and Other Genealogy Indexes (update: more indexes added)
Oregon
- Clackamas County: Northwest Heritage Obituaries Index (indexes over 16,000 obituaries from over 100 years of Canby, Oregon newspapers)
- Tillamook County Obituaries Index 1955-2012 (update: more years added)
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Death Records Indexes 1906-1962 (update: year 1962 added)
- York County: Bethlehem Steltz Reformed Church Cemetery Burials (in Glen Rock, Pennsylvania)
South Carolina
- South Carolina Death Index 1915-1961 (update: years 1960 and 1961 added)
Tennessee
- Tennessee Valley Authority Cemetery Relocation Database (a list of more than 20,000 TN graves removed from areas that were to be flooded or from isolated sites to nearby burial places)
Texas
- Bexar County: San Antonio's Eastside City Cemeteries - Burials
- Collin County: Plano Star Courier Name Indexes 1918-1923 and June 2003-December 2011 (update: more years added)
- Harris County: Baytown Sun Newspaper Index and Hill of Rest Cemetery Burials (Baytown Sun Newspaper Index includes obituaries 1931-present)
- Harris County: Kingwood Observer Obituary File Index 1993-2008
- Montgomery County Memorial Library System Obituary Search
Utah
- Utah Death Certificates Index 1904-1961 (update: year 1961 now indexed)
- Veterans with Federal Service Buried in Utah, 1847-1966 from FamilySearch
Washington
- Kitsap County: Puget Sound Genealogical Society Obituaries Index (also has some cemetery indexes)
Wisconsin
- Wisconsin Cemeteries Database for Marinette, Oconto and Shawano Counties
This is a list of the most recent additions. There are many more links for death records indexes at: Online Searchable Death Records Indexes, Obituaries and Cemetery Burials
