Links to the items listed below were recently updated or added to: Online Michigan Death Records Indexes, Obituaries and Cemeteries ...
Michigan Death Indexes - Newest Additions
- Michigan Death Certificates Index 1921-1952 at FamilySearch
- Clinton County Death Records Search 1934-present
- Grand Traverse County: Traverse City Record-Eagle Index (the index includes birth, marriage and death announcements from the Traverse City area from 1868 to approximately 1985)
- Kalamazoo Valley Genealogical Society - Genealogy Index (includes cemeteries, obituaries, funeral home records and more)
- Kalamazoo County Clerk Vital Records Search (includes death certificates and marriage licenses)
- Livingston County: Brighton District Library Genealogy Indexes (includes: Brighton Press and Argus Obituary Index, and indexes for death notices, cemetery burials and marriages) this is an updated listing with additional databases
- Shiawassee County: Owosso Argus-Press Obituary Index 1862-2011
Monday, June 10, 2013
